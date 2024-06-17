Are you guys up for helping to flip North Carolina!

I am super excited about the group we’ll be supporting in North Carolina, but before we tell you about them, let’s talk about North Carolina!

Why North Carolina? Key points:

NC is not a red state. NC is a voter suppressed state. NC has 15 electoral votes, just behind GA and MI. Trump won NC by ~ 75k votes, just 1.5% of the 5,500,000 votes cast.

Let’s talk demographics:

NC is changing fast, and Republicans know it – which is why they’re cheating! NC is growing rapidly in ways that are similar to AZ, NV and GA! NC has an influx of out-of-state younger people relocating for tech and finance careers. Northerners are retiring in cities like Asheville, where beth, our BJ calendar girl, moved to.

In a recent press release, The North Carolina Black Alliance sets the stage:

For the past 14 years, through race-bating, fear-mongering, and political theater, the NC GOP, after a hiatus from leadership…returned to play for keeps. What was once a state in revival during the early 2000s is now a state of upheaval as Republicans use their last grasp of power to enforce more strict and exclusive provisions beyond the constitutional mandate for voting.

What does that look like, exactly?

Stricter voter ID requirements

Empowerment of partisan poll observers

And gerrymandering.

Did we mention gerrymandering? Lots and lots of gerrymandering!

What’s the matter with Kansas North Carolina?

The Republican candidate for Governor, current Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, is beyond bat shit crazy. And he’s not very good at fundraising. So the Republicans have to cheat. Again.

The General Assembly buried a major change in campaign finance laws in a bill ostensibly about masks and face coverings. Super PACS will now be allowed to donate funds to state political parties through accounts that do not have to abide by contribution limits. The Republicans have a veto-proof majority in both chambers of the General Assembly, so they will override the Democratic Governor’s veto.

Mark Robinson is a raging anti-Semite. Here’s something from his Wikipedia page. He seems nice, right?

He claimed that the Marvel movie Black Panther was “created by an agnostic Jew and put to film by satanicMarxists” that was “only created to pull the shekels out of your Schvartze pockets.

He’s also a holocaust denier. And a homophobe. After the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting, Robinson wrote: “Homosexuality is STILL an abominable sin, and I WILL NOT join in celebrating ‘gay pride.’” There’s more but you get the idea.

But here’s the kicker, he’s black! And there’s concern in NC Democratic circles that inexperienced young African-American voters could be hoodwinked into voting for this lunatic. But before they can be educated, they have to be registered.

What can we do?

To that effect, we’re partnering with the North Carolina Youth Voter Engagement Program, an organization with a ten-year history of successfully registering and turning out young African-American voters on North Carolina’s 11 HBCU campuses.

We want to help them expand to two non-HBCU Black majority campuses (Phase I) and then to certain Community Colleges, which educate many more Black students than the state’s HBCUs (Phase II). We’ve worked out a plan, and the Program has secured outside matches for our contributions.

NC Black Alliance Campus Engagement

We’re super excited about this next effort and our expansion into North Carolina, with this young and charismatic team. As always, we want to help organizations do things they couldn’t otherwise do without us.

In tomorrow’s post, I’ll say A LOT MORE ABOUT this group and what we will be funding.

Out-raise them. Out-organize them. Out-strategize them. Out vote them.