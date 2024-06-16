(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Two quick housekeeping notes. First, Rosie is doing fine. Her next chemo treatment is tomorrow, which will be treatment three of round two. Thank you all for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donation.

Second, from now on I will only comment in my own update posts. This way we can avoid a repeat of last night and this morning. Everyone is, of course, welcome to comment here regarding the war in Ukraine or related matters or anything else as I do make them open threads.

The Russians have gone back to the aerial glide bombing of Kharkiv:

And it is the only region of Ukraine that is currently under air raid alert.

President Zelenskyy addressed the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Address by the President of Ukraine at the Second Plenary Session of the Global Peace Summit Ladies and gentlemen! Today the world sees that real diplomacy is not just about words, it is about steps – steps that need to be taken to fix a situation. We have begun to develop such steps, and this is the practical meaning of the Peace Summit. So, the format of the Summit is absolutely working, and I thank you all for that. Dear colleagues! All those present! Now we see that we all made the right choice – the choice of two security and one humanitarian points to start moving towards the restoration of full security and a just peace. The panel on radiation and nuclear safety, the panel on food security and the humanitarian panel dedicated to the release of prisoners and deportees, including thousands of children abducted by Russia from the occupied territory of Ukraine – this dialogue has taken place, and it is obvious that it can result in absolutely practical steps. We are all worldwide equally interested to ensure that there is no danger to nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities. I am grateful to the participants of the Peace Summit for fully understanding this and recognizing the need to restore full security to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was captured by Russian troops and turned into a foothold for war. I would also like to thank every leader and every country that supports our efforts to secure maritime navigation and preserve the free flow of food. I want to emphasize that food security is critical not only for the countries of the Global South, but literally for every country in the world, because it determines the price of life, and any catastrophic disruption of the food market is a direct path to chaos. Unfortunately, Russia has too often tried to push the world down this road to destabilization and chaos, and so now we all need to unite as much as possible to guarantee every family in the world, every person the right to food and protection from price chaos. And the third point – I am especially grateful for this – there was a panel on the release of people who are now in Russian captivity. We are talking about a significant number of people, and we must bring each and every one of them home. Civilian hostages of Russia, children who were kidnapped from our land and scattered across the territory of Russia, and of course warriors. Every day in captivity is terrible, and we have to free thousands of people who have had years of their lives taken away, who are being tortured, who are being lied to – who are told that no one is waiting for them… Imagine what a personal catastrophe this is for each such person, for each such child in captivity. We have to free them. All of them. So, President Pavel and all the participants of the panel on nuclear safety – thank you. President Ruto and all the panelists on food security – thank you. Prime Minister Trudeau and all the participants of the humanitarian panel on the release of people from captivity – thank you all. I hope that we can achieve results as soon as possible. And it is exactly these and other similar practical steps to restore security and peace that will prove to everyone in the world that the UN Charter can be restored to full effectiveness – all the principles and purposes of the UN Charter. Thank you very much! Glory to Ukraine!

And here is his statement to the media. Video followed by English transcript.

Statement by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy During a Meeting with Media Representatives Following the Global Peace Summit Madame President of Switzerland! Mr. President of Chile! Madame President of the European Commission! Mr. Prime Minister of Canada! Mr. President of Ghana! And everyone who really wants the war to end. I thank all the participants of the First Peace Summit for taking the first steps towards peace together. We are responding to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine not only with a full-scale defense of human life, but also with full-scale diplomacy. These days united one hundred and one countries and international organizations, – big success for Ukraine and for all partners, – and our fair objective is to get all countries of the world to join this noble cause. Previous political generations have left us the UN Charter as a basis for the cooperation of peoples. We will pass to the next generations an effective mechanism to implement the UN Charter. And the communiqué adopted at the Summit these days fully reflects our intention, and remains open for accession by everyone who respects the UN Charter. It’s important that all participants of the Summit supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity because there will be no lasting peace without territorial integrity. The three challenges have been analyzed in detail at the First Peace Summit – nuclear safety, food security and the release of prisoners and deportees, including thousands of children abducted by Russia. And now, after the Summit, we proposed and agreed to continue our joint work at a more technical level – at the level of advisers and ministers in the format of special meetings under the leadership or co-leadership of countries. Each step toward a just peace has attracted the attention of certain groups of Summit participants and countries that have not yet joined but are interested in peace. And we agreed to start to work in special after-Summit-groups on specific ideas, proposals, and developments that can restore security in various aspects. Exactly as it worked at the level of advisors during the preparation of the First Peace Summit. We already have preliminary agreements with countries such as France, Czechia, Türkiye, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Norway, Poland, Canada, Qatar, Chile, Ghana, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom – to host the work of the groups, to lead and co-lead. And we invite all countries that recognize the binding nature of the UN Charter as the basis for the cooperation of nations to participate in groups and express their ideas and proposals. I am confident that together we will ensure the result. The First and Second Peace Summits should unite our joint work on the details of peace. We are at war, and we don’t have time for prolonged work – moving to peace means acting fast, preparations will take months not years. So, when the action plans for peace are ready, and when every step is worked out, the path will be opened for the Second Peace Summit, and thus for ending this war – for a just and lasting peace. We already have countries who indicated their interest to host the Second Peace Summit, and we started talks with them. I am confident that the choice will have truly global significance. And I am grateful for everyone who helps. Thank you so much! Слава Україні!

Here’s the full text of the communique:

Joint Communiqué on a Peace Framework HIGH-LEVEL SUMMIT ON PEACE FOR UKRAINE Joint Communiqué on a Peace Framework Switzerland, 15-16 June 2024 The ongoing war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues to cause large-scale human suffering and destruction, and to create risks and crises with global repercussions for the world. We gathered in Switzerland on 15-16 June 2024 to enhance a high-level dialogue on pathways towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine. We reiterated resolutions A/RES/ES-11/1 and A/RES/ES-11/6 adopted at the UN General Assembly and underscored our commitment to upholding International Law including the United Nations Charter. This Summit was built on the previous discussions that have taken place based on Ukraine’s Peace Formula and other peace proposals which are in line with international law, including the United Nations Charter. We deeply appreciate Switzerland’s hospitality and its initiative to host the High-Level Summit as expression of its firm commitment to promoting international peace and security. We had a fruitful, comprehensive and constructive exchange of various views on pathways towards a framework for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, based on international law, including the United Nations Charter. In particular, we reaffirm our commitment to refraining from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine, within their internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters, and the resolution of disputes through peaceful means as principles of international law. We, furthermore, have a common vision on the following crucial aspects: 1) Firstly, any use of nuclear energy and nuclear installations must be safe, secured, safe-guarded and environmentally sound. Ukrainian nuclear power plants and installations, including Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, must operate safely and securely under full sovereign control of Ukraine and in line with IAEA principles and under its supervision. Any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of the ongoing war against Ukraine is inadmissible. 2) Secondly, global food security depends on uninterrupted manufacturing and supply of food products. In this regard, free, full and safe commercial navigation, as well as access to sea ports in the Black and Azov Seas, are critical. Attacks on merchant ships in ports and along the entire route, as well as against civilian ports and civilian port infrastructure, are unacceptable. Food security must not be weaponized in any way. Ukrainian agricultural products should be securely and freely provided to interested third countries. 3) Thirdly, all prisoners of war must be released by complete exchange. All deported and unlawfully displaced Ukrainian children, and all other Ukrainian civilians who were unlawfully detained, must be returned to Ukraine. We believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties. We, therefore, decided to undertake concrete steps in the future in the above-mentioned areas with further engagement of the representatives of all parties. The United Nations Charter, including the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, can and will serve as a basis in achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Apparently there was an issue with the Ukrainian language translation of Italian President Meloni’s speech.

Friends, As some of you have pointed out in the comments, the translation of Giorgia Meloni’s words from English to Ukrainian has been incorrect. Here is the correct version and its differences with the Ukrainian translation by @MyLordBebo . Sorry for the confusion. I think the interpreter must have been translating from the heart and has put the deepest wish of all Ukrainians into Prime Minister Meloni’s statement.

Here is the full video of President Meloni’s remarks followed by the English transcript from the Italian government’s own website.

President Meloni’s speech at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine Sunday, 16 June 2024 Dear Viola, dear Volodymyr, colleagues, 844 days have passed since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression. 844 days of heroic Ukrainian resistance and of an unwavering unity which never failed to support the Ukrainian people. Defending Ukraine means defending that system of rules that holds the international community together and protects every Nation. If Ukraine had not been able to count on our support and therefore would have been forced to surrender, today we would not be here to discuss the minimum conditions for a negotiation. We would be just discussing the invasion of a sovereign state and we can all imagine with what consequences. Dear colleagues,

Peace does not mean surrender – as President Putin seems to suggest with his latest declarations. It does not. Confusing peace with subjugation would set a dangerous precedent for everyone. Today’s Conference represents a bold initiative, which dismantles certain narratives, or propaganda. No one can question the absolute importance of the three crucial topics of global interest which have been discussed today – nuclear safety, food security and the human dimension, in particular the return of displaced children. They matter to us all, and I think – also from today’s discussion – that there is much we can build from here. Italy has always done its part, and it does not intend to walk away. However, we need to join all our possible efforts, in order to help Ukraine look towards the future. That’s exactly what we did at the G7 Summit under the Italian Presidency, where we just reached an agreement to make approximately USD 50 billion of additional financial support available to Kyiv by the end of the year, leveraging the extraordinary revenues of the immobilized Russian sovereign assets. This is an extremely significant achievement, the result of great teamwork done by the G7 leaders. Dear Volodymyr, I am here to tell you that you can continue to count on us, for as long as it takes. We will continue every possible effort to keep all the international partners engaged, as they are also suffering from the global consequences of this conflict. We intend to do everything in our possibilities to transform a future of peace and freedom for Ukraine into a reality. Thank you.

Essentially, the peace summit in Switzerland has been the largest Ukrainian diplomatic effort in its history. In February 2022, half of the world was simply burying us alive and trying to guess whether Kyiv will fall within 48 or 72 hours. In June 2024, 80 nations and four major international organizations sign on to a peace initiative that stands for nothing but Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation, control over its own nuclear power facility, an all-out prisoner swap, and an end to the largest European war since WWII incited by Russia – as opposed to what Putin wants, with further territorial grabs, with Ukraine’s military disarmament, with more and more appeasement, and with Ukraine being left behind defenseless to Putin’s mercy.

The price:

The reason:

Ukrainian men are fighting for a bright future for their children.

Thank you for your service.

Kyiv:

🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 #Pride returned to Kyiv for the 1st time since the full-scale invasion. A @lgbtmilitary convoy proudly joined. This year’s slogans called for not only equal rights but also #ArmUkraineNow & #FreeAzovstalDefenders. To protect the rights of LGBTIQ+ Ukrainians, defeating homophobic #Russia is essential.

Mariinka:

Another russian failed attack in the Mariinka direction.

The occupiers used 28 pieces of armored equipment, and 13 of them were torn to pieces by 🇺🇦 warriors. 📹: 46th Airmobile Brigade pic.twitter.com/BGVRYOSfzh — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 16, 2024

Avdiivka front:

Russian assault group on top of BRDM-2M destroyed by drone operators of ‘Shadow’ unit on the Avdiivka front. https://t.co/cDGwnTFTJs pic.twitter.com/jYJ6NJkkkT — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 16, 2024

Rostov on Don, Russia:

Okay, incarcerated ISIS militants initiated a mutiny in a jail in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don and took several hostages from among their guards. It’s an ongoing story. Putin’s disgraced “secret services”, amid their yet another fuckup, once again detecting the “Ukrainian trace” in… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 16, 2024

Okay, incarcerated ISIS militants initiated a mutiny in a jail in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don and took several hostages from among their guards. It’s an ongoing story. Putin’s disgraced “secret services”, amid their yet another fuckup, once again detecting the “Ukrainian trace” in 3….2….1…

And once again Twitter/X won’t generate an embed code for the second tweet in the thread with the video. But here’s Dmitri’s tweet of it:

⚡️Rostov-on-Don, Russia: A group of prisoners captures hostages in a pre-trial detention center. In Rostov-on-Don, prisoners in one of the cells took two guards hostage. According to Baza, they call themselves members of the Islamic State and demand weapons and the opportunity to be released. Curiously, the southern city of Rostov was temporarily liberated by Wagner forces in June 2023.

Some information about the men who captured a pre-trial detention centre in Rostov, according to Russian sources. At least six prisoners took prison employees hostage in Rostov-on-Don. Two of them were convicted under Article 205.5, Part 2 “Terrorism”), they managed somehow to knock the bars out in their cells and take hostages. At least three were convicted in December 2023 for participation in ISIS (they planned to attack the building of the Supreme Court of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic). They were all sentenced to 18+ years in prison.

You’ll notice a fully bearded, well fed, individual wearing an ISIS headband holding a knife and seated next to a Russian hostage. I know a few things about Russian prisons. Let’s leave aside the brutality of the prisoner vory hierarchy, where exactly did this guy get the ISIS headband? Why is he so well fed? Why does he still have his beard?

There are strange details and inconsistencies with the Russian official version of what happened in Rostov prison. Ukrainian prisoners of war were held in that prison, and the hands of those “killed in the assault” were handcuffed. The prisoners who took hostages in pre-trial detention center No. 1 were killed during the storming, Russian Federal Penitentiary Service says. Two of them were handcuffed (photo 1, 2). Olga Romanova, founder of the “Russia Behind Bars” foundation, shared about the oddities and inconsistencies in the case. ▪️ The capture took place at night, Romanova says. “They somehow simultaneously freed themselves from several cells. The cellmates did not raise the alarm. They had communication, they had mobile phones.” ▪️ On Sunday night, for some reason, a high-ranking chief Lt. Col. Aleksandr Bogma, head of the operational department of the regional Federal Penitentiary Service, was in the detention center. He became one of the hostages (photo 3). “Bogma doesn’t even work there, what was he doing in the pre-trial detention center during a weekend night?” ▪️ Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in pre-trial detention center-1. “Some of them are also accused on terrorist articles. I wouldn’t be surprised if a “Ukrainian trace” is found in the ISIS riot by tonight, as it was after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. I would not be surprised if some of the survivors of the storming were killed.” TASS, citing the authorities, has already reported that the hostage-taking had been prepared for months and could have been coordinated from outside.

The three prisoners who took hostages in Rostov-on-Don were previously arrested at the end of 2023. This is footage of their detention. It took them just 6 months to prepare for the prison escape operation and to take hostages. Complete failure on behalf of Russian authorities to prevent such an incident. The illegal war is more important.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

First, some adjacent material:

And now a message from Patron:

This is Artem Posokh. We’ve been helping him with his treatment for two years now. And now he has received a wonderful new prosthetic. Look at him! He’s happy. Thank you very much ❤️

This is Artem Posokh. We’ve been helping him with his treatment for two years now. And now he has received a wonderful new prosthetic. Look at him! He’s happy. Thank you very much ❤️

We have almost covered the cost of Artem’s prosthetic. But we still have three sappers who need prosthetics, which will cost about $170,000. I’ve never seen that much money, but we can raise it. https://paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=279APN5ES74GE Or just [email protected]

