Repub Venality Open Thread: When Dear Leader Summons, Repubs Hasten to Obey

by | 9 Comments

[I]t was some mix of surprising and revealing how little of the first round of press coverage noted the very Pyongyang-on-Capitol Hill vibe of these events, right down to the set piece press opportunities with grown men and women from the Senate manically clapping like seals as Trump walks into the room, interviews where they express their hopes that Trump will come and lead them again. Our friend Aaron Rupar really seemed to have his eyes open for this, and he captured it in this video.

Perhaps these public performances of dignity loss are so expected at this point that people take them as a given. But I think there’s a bit more to it than that. Most people haven’t seen this stuff in years. And it’s actually much more fulsome and intense than it used to be. Trump’s mix of courtroom defeats and convictions keeps upping the ante for the level of sycophancy required in his and their minds to offset them. It’s the most obvious way that occurs to them to counter those reverses. Not only does it not hurt him, they clap even louder each felony he’s convicted of.

And Trump doesn’t look good. He turned 78 today. But I don’t think it’s age. He looks different since his conviction: disheveled, sweaty, even more rambling than before.

The unity also seems creakier than advertised. I don’t mean there’s disunity precisely. But the whole spectacle didn’t signal a great deal of confidence, certainly less confidence than you’d expect from the Democratic mood which over the spring has often oscillated between pessimistic and doomed. The presidential race remains genuinely uncertain. Congress is likely a bigger driver. The Senate map is so bad for Democrats this year that the idea of maintaining control of the Senate should be absurd. But it’s not. There’s now a legitimate chance Democrats could do it, especially if President Biden is reelected, allowing control in a 50-50 Senate. I’m not saying this is likely. But it seems much more possible than it did only a few months ago. Republicans prospects in the House are worse…

Donald Trump came to the Capitol Hill Club Thursday morning supposedly to discuss his agenda for a second term with House Republicans. Instead, Trump treated his meeting as an opportunity to deliver a behind-closed-doors, stream-of-consciousness rant where Trump tried to settle scores in the House GOP, trashed the city of Milwaukee and took a shot at Nancy Pelosi’s “wacko” daughter.

As one source in the room put it, Trump was “rambling.”

“Like talking to your drunk uncle at the family reunion,” this source said.

Lawmakers who attended the meeting — which was nearly the entire House GOP conference — kicked off the affair with their own show of devotion: They sang “Happy Birthday” to Trump. The former president, who turns 78 on Friday, was then presented with a game ball from Wednesday night’s Congressional Baseball Game, where Republicans whooped Democrats 31-11…

On the other end of the spectrum, Trump dumped on a number of his enemies, railing against the Department of Justice — he called the DOJ “dirty bastards” — and criticized Democrats and President Joe Biden.

He also brought up Taylor Swift, asking the room why the pop singer would “endorse this dope,” referring to Biden, according to a member in the room…

When Dear Leader Summons, Repubs Hasten - STOCKPILE

(John Deering via GoComics.com)


Trump Is Their Dear Leader - STOCKPILE

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      TBone

      I love this post.  Keep kicking when they’re down, so they won’t forget it.  They’ll lie about it, but they’re crying on the inside.  I watched Grassley’s face on the big screen that day.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      StringOnAStick

      The way he’s standing, with his head cocked like a dog who thinks maybe he just heard “walkies” , just plain looks senile to me.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      scav

      The GOP has nearly cornered the international market on ambulatory self-prostrating doormats.  And they follow the dirt around!  A triumph for history books.  Another manufacturing sector wrested back from the third world.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JaySinWA

      I can’t put a name to the person in the “hello darkness” Tweet. He’s in the video below it, at the end of the panning

      ETA apparently Sen. Lankford. Looking pretty seedy compared to his official photo.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RaflW

      Mikey J: “We had sustained applause.”

      This is so pathetic. The only reason he said this is because when Trump spoke to CEOs on the same day, that meeting has at least by some outlets been reported as a disaster. MSNBC sys “At no time during his remarks was there any noticeable applause for Trump, two attendees told CNBC.”

      I mean, CEOs are hardly normal people, but they aren’t beholden in the balls-sack-in-vise way that GOP House members are. The contrast is starkly hilarious.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      What a nice compilation, AL!  Thanks for including that NOTUS article.  I posted that a few days ago just for this quote from someone who attended that meeting:

      As one source in the room put it, Trump was “rambling.”

      Like talking to your drunk uncle at the family reunion,” this source said.

      I just like seeing that in print again.  And again.  😉

      Reply

