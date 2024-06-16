Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Happy Father’s Day

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      What a lovely peek into their family. I never really felt the urge to be a parent, and that was a topic with my BF relatively early in our dating, but lol not on the first date like those two!

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      That was a joy to watch. I didn’t think I could love Secretary Pete any harder. I was wrong. Deo volente, I’ll live long enough to see him in the White House.

    5. 5.

      M31

      hung out with one kid, texted with the other on this first Father’s Day without my own father :-( so kind of bittersweet

    6. 6.

      Josie

      Thank you for front paging this. Such a lovely family story. I hope things continue to go well for them.

    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Pete is so quick witted and articulate I would love to see him as Solicitor General in the next term just to see him embarrass the corrupt fanatics on the court as he runs rings around them.

      While he’s not an attorney, he’s a fast study and can absorb everything he needs to know about specific case law before the bench.

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Wherever Pete lands, we will be lucky to have him.

      I was happy to see that both people in the video who said Pete’s last name pronounced it properly!

      I thought I might murder Harry Littman before the NY trial ended – he was told on his show what the correct pronunciation of Justice Merchan’s name was, and he butchered it every single time.

      Even worse than that, actually.  He was taught how to say it by someone who had worked with Justice Merchan for years and years, and he chose to completely disregard that and used a completely inelegant pronunciation of a very lovely name.

    14. 14.

      Geminid

      I miss my Dad too. I was thinking today about one of the camping trips to Cape Hatteras our family made when I was a kid. We stopped at a roadside stand while we were on our way home to Northern Virginia, and my father bought some figs. I had never seen a fresh fig before. I thought of that today when my Atlanta friend sent me a picture of his tree’s first figs of the year.

    16. 16.

      stinger

      @WaterGirl: ​

      our dad was handsome and debonaire like Cary Grant.

       

      Pix or it didn’t happen!

      ETA: Or maybe you’re the daughter of David “The Establishment” Koch??

    18. 18.

      NeenerNeener

      @WaterGirl:

      I’ve got me 10 fine toes to wiggle in the sand

      Lots of idle fingers snap to my command…

       

      My dad used to sing that to us when we were kids. Thanks for the memory.

    22. 22.

      Jackie

      Such a great glimpse into Chasten and Pete’s life with twin toddlers! I’m so glad they chose to share this with us for Father’s Day AND Pride Month.

    24. 24.

      M31

      @WaterGirl:

      thanks, and yeah the first one is tough

      I remember thinking, “wow, I’m the old man now”

      but I’ve been a curmudgeon for a long time so I’m easing into it without too much trouble, and of course BJ has plenty of fine examples to emulate

    31. 31.

      Tazj

      Those kids are incredibly cute. So glad to see them doing well after some health issues.
      Secretary Pete has really been up to the task hasn’t he? I mean it’s his job but I’ve been really impressed by the way these problems have been solved.

    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      Such gorgeous little ones. I hope he has a long political career. I think Secretary Buttigieg is fantastic.

      We have a great Dem team.

    35. 35.

      Heidi Mom

      @RaflW: I’ve read somewhere that while Pete’s paramount ambition in life was to solve big problems, Chasten’s was to be a dad.  So while Pete may have checked all the other boxes, Chasten had to make sure he also checked that one.

