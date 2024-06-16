Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Wind-Down Open Thread: Rep. Clyburn Does Not Have Time for This… Nonsense

Figured I’d share this, since the twitter MAGAts are triggered by it. The Politico podcaster does his best, but Jim Clyburn does not take bait from fools — “The Man Who Saved Biden’s 2020 Campaign Lets Loose”:

Rep. Jim Clyburn doesn’t believe the polls.

Despite a growing list of surveys that show Donald Trump gaining with Black voters, the longtime South Carolina Democrat and co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, dismissed suggestions Democrats should be concerned.

“Something is amiss with the polling,” he said in an interview with the Playbook Deep Dive podcast. “Anybody who believes that Donald Trump will get 30 percent of the Black male vote or 12 percent of the Black female vote — I got a bridge down there on Johns Island I’ll sell you.”…

Let’s start with Donald Trump’s return to the Hill for the first time since Jan. 6. How did that feel?

Well, his being here prevented me from getting into my garage on time this morning. So that’s the story of my life — being disrupted by Donald Trump. But, other than that, I don’t feel anything…

Let’s talk about the South Carolina presidential primary. One of the great disappointments of there not being an open race on the Democratic side is we didn’t get a Clyburn fish fry this year. But the South Carolina primary was first. Remind us how that came about.

It came about because Joe Biden wanted South Carolina to be first.

But the fact of the matter is, I never asked for South Carolina to be first in the nation. I’ve always asked for South Carolina to be first in the South, and we were first in the South for years. And I jokingly said — I’m half-joking when I say this — I was a baseball player growing up, a pretty good baseball player, and I knew that the most important batter in the lineup is the fourth-place batter. The fourth-place batter is called the cleanup hitter. South Carolina was in fourth place. And I wanted to stay in fourth place…

Can you help us understand the decision, as you understand it, that Joe Biden made to run for reelection rather than retiring, and letting a primary happen to see who runs against Trump?

I don’t know if you know this or not, but I’m sure you remember in 2020, privately, he did tell some people that he was only going to serve one term. His aides actually debated among themselves whether to make that a public pledge. They decided not to. And obviously he decided not to only serve once.

What do you think went into that decision? And did he talk to you about it in the run up to it?

No. All of what you just said is news to me. I didn’t know anything about what you just said. I do know that when he asked me my opinion, I said to him that I thought he should run. He didn’t tell me that he was thinking about one term. He did say in my presence and campaign more than once using the term “transitional,” that he was going to be a transitional president.

And sometimes he would talk about being a “bridge” back in 2020.

That’s right.

The bridge got a little longer though.

Absolutely. It doesn’t have to be a short bridge. It can be a long bridge. It doesn’t have to be a four-year transition, it can be an eight-year transition. And that’s what I said to him. I said, “Well let’s make this transition an eight-year transition.” Because we had to transition. We are transitioning…

So at the end of the day, this was the best way to go?

I think he was the best in 2020, and I think he is best today…

Do you buy this distinction between the upper-tier Midwest states versus the Sunbelt? And that Biden’s fortunes are a little more promising in the Midwest?

That may be true. I have not spent a whole lot of time on that. I’ve been spending time on Pennsylvania, Michigan, I’m getting ready to go to Wisconsin real soon. I really think that if we hold Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, we’ll be fine.

I have not done the numbers to see exactly what states will make up the required number of electoral votes. But I wouldn’t give up on North Carolina or Georgia, whatever the numbers are showing. Because I think the other side is not putting together a campaign to win. They’re trying to muddy the waters, suppress the vote, depress turnout on our side because I don’t think they can grow their numbers…

    2. 2.

      geg6

      Tell it straight, Rep. Clyburn.  Rub it in their sycophantic faces (both the press and the GOP).  Their boy is a sundowning criminal who is destroying their party and making the national press show what clowns they truly are.

    3. 3.

      Bill Arnold

      J. Biden is absolutely better than Mr. D.J Trump.
      The demented Mr. Trump, today June 16 2024:

      HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE RADICAL LEFT DEGENERATES THAT ARE RAPIDLY BRINGING THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INTO THIRD WORLD NATION STATUS WITH THEIR MANY ATTEMPTS AT TRYING TO INFLUENCE OUR SACRED COURT SYSTEM INTO BREAKING TO THEIR VERY SICK AND DANGEROUS WILL. WE NEED STRENGTH AND LOYALTY TO OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS WONDERFUL CONSTITUTION. EVERYTHING WILL BE ON FULL DISPLAY COME NOVEMBER 5TH, 2024 – THE MOST IMPORTANT DAY IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

    5. 5.

      Scout211

      I’ve never heard that story that Biden was planning to serve for only one term.  Has that been reported before and I missed it?  I guess I’m in good company, though, if Rep. Clyburn hadn’t heard it either.

    6. 6.

      PJ

      I don’t know if you know this or not, but I’m sure you remember in 2020, privately, he did tell some people that he was only going to serve one term.

      Some reporters keep repeating that Biden said he would only serve one term, but I have never seen any citation from any source that he actually said this to anyone. At least this reporter acknowledges that Biden never made any public statement to that effect (and, in fact, prior to the election in 2020, he publicly denied that he would retire after one term.)

    10. 10.

      hueyplong

      • @Bill Arnold: The all caps appears to be a poor attempt to disguise the fact that there is no way Trump typed that.
      • Setting aside the fact that there are arguably real sentences, note the absence of exclamation points until the end.
    15. 15.

      Bill Arnold

      @hueyplong:
      Yeah, though I’m not sure it’s purely Scavino’s work. The “STRENGTH AND LOYALTY” is a bit over-the-top for him. The “EVERYTHING WILL BE ON FULL DISPLAY” is odd too.
      They have a new person (a woman) as well.
      Will poke at this more deeply.

    18. 18.

      smith

      @Baud: Speaking of the Post and its faded glory, tomorrow is the 52nd anniversary of the Watergate break-in. Seems like just yesterday we had a functioning media and a Republican party that believed that laws applied even to Republican presidents.

    19. 19.

      Scout211

      @Bill Arnold: They have a new person (a woman) as well.

      I forget her name but we learned at the trial that she is also the emotional support printer person.

      ETA: Natalie Harp

      Meet Trump’s ‘Human Printer’
      . . .

      Harp also helps manage Trump’s Truth Social media account and has taken over some of the duties from Trump’s former caddy-turned-senior-adviser Dan Scavino.

    23. 23.

      MinuteMan

      After Biden’s 2nd term, things ought to be in a more normal state with the Mango Magat gone and maybe a number of the problematic SCOTUS justices. Then we can have a more bare-knuckled presidential primary for Biden’s successor. Sadly, surviving past January 2025 is the only game in town right now.

    24. 24.

      dmsilev

      @hueyplong: Maybe somebody has trained one of these Large Language Model AIs to output plausible Trump posts. The well-known tendency for LLMs to just make shit up would,in this case, be a feature rather than a bug.

    26. 26.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud:
      Last paragraph is also good:

      Because I think the other side is not putting together a campaign to win. They’re trying to muddy the waters, suppress the vote, depress turnout on our side because I don’t think they can grow their numbers…

      And the media is helping them.

    29. 29.

      RaflW

      I laughed: “[Trump] being here prevented me from getting into my garage on time this morning…. But, other than that, I don’t feel anything”

      That. Is. Perfection.

    31. 31.

      dmsilev

      @Baud:

      Write a father’s day greeting in the style of Donald Trump.

      Challenge accepted. ChatGPT says:

      Happy Father’s Day to all the incredible dads out there! You know, nobody loves dads more than me, believe me. I’m the best dad, they say. Tremendous dads, really fantastic people. And let me tell you, fathers are so important, so, so important. We have the best dads, folks. The fake media won’t tell you about all the great things I’ve done for my kids. So, whatever. Enjoy your day or whatever.

      Seems like this might work.

    32. 32.

      O. Felix Culpa

      An intriguing article by Timothy Snyder on the Felon’s veepstakes: Felon Seeks Vice: Trump’s VP Search and the Politics of Impotence.

      Usually, vice-presidential candidates are selected for virtues.  They are expected to bring new voters in November, to complement the presidential candidate, and to be qualified to be president in case of emergency.

      Donald Trump is searching, quite literally, for vice.

      Trump is not so much trying to win an election as he is trying to gain power, so he needs someone who agrees with his Big Lie that he won the election last time, and who will stand with him during his second coup attempt.  He does not contemplate ceding power at any later point, so the question of the qualifications of a vice-presidential candidate is not so relevant.

      […]

      And so those who wish to join the Republican ticket as the vice-presidential nominee must prove not their worth but their worthlessness.  They must demonstrate that they do not challenge Trump in any way, and that they would not, should they become president, provide any resistance to those who would like to see American government fail.  They must engage, in other words, in a politics of impotence, a determined effort to show that they lack determination.

      There’s a lot more worth reading in the article, but basically Snyder suggests that JD Vance is the best among the veep wannabes at playing the politics of impotence–read the article to delve into what he means by that–and therefore the most dangerous.

    35. 35.

      geg6

      @HumboldtBlue:

      First they couldn’t get women to date them and they got all mad about it.  Now gay men don’t want them either and they are just as mad about that.  Losers, every one of them.

    37. 37.

      Jinchi

      @Scout211: I’ve never heard that story that Biden was planning to serve for only one term.

      It was a story spun by various pundits who were sure he’d never plan to be president into his mid 80s, so assumed he must have promised “people” privately.

      It was always absurd to think that Biden would risk the advantage of incumbency. If he hadn’t planned on serving 8 years, he’d never have run at all.

    38. 38.

      HumboldtBlue

      @geg6: ​ 

      Every goddamn one of’em. I love the stories of the GOP staffers in DC who can’t a wink, much less a nod from a woman because they work for the shittiest people in the world.

    40. 40.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: It did miss the essential element of a dad coming up to Trump, tears in his eyes, saying ‘sir….’.

      Maybe the pro version of the chatbot would get that detail right.

    41. 41.

      TBone

      “To paraphrase Propane Jane, fuck trying to get aggrieved and bitter white pricks to see the light. The future lies with making them not matter.”

    44. 44.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Jinchi:

      It was a story spun by various pundits

      That sounds plausible. I can’t imagine the savvy politico Biden ever saying anything that would preemptively take away the advantage of incumbency. It was probably wishcasting on the part of the librul media.

    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: You have said that before, and I think that’s a terrible thing to say.

      The people who vote for Trump, or don’t vote, or vote third party… they are the ones that get what they deserve.

      But the people who are fighting like hell to make sure he doesn’t get elected?  If Trump is elected in spite of our best efforts, we sure as hell will not deserve what comes next.

    54. 54.

      sdhays

      @wjca: Actually, I came over here to mention this story.

      Wow! The newsroom seems to have decided to go to war with their own CEO. Obviously, the odds of winning aren’t in their favor since the person who hired Lewis is clearly an asshole and a moron, but they’re not going down without a fight, and I’m impressed.

      I’ll buy a subscription if they succeed.

    56. 56.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: You have said that before, and I think that’s a terrible thing to say.

      Since I never know whether Baud is being serious, snarky or droll, I just automatically assume his comments aren’t serious.

      So I took that comment as not serious but I could be wrong.

