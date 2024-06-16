Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Cole is on a roll !

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

This blog will pay for itself.

The jury literally has a bell they can ring to force Trump to show up on command. Greatest thing ever!

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Happy Fathers Day

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • different-church-lady
  • JaySinWA
  • JPL
  • Juju
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    3. 3.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I have really mixed feelings about the “updated” end of Return of the Jedi. Sticking Hayden Christensen in kinda wrecked things.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Juju

      @Villago Delenda Est: I agree. It didn’t make sense that Obiwan would look the age he was when he died, and Darth Vader would go back to gleaming youth. Sometimes it’s better to just leave well enough alone.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.