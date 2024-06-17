Having a shit day, but I did manage to sketch Badger!
That’s all I got. Open thread!
This post is in: Open Threads
SiubhanDuinne
He looks as though he’s concentrating. Hard. Probably trying to manifest treats out of thin air.
(Badgerbadgerbadgerbadger…)
RandomMonster
I love Betty’s drawings…
raven
The boss lady is upstairs working on a thread painting of Artemis.
NotMax
Grocery note.
For those who don’t automatically eschew Amazon, me likey this condiment find. Dijon-style with an oh so subtle touch of heat. With any luck will be on reduced price sale during Prime Days on dates TBA in July.
Scout211
Perfect likeness of Badger. Well done!
I’m sorry you are having a shit day, though. Here’s some sunshine and rainbows. ☀️🌈☀️🌈☀️🌈
😊❤️
trollhattan
Nice! [pronounced “noyce.”] Personality comes right through.
VFX Lurker
Great sketch of Badger; wishing you a much better day.
Sorry about the bad day.
May tomorrow be average: MUCH better than today; much less wonderful than the coming Wednesday.
HumboldtBlue
Feel better, Betty, we love you!
@NotMax:
Huh, I just ordered scrapple, pork roll and onion sauce and Sabrett’s hot dogs, but I already have spicy mustard.
sab
I remember your winefoil armadillo from years ago. Not necessarily any connection except a reminder to me that you are very talented in all sorts of media.
Gretchen
Sorry you’re having a shit day. I love your drawings.
satby
@Tom Levenson: @Betty: what Tom says! Hope tomorrow is better.
Elizabelle
Color in that doggie.
Any day that you are here, Betty, is a good day for Badger and for Pete and for us. I hope your day gets deshitified rapidly.
Scout211
Deleted
Old School
Here’s hoping the day improves – and keeps going up from there.
Nice picture!
Lumpy
Nice sketch, it’s hard to do contour line drawings.
CaseyL
I like the vivacity of the drawing.
Also, it looks like you did it on an Etch-a-Sketch: most of the lines seem to be connected
(During my Etch-aSketch heyday, I did quite a few drawings – of dogs, cats, and horses – that looked like that.)
Steeplejack
Need schrodingers_cat to color that picture.
Steeplejack
Same. Along with some Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise.
Baud
I can’t decide if I’m looking in Badger’s soul or he’s looking into mine.
Denali5
Hoping for better days! Love the drawing. Badger is caught!
HumboldtBlue
Here’s a smile-maker for you, Cracker.
Diesel the Basset Hound at the 2015 AKC Agility Invitational
prostratedragon
Badger! indeed!
Nice and easy: “Any Day Now,” Dennis Brown.
Trivia Man
@HumboldtBlue: Terrific! Great to see the other extreme from the winning runs normally shared.
zhena gogolia
That is a very expressive drawing.
