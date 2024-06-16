Getting ready to go over and kiss the ring of my own father.
Reader Interactions
7Comments
-
1.
You and AL must have the same biorhythms.
Happy Dad Day to all the daddies out there.
-
2.
Happy day to you, Blogfather.
-
3.
I have really mixed feelings about the “updated” end of Return of the Jedi. Sticking Hayden Christensen in kinda wrecked things.
-
4.
@Villago Delenda Est: I agree. It didn’t make sense that Obiwan would look the age he was when he died, and Darth Vader would go back to gleaming youth. Sometimes it’s better to just leave well enough alone.
-
5.
That picture just confuses me.
-
6.
@mrmoshpotato: It’s one of trumps supporters
-
7.
@JPL: I thought it was Trump without the makeup / facemask
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings