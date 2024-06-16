The best thing that happened for me when the GOP gerrymandered our state, is that I was moved into the sixth district that is represented by #JimClyburn. The Man Who Saved Biden’s 2020 Campaign Lets Loose – POLITICO https://t.co/1tN34uHCyS — Anita Nelam Adams (@AnitaNelam) June 16, 2024

Figured I’d share this, since the twitter MAGAts are triggered by it. The Politico podcaster does his best, but Jim Clyburn does not take bait from fools — “The Man Who Saved Biden’s 2020 Campaign Lets Loose”:

Rep. Jim Clyburn doesn’t believe the polls. Despite a growing list of surveys that show Donald Trump gaining with Black voters, the longtime South Carolina Democrat and co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, dismissed suggestions Democrats should be concerned. “Something is amiss with the polling,” he said in an interview with the Playbook Deep Dive podcast. “Anybody who believes that Donald Trump will get 30 percent of the Black male vote or 12 percent of the Black female vote — I got a bridge down there on Johns Island I’ll sell you.”… Let’s start with Donald Trump’s return to the Hill for the first time since Jan. 6. How did that feel? Well, his being here prevented me from getting into my garage on time this morning. So that’s the story of my life — being disrupted by Donald Trump. But, other than that, I don’t feel anything… Let’s talk about the South Carolina presidential primary. One of the great disappointments of there not being an open race on the Democratic side is we didn’t get a Clyburn fish fry this year. But the South Carolina primary was first. Remind us how that came about. It came about because Joe Biden wanted South Carolina to be first. But the fact of the matter is, I never asked for South Carolina to be first in the nation. I’ve always asked for South Carolina to be first in the South, and we were first in the South for years. And I jokingly said — I’m half-joking when I say this — I was a baseball player growing up, a pretty good baseball player, and I knew that the most important batter in the lineup is the fourth-place batter. The fourth-place batter is called the cleanup hitter. South Carolina was in fourth place. And I wanted to stay in fourth place…