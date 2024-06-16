Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.
Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.
Tonight let’s talk about the Tony Awards.
If this topic interests you, you will already know that the award show starts at 8 pm. But even if the Tony Awards don’t interest you, maybe some idle speculation in advance will?
I’ll go first. i think Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hamilton will walk away with most of the awards tonight. Oh wait, wrong year! I take it there’s no runaway favorite this year?
Maybe the culture folks at Vulture will have a better take on the awards?
Vulture’s 100%Accurate Tonys Predictions
It’s the Friday before the Tony Awards. Voting closed at noon today. Time to predict some winners. In a very unsettled season, there are a number of close races, including some big ones, which means there could be plenty of surprises during the night itself. And below, we’ve correctly predicted them all. (Post-ceremony fact check not necessary.) We’ll see you all Sunday.
Best Musical
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
The closest race of the night. You could make an argument for each show here, though some productions have edged ahead of others over the course of campaigning: Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders are proving themselves as commercial hits; Suffs has become the critical fave; Illinoise is the edgier pick; and Water for Elephants is clinging to that New York Times critics’ pick (also, it has acrobats). Personally, I’d lean Suffs as the most well-made original thing of this crop, but the electric belting and star power of Alicia Keys campaigning hard feels like it’s pushing things in another direction.
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Brody Grant — The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff — Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood — The Notebook
Brian d’Arcy James — Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
My guess is that Lea Michele has already drafted her congratulatory Instagram post for Groff, who’s beloved but hasn’t yet won a Tony and whose essential likability keeps Merrily from curdling. There are possible spoilers in Redmayne (a star keeping Cabaret’s sales up, but way too divisive of a performance) and maybe, more likely, d’Arcy James (also beloved, though Days of Wine and Roses is probably too challenging for Tony tastes).
Will win: Jonathan Groff
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Eden Espinosa — Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon — Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara — Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett — The Notebook
Gayle Rankin — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Another close race that has everyone speculating. It boils down to a beloved veteran in O’Hara (who also propelled Days of Wine and Roses into existence) and a dazzling newcomer in Moon. Despite not loving Hell’s Kitchen, my feeling is that being new and in a show that’s running (and selling) pushes Moon farther, but it’s a tough call.
Will win: Maleah Joi Moon
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown — Hell’s Kitchen
Annie-B Parson — Here Lies Love
Rick and Jeff Kuperman — The Outsiders
Justin Peck — Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll — Water for Elephants
Illinoise is a dance musical. Kind of locks it down.
I cherry picked a few of the awards for inclusion here, click the link above if you want to see all of them.
P.S. I miss Lin-Manuel Miranda. What’s he up to these days?
Update: Doesn’t seem like there’s much Buzz about the Tonys, consider this an all-things-culture open thread.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings