



From master gardener / photographer Scout211:

Here are some random garden pics taken around our property today (5/20/2024). All were taken with an iPhone 13.

At top: Oleanders thrive here in the dry climate. We have many of them and they show nice colors most the year and brighten up the dry, dead grasses around here. They also require very little water, which is nice.

Some cactus flowers. I never remember their individual names, I just enjoy the flowers this time of year. The first one comes with a complimentary bee.

Most of the apricots have been eaten by birds or blown off in the wind. But here are a few today that I picked after snapping this photo.

Anyone up for salad? Here’s your pick of greens. Please ignore the weeds, I don’t have any idea how they got there. Someone should pull them.

The garlic plants are blooming and they do so for most of the year. For a dry climate, they take very little water on a drip line and show some color most of the year.