The best thing that happened for me when the GOP gerrymandered our state, is that I was moved into the sixth district that is represented by #JimClyburn. The Man Who Saved Biden’s 2020 Campaign Lets Loose – POLITICO https://t.co/1tN34uHCyS
— Anita Nelam Adams (@AnitaNelam) June 16, 2024
Figured I’d share this, since the twitter MAGAts are triggered by it. The Politico podcaster does his best, but Jim Clyburn does not take bait from fools — “The Man Who Saved Biden’s 2020 Campaign Lets Loose”:
Rep. Jim Clyburn doesn’t believe the polls.
Despite a growing list of surveys that show Donald Trump gaining with Black voters, the longtime South Carolina Democrat and co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, dismissed suggestions Democrats should be concerned.
“Something is amiss with the polling,” he said in an interview with the Playbook Deep Dive podcast. “Anybody who believes that Donald Trump will get 30 percent of the Black male vote or 12 percent of the Black female vote — I got a bridge down there on Johns Island I’ll sell you.”…
Let’s start with Donald Trump’s return to the Hill for the first time since Jan. 6. How did that feel?
Well, his being here prevented me from getting into my garage on time this morning. So that’s the story of my life — being disrupted by Donald Trump. But, other than that, I don’t feel anything…
Let’s talk about the South Carolina presidential primary. One of the great disappointments of there not being an open race on the Democratic side is we didn’t get a Clyburn fish fry this year. But the South Carolina primary was first. Remind us how that came about.
It came about because Joe Biden wanted South Carolina to be first.
But the fact of the matter is, I never asked for South Carolina to be first in the nation. I’ve always asked for South Carolina to be first in the South, and we were first in the South for years. And I jokingly said — I’m half-joking when I say this — I was a baseball player growing up, a pretty good baseball player, and I knew that the most important batter in the lineup is the fourth-place batter. The fourth-place batter is called the cleanup hitter. South Carolina was in fourth place. And I wanted to stay in fourth place…
Can you help us understand the decision, as you understand it, that Joe Biden made to run for reelection rather than retiring, and letting a primary happen to see who runs against Trump?
I don’t know if you know this or not, but I’m sure you remember in 2020, privately, he did tell some people that he was only going to serve one term. His aides actually debated among themselves whether to make that a public pledge. They decided not to. And obviously he decided not to only serve once.
What do you think went into that decision? And did he talk to you about it in the run up to it?
No. All of what you just said is news to me. I didn’t know anything about what you just said. I do know that when he asked me my opinion, I said to him that I thought he should run. He didn’t tell me that he was thinking about one term. He did say in my presence and campaign more than once using the term “transitional,” that he was going to be a transitional president.
And sometimes he would talk about being a “bridge” back in 2020.
That’s right.
The bridge got a little longer though.
Absolutely. It doesn’t have to be a short bridge. It can be a long bridge. It doesn’t have to be a four-year transition, it can be an eight-year transition. And that’s what I said to him. I said, “Well let’s make this transition an eight-year transition.” Because we had to transition. We are transitioning…
So at the end of the day, this was the best way to go?
I think he was the best in 2020, and I think he is best today…
Do you buy this distinction between the upper-tier Midwest states versus the Sunbelt? And that Biden’s fortunes are a little more promising in the Midwest?
That may be true. I have not spent a whole lot of time on that. I’ve been spending time on Pennsylvania, Michigan, I’m getting ready to go to Wisconsin real soon. I really think that if we hold Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, we’ll be fine.
I have not done the numbers to see exactly what states will make up the required number of electoral votes. But I wouldn’t give up on North Carolina or Georgia, whatever the numbers are showing. Because I think the other side is not putting together a campaign to win. They’re trying to muddy the waters, suppress the vote, depress turnout on our side because I don’t think they can grow their numbers…
