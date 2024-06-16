Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Tonight let’s talk about the Tony Awards.

If this topic interests you, you will already know that the award show starts at 8 pm. But even if the Tony Awards don’t interest you, maybe some idle speculation in advance will?

I’ll go first. i think Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hamilton will walk away with most of the awards tonight. Oh wait, wrong year! I take it there’s no runaway favorite this year?

Maybe the culture folks at Vulture will have a better take on the awards?

It’s the Friday before the Tony Awards. Voting closed at noon today. Time to predict some winners. In a very unsettled season, there are a number of close races, including some big ones, which means there could be plenty of surprises during the night itself. And below, we’ve correctly predicted them all. (Post-ceremony fact check not necessary.) We’ll see you all Sunday. Best Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants The closest race of the night. You could make an argument for each show here, though some productions have edged ahead of others over the course of campaigning: Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders are proving themselves as commercial hits; Suffs has become the critical fave; Illinoise is the edgier pick; and Water for Elephants is clinging to that New York Times critics’ pick (also, it has acrobats). Personally, I’d lean Suffs as the most well-made original thing of this crop, but the electric belting and star power of Alicia Keys campaigning hard feels like it’s pushing things in another direction. Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant — The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff — Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood — The Notebook

Brian d’Arcy James — Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club My guess is that Lea Michele has already drafted her congratulatory Instagram post for Groff, who’s beloved but hasn’t yet won a Tony and whose essential likability keeps Merrily from curdling. There are possible spoilers in Redmayne (a star keeping Cabaret’s sales up, but way too divisive of a performance) and maybe, more likely, d’Arcy James (also beloved, though Days of Wine and Roses is probably too challenging for Tony tastes). Will win: Jonathan Groff Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa — Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon — Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara — Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett — The Notebook

Gayle Rankin — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Another close race that has everyone speculating. It boils down to a beloved veteran in O’Hara (who also propelled Days of Wine and Roses into existence) and a dazzling newcomer in Moon. Despite not loving Hell’s Kitchen, my feeling is that being new and in a show that’s running (and selling) pushes Moon farther, but it’s a tough call. Will win: Maleah Joi Moon Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown — Hell’s Kitchen

Annie-B Parson — Here Lies Love

Rick and Jeff Kuperman — The Outsiders

Justin Peck — Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll — Water for Elephants Illinoise is a dance musical. Kind of locks it down.

I cherry picked a few of the awards for inclusion here, click the link above if you want to see all of them.

P.S. I miss Lin-Manuel Miranda. What’s he up to these days?

Update: Doesn’t seem like there’s much Buzz about the Tonys, consider this an all-things-culture open thread.