I made this Pride flag using only NASA images and our team thought it would be cool to share on social (I work on the NASA heliophysics communications team), but it's getting all sorts of hate on the bird app and Fbook. Thought y'all might be more appreciative of it here. ☺️🏳️‍🌈💖 [image or embed] — Rachel Lense is Professionally Curious (@rachellense.bsky.social) Jun 13, 2024 at 10:19 PM

(H/t Narya)

We’re back, baby! Our Voyager 1 spacecraft is conducting normal science operations for the first time since November 2023. All four instruments – which study plasma waves, magnetic fields, and particles – are returning usable science data.https://t.co/3FGBOANXGl pic.twitter.com/QqgsCmup7D — NASA (@NASA) June 14, 2024

Per The Register (think I owe someone a hat tip for this link), “Voyager 1 makes stellar comeback to science operations”:

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is back in action and conducting normal science operations for the first time since the veteran probe began spouting gibberish at the end of 2023. All four of the spacecraft’s remaining operational instruments are now returning usable data to Earth, according to NASA. Some additional work is needed to tidy up the effects of the issue. Engineers need to resynchronize the timekeeping software of Voyager 1’s three onboard computers to ensure that commands are executed at the correct times. Maintenance will also be performed on the digital tape recorder, which records some data from the plasma instrument for a six-monthly downlink to Earth. As the 50th anniversary of Voyager 1’s launch rapidly approaches, and with the probe now 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth, restoring functionality is quite an engineering feat…

The rescue was made all the more impressive by the fact that it takes 22.5 hours for a command to reach Voyager 1 and another 22.5 hours for a response to be received on Earth. How much longer the Voyagers can continue to function is open to conjecture. The power supplies are gradually degrading, and engineers have been turning off non-essential systems to eke out dwindling resources for as long as possible. Due the engineers’ efforts, there is a very good chance that one or both Voyagers will continue to be operational by the time the 50th anniversary of the mission’s launch rolls around in 2027. A fitting tribute to those who designed the spacecraft, and the mission’s first project scientist, Ed Stone, who died recently at the age of 88. ®

Voyager 1 is back to life in interstellar space, but for how long? https://t.co/uIXrFLwrlE pic.twitter.com/WyIACnfIZr — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) June 13, 2024



But! Half-full glass continues to empty, per Joel Achenbach at the Washington Post:

… What no one can change, though, is the mortality of a spacecraft with a limited power supply. Voyager 1 is running on fumes, or, more precisely, on the dwindling power from the radioactive decay of plutonium. The Voyagers have traveled so far from the sun they can’t rely on solar power and instead use a radioisotope thermoelectric generator. But an RTG doesn’t last forever. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 will eventually go silent as they continue to cruise the galaxy. NASA scientists and engineers are hoping Voyager 1 can keep sending data until at least Sept. 5, 2027, the 50th anniversary of its launch. “At some point, we’ll have to start turning off the science instruments one by one,” Spilker said. “Once we’re out of power, then we can no longer keep the spacecraft pointed at the Earth. And so [the Voyagers] will then continue on as what I like to think of as our silent ambassadors.” In a sense, this is all a bonus because the primary mission for the two Voyagers was the exploration of the outer planets. Both visited Jupiter and Saturn, and Voyager 2 went on to Uranus and Neptune in what was known as the “Grand Tour” of the outer solar system, enabled by a rare orbital arrangement of the planets. The Voyagers delivered spectacular close-up images of the outer planets, and the mission ranks among NASA’s greatest achievements…

New research explores how a short trip to space affects the human body. pic.twitter.com/XaRDn9WdzV — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2024

A Chinese spacecraft lands on moon's far side to collect rocks in growing space rivalry with US https://t.co/WwnRYK3zll — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2024