Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I really should read my own blog.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

I was promised a recession.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Cole is on a roll !

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Bark louder, little dog.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Tony Award Predictions (and Culture Open Thread)

Medium Cool – Tony Award Predictions (and Culture Open Thread)

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Tonight let’s talk about the Tony Awards.

If this topic interests you, you will already know that the award show starts at 8 pm.  But even if the Tony Awards don’t interest you, maybe some idle speculation in advance will?

I’ll go first.  i think Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hamilton will walk away with most of the awards tonight.  Oh wait, wrong year!  I take it there’s no runaway favorite this year?

Maybe the culture folks at Vulture will have a better take on the awards?

Vulture’s 100%Accurate Tonys Predictions

It’s the Friday before the Tony Awards. Voting closed at noon today. Time to predict some winners. In a very unsettled season, there are a number of close races, including some big ones, which means there could be plenty of surprises during the night itself. And below, we’ve correctly predicted them all. (Post-ceremony fact check not necessary.) We’ll see you all Sunday.

Best Musical
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants

The closest race of the night. You could make an argument for each show here, though some productions have edged ahead of others over the course of campaigning: Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders are proving themselves as commercial hits; Suffs has become the critical fave; Illinoise is the edgier pick; and Water for Elephants is clinging to that New York Times critics’ pick (also, it has acrobats). Personally, I’d lean Suffs as the most well-made original thing of this crop, but the electric belting and star power of Alicia Keys campaigning hard feels like it’s pushing things in another direction.

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Brody Grant — The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff — Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood — The Notebook
Brian d’Arcy James — Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

My guess is that Lea Michele has already drafted her congratulatory Instagram post for Groff, who’s beloved but hasn’t yet won a Tony and whose essential likability keeps Merrily from curdling. There are possible spoilers in Redmayne (a star keeping Cabaret’s sales up, but way too divisive of a performance) and maybe, more likely, d’Arcy James (also beloved, though Days of Wine and Roses is probably too challenging for Tony tastes).

Will win: Jonathan Groff

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Eden Espinosa — Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon — Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara — Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett — The Notebook
Gayle Rankin — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Another close race that has everyone speculating. It boils down to a beloved veteran in O’Hara (who also propelled Days of Wine and Roses into existence) and a dazzling newcomer in Moon. Despite not loving Hell’s Kitchen, my feeling is that being new and in a show that’s running (and selling) pushes Moon farther, but it’s a tough call.

Will win: Maleah Joi Moon

Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown — Hell’s Kitchen
Annie-B Parson — Here Lies Love
Rick and Jeff Kuperman — The Outsiders
Justin Peck — Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll — Water for Elephants

Illinoise is a dance musical. Kind of locks it down.

I cherry picked a few of the awards for inclusion here, click the link above if you want to see all of them.

P.S. I miss Lin-Manuel Miranda.  What’s he up to these days?

Update:  Doesn’t seem like there’s much Buzz about the Tonys, consider this an all-things-culture open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Another Scott
  • caphilldcne
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Mousebumples
  • Pensive
  • Rachel Bakes
  • Shana
  • SpaceUnit
  • Steve in the ATL
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      “Illinoise”

      There is no noise in Illinois

      – my mom.

      Winners?  Dunno!

      Where is LMM?  Dunno!

      Looking forward to learning some stuff here tonight.  Don’t let me down, jackals!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      On this day in 1978, “Grease”, “Jaws 2”, and “Go Tell the Spartans” debuted at summer theaters.

      Going to the movies used to be so much fun.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott: I am from Illinois, but I did the copy & paste without reading the details.

      As for LMM, we really needed him then.  Wasn’t that just days after the horrible massacre at the nightclub?

      *and I still need him now.  Where is he, dammit!  :-)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mousebumples

      No idea. I don’t even know who’s hosting this year. NPH was a great Tony’s host and even had some great musical numbers to open a few of them. This 2013 opener is among my favorites.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Pensive

      As to LMM, then internet thinks….

      Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on a stage adaptation of Sol Yurick’s novel, The Warriors, which follows rivaling gangs in 1960s New York City.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shana

      We’re in NYC for the weekend and walked up Broadway past Lincoln Center where the street was all blocked off. We asked a cop what was going in and he said “The Tonys” and we felt so stupid since we came to town specifically for theater.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Almost Retired

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:   Grease!!!  I won the affection of the (then) divine Julie Smith over several rivals by offering to drive her to the big city (Des Moines) to see Grease on its opening weekend.  The divine Julie Smith later dumped me – probably  for some guy who offered to take her to Jaws 2.    She is now a bitter MAGA adherent with a string of failed marriages, so clearly dumping me has consequences.

      As to Tony predictions, I got nuthin’

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @Steve in the ATL:  Appreciate the translation!

      As for “holy %#^*—am I gay?” all I can do is repeat the catchphrase for everything as I was growing up:

      “That don’t make me no never mind.”

      Was that just a Chicago thing?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Steve in the ATL

      @WaterGirl: I wouldn’t know—I’m from Evanston 

      ETA: five posts on a Tony award thread—apparently I am gay!   Better have a chat with the wife….

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m going to watch the Olympic swimming trials instead.  Gretchen Walsh broke the world record last night in the 100m butterfly.  In a semi.

      Tonight is the final.  She might be the first female swimmer to break 55 seconds.  If she does, that stadium is going to go bananas.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      caphilldcne

      I just returned from a choral world premiere by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington called “Portraits” at the Kennedy Center. Not a play, but I really liked it. Some of the songs were a bit morose though. A little more gay joy should sneak through. Anyway I believe this qualifies me to say that I saw Enemy of the People and if Jeremy Strong doesn’t win Best Actor in a drama or something there is no Justice. It was amazing. Also theater in the round is tough and the set design was outstanding. (First Broadway performance I’ve been to since the pandemic). I’ve resolved to go see more.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Rachel Bakes

      Got to attend thr Tony’s last year which was a trip. Fun. Glad we went. No real interest in going again.
      Despite listening to the Sirius Radio Broadway station regularly I have no idea. Days of Wine and Roses is comes from a dark place (and already closed I think)? the Notebook and The Outsiders are getting a significant amount of play on air, though I heard something from Illinoise last week. Hoping for Suffs just because. Election year, produced by HRC and Malala. Piss off the Right for existing.

      in years past I watch the performances the day after then obsessively listen to all I can from 1-2 particular shows. Hamilton and Come From Away got me hooked that way.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      zhena gogolia

      @caphilldcne: I love Jeremy Strong. Even though I’ve never seen him in anything. But I knew him briefly long ago, and he’s great.

      ETA: I so hope he wins.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      Funny, I forgot all about the last awards show and then kicked myself because I had a different topic for Medium Cool that night.  I swore I would remember, but this time there isn’t much interest.  Oh well.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      caphilldcne

      @zhena gogolia: Whoo hoo!  He totally deserved it. I’ve decided that he’s an avatar for Anthony fauci in the play (Doctor just trying to tell the truth) so I’m excited on two levels. Yay!!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.