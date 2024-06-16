Did he pat you on the head and give you a treat? https://t.co/XtCpIgOnbe — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 13, 2024

Trump sent a violent mob into the Capitol to try to overthrow the government. Now he’s been invited into the Capitol by the Speaker of the House to get support from Republicans to try it again. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 13, 2024

MSNBC shows us how a chyron is done. pic.twitter.com/SaWRTAttFW — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) June 13, 2024

For all the “triumphant returns” and “Trumps flexes” and all the rest I don’t think anyone beside @atrupar really captured it. This was Pyongyang in the Rotunda. The maniacal clapping in unison, MTG almost breaking down in tears cuz Trump smiled at her. Total North Korea vibe. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 14, 2024

… [I]t was some mix of surprising and revealing how little of the first round of press coverage noted the very Pyongyang-on-Capitol Hill vibe of these events, right down to the set piece press opportunities with grown men and women from the Senate manically clapping like seals as Trump walks into the room, interviews where they express their hopes that Trump will come and lead them again. Our friend Aaron Rupar really seemed to have his eyes open for this, and he captured it in this video. here's a supercut of Republicans kissing Trump's ass after meeting with him today. big Dear Leader energy. pic.twitter.com/UjZbeGdCp5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2024

Perhaps these public performances of dignity loss are so expected at this point that people take them as a given. But I think there’s a bit more to it than that. Most people haven’t seen this stuff in years. And it’s actually much more fulsome and intense than it used to be. Trump’s mix of courtroom defeats and convictions keeps upping the ante for the level of sycophancy required in his and their minds to offset them. It’s the most obvious way that occurs to them to counter those reverses. Not only does it not hurt him, they clap even louder each felony he’s convicted of. And Trump doesn’t look good. He turned 78 today. But I don’t think it’s age. He looks different since his conviction: disheveled, sweaty, even more rambling than before. The unity also seems creakier than advertised. I don’t mean there’s disunity precisely. But the whole spectacle didn’t signal a great deal of confidence, certainly less confidence than you’d expect from the Democratic mood which over the spring has often oscillated between pessimistic and doomed. The presidential race remains genuinely uncertain. Congress is likely a bigger driver. The Senate map is so bad for Democrats this year that the idea of maintaining control of the Senate should be absurd. But it’s not. There’s now a legitimate chance Democrats could do it, especially if President Biden is reelected, allowing control in a 50-50 Senate. I’m not saying this is likely. But it seems much more possible than it did only a few months ago. Republicans prospects in the House are worse…

Speaker Mike Johnson — self-described "Bible believing Christian" — is lying here. And it's not a subtle lie; it's a significant, easily provable one. This is what the collapse of integrity looks like. https://t.co/P1Jm8rfHsm — Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) June 12, 2024

Reporters are basically tweeting, in real time, Trump's comments at a closed door meeting, thereby amplifying his lies and pumping them into the news cycle in case you thought any lessons have been learned or that they are not, in fact, in the tank for him. — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) June 13, 2024

It’s bring your felon to work day. pic.twitter.com/XNMu6JQ2d8 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 13, 2024

The Associated Press was once the epitome of journalism, but this headline is indistinguishable from a press release issued by a convicted felon.

How appalling. https://t.co/FnESQ9cW1K — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) June 14, 2024

Drunk uncle buffoon Fat Donny lauds his great ownership of the RNC.https://t.co/AaJbuWwfGj — Phil Gibson (@fivetoephil) June 14, 2024

Donald Trump came to the Capitol Hill Club Thursday morning supposedly to discuss his agenda for a second term with House Republicans. Instead, Trump treated his meeting as an opportunity to deliver a behind-closed-doors, stream-of-consciousness rant where Trump tried to settle scores in the House GOP, trashed the city of Milwaukee and took a shot at Nancy Pelosi’s “wacko” daughter. As one source in the room put it, Trump was “rambling.” “Like talking to your drunk uncle at the family reunion,” this source said. Lawmakers who attended the meeting — which was nearly the entire House GOP conference — kicked off the affair with their own show of devotion: They sang “Happy Birthday” to Trump. The former president, who turns 78 on Friday, was then presented with a game ball from Wednesday night’s Congressional Baseball Game, where Republicans whooped Democrats 31-11… On the other end of the spectrum, Trump dumped on a number of his enemies, railing against the Department of Justice — he called the DOJ “dirty bastards” — and criticized Democrats and President Joe Biden. He also brought up Taylor Swift, asking the room why the pop singer would “endorse this dope,” referring to Biden, according to a member in the room…

TO BE CLEAR, good stories have color and anecdotes to take you "inside the room." I get it. But if EVERYONE writes "lawmakers sang happy birthday and Trump asked Marjorie Taylor Greene if she's being nice to Mike Johnson" in their stories…what have we learned? — Emma Dumain (@Emma_Dumain) June 13, 2024

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

The memory-holing of Trump’s attempt to seize power and the Jan. 6 riot is complete as even some of his top GOP critics wave the white flag and welcome him back with open arms https://t.co/EqiEFKf7gt — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 13, 2024

“history will remember the shame of people like” McConnell, Liz Cheney says https://t.co/uPtS5yhvRC — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 13, 2024





“The fact that McConnell and his people feel the need to continue their make-believe, even after yesterday’s humiliations, is as damning as it is pathetic.” https://t.co/CJi6PF2Q5o — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 14, 2024

Josh Hawley told me Trump sat between Mitch McConnell and John Thune during his meeting with GOP senators and said “It shows that he is absolutely the leader of the party. I mean, you had people who have vociferously opposed him, who were sitting right next to him in the room." — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) June 13, 2024

Josh Hawley ran away from the mob on January 6th, and now his Republican friends are running to meet the mobster at the same place.

These people are shameless. — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) June 13, 2024