Sunday Morning Open Thread: The Final Frontier

I made this Pride flag using only NASA images and our team thought it would be cool to share on social (I work on the NASA heliophysics communications team), but it's getting all sorts of hate on the bird app and Fbook. Thought y'all might be more appreciative of it here. ☺️🏳️‍🌈💖

— Rachel Lense is Professionally Curious (@rachellense.bsky.social) Jun 13, 2024 at 10:19 PM

(H/t Narya)

 

Per The Register (think I owe someone a hat tip for this link), “Voyager 1 makes stellar comeback to science operations”:

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is back in action and conducting normal science operations for the first time since the veteran probe began spouting gibberish at the end of 2023.

All four of the spacecraft’s remaining operational instruments are now returning usable data to Earth, according to NASA.

Some additional work is needed to tidy up the effects of the issue. Engineers need to resynchronize the timekeeping software of Voyager 1’s three onboard computers to ensure that commands are executed at the correct times. Maintenance will also be performed on the digital tape recorder, which records some data from the plasma instrument for a six-monthly downlink to Earth.

As the 50th anniversary of Voyager 1’s launch rapidly approaches, and with the probe now 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth, restoring functionality is quite an engineering feat…

The rescue was made all the more impressive by the fact that it takes 22.5 hours for a command to reach Voyager 1 and another 22.5 hours for a response to be received on Earth.

How much longer the Voyagers can continue to function is open to conjecture. The power supplies are gradually degrading, and engineers have been turning off non-essential systems to eke out dwindling resources for as long as possible.

Due the engineers’ efforts, there is a very good chance that one or both Voyagers will continue to be operational by the time the 50th anniversary of the mission’s launch rolls around in 2027.

A fitting tribute to those who designed the spacecraft, and the mission’s first project scientist, Ed Stone, who died recently at the age of 88. ®


But! Half-full glass continues to empty, per Joel Achenbach at the Washington Post:

What no one can change, though, is the mortality of a spacecraft with a limited power supply. Voyager 1 is running on fumes, or, more precisely, on the dwindling power from the radioactive decay of plutonium.

The Voyagers have traveled so far from the sun they can’t rely on solar power and instead use a radioisotope thermoelectric generator. But an RTG doesn’t last forever. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 will eventually go silent as they continue to cruise the galaxy. NASA scientists and engineers are hoping Voyager 1 can keep sending data until at least Sept. 5, 2027, the 50th anniversary of its launch.

“At some point, we’ll have to start turning off the science instruments one by one,” Spilker said. “Once we’re out of power, then we can no longer keep the spacecraft pointed at the Earth. And so [the Voyagers] will then continue on as what I like to think of as our silent ambassadors.”

In a sense, this is all a bonus because the primary mission for the two Voyagers was the exploration of the outer planets. Both visited Jupiter and Saturn, and Voyager 2 went on to Uranus and Neptune in what was known as the “Grand Tour” of the outer solar system, enabled by a rare orbital arrangement of the planets. The Voyagers delivered spectacular close-up images of the outer planets, and the mission ranks among NASA’s greatest achievements…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Basilisc

      And keep in mind that Voyager is doing all of this with technology that was cutting-edge – in 1977. 

    5. 5.

      narya

      Glad you liked the pride flag! I continue to be amazed by the ingenuity of my fellow beings on this third rock from the sun (waving at YOU, elephants who name each other) and by the persistence of the Voyagers.

    6. 6.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @narya: During the pandemic, I was also often struck by how ingenious and creative people can be. I think of that woman making tiktoks in which she mimed to Trump’s speeches. Or Room Rater grading the backgrounds in people’s zooms

    7. 7.

      gene108

      From the OP AP story.

      The emerging global power aims to put a person on the moon before 2030, which would make it the second nation after the United States to do so.

      I mean good for them, but I don’t feel threatened when China sends their manned moon mission.

      The Apollo missions were 50+ years ago.

      A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.

      The landing module touched down at 6:23 a.m. Beijing time in a huge crater known as the South Pole-Aitken Basin, the China National Space Administration said.

      …It is the second designed to bring back samples, following the Chang’e 5, which did so from the near side in 2020.

      SNIP

      The South Pole-Aitken Basin, an impact crater created more than 4 billion years ago, is 13 kilometers (8 miles) deep and has a diameter of 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles), according to a report by China’s Xinhua News Agency.

      It is the oldest and largest of such craters on the moon, so may provide the earliest information about it, Xinhua said, adding that the huge impact may have ejected materials from deep below the surface.

      I find this more impressive.

    16. 16.

      PAM Dirac

      A very nice documentary on late mission (~2019-2021) Voyager is It’s Quieter in the Twilight. Available on Amazon Prime at least. After all the attention of the Grand Tour ended after the Neptune flyby and a brief uptick when the spacecrafts passed the heliopause, the few remaining staff continue to plug away in relative obscurity, hoping to keep things working til the 50th anniversary in 2027.

    17. 17.

      RevRick

      Because of course a Pride flag made of NASA images would generate all sorts of hate. Fascism is based in, among other things noted by Umberto Eco, a contempt for all things born of the Enlightenment, and the hypermasculine hero/death cult, which is contempt for all things feminine (or queer). The only science fascism is interested in is that in service of military uses.
      And of course it’s soooo Christian to hate on teh gays. Like Jesus did.

    18. 18.

      Spanky

      @Betty:

      That last image reminds me that my pea brain will never fully grasp the enormity of the universe.

      It wasn’t  designed to. A fair part of studying astronomy – all physics,  actually – is training students to ignore what their brains are telling them is common sense. Everything is weird at both extreme ends of the distance scale.

    19. 19.

      narya

      @OzarkHillbilly: I lived in Philadelphia when he played there, and one year a basketball-enthusiast friend and I got a 16-game ticket plan, so I got to see him play. The Round Mound of Rebound . . .

    21. 21.

      narya

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I’ve been rewatching Schitt’s Creek, and I have the same reaction about creativity–and kindness, for that matter. One of the things I truly love about that show is the thread of kindness that runs through it, and that every character is allowed to grow and change.

    22. 22.

      artem1s

      Engineers need to resynchronize the timekeeping software of Voyager 1’s three onboard computers

      Y2K fail?

    26. 26.

      PAM Dirac

      @Spanky:

      Everything is weird at both extreme ends of the distance scale.

      True, but “common sense” doesn’t even work too well in more normal scales. More years ago than I care to admit, when I was in graduate school I participated in a study where you were asked to predict the outcome of some tasks. All the tasks were pretty simple examples of Newton’s laws; things like releasing two objects of different mass at the same time and seeing which one hits the ground first. Despite the subjects being mostly graduate students from a fairly big name research institution, the predictions were about 70% wrong. Ever since, I’ve translated “common sense” or “intuitive” as “wrong 70% of the time”. I also get a chuckle when some says quantum mechanics isn’t intuitive. As if Newton’s laws are any more intuitive.

    29. 29.

      narya

      @OzarkHillbilly: I wish I could remember which season–I think it must have been 85-86, which was a ridiculously loaded team. He was definitely a force of nature, but that team also included Moses Malone, Sedale Threatt, and, according to the intertubes, Dr. J, though I have to admit I couldn’t have come up with that list w/o help.

    30. 30.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      I suppose Carter could have pulled the plug on Voyager if he’d wanted to badly enough, but given that the Voyager probes were launched just seven months after his inauguration, he had little to do with having made them happen.

    31. 31.

      Mousebumples

      Good morning – and happy father’s day to the dad’s among us.

      We’ve got a rainy day here. Some afternoon plans with my in laws, but hoping to do some postcarding during the kiddo quiet time.

      Postcards to Voters has addresses for Trisha Calvarese in CO (04? Buck’s prior district) for that special election later this month.

