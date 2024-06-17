Severe weather forecast around US with high Southwest temperatures, Gulf rain and Rockies snow https://t.co/s25tI9WHgA — The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2024



Because we no longer have the concept of ‘summer vacation’, some reminders that the first 2024 presidential debate is just ten days away. Per CNN, “Biden and Trump campaigns agreed to mic muting, podiums among rules for upcoming CNN debate”:

… The debate, which will be hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in Atlanta on June 27, will mark the first in-person showdown of the 2024 campaign between President Joe Biden and his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. Both candidates have accepted the network’s invitation and agreed to accept the rules and format of the debate, as outlined in letters sent to the campaigns by the network in May. The 90-minute debate will include two commercial breaks, according to the network, and campaign staff may not interact with their candidate during that time. Both candidates agreed to appear at a uniform podium, and their podium positions will be determined by a coin flip. Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. While no props or pre-written notes will be allowed on the stage, candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water. Some aspects of the debate – including the absence of a studio audience – will be a departure from previous debates. But, as in the past, the moderators “will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion,” according to the network…

NYMag has some more on “All the Details on Trump & Biden’s Weirdly Early 2024 Debate”:

… Where can I watch the debate? The 90-minute debate will air on various CNN properties, and be simulcast on other networks that have yet to be announced. Per the CNN press release: The CNN Presidential Debate will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max and stream without a cable login on CNN.com. CNN will make the debate available to simulcast on additional broadcast and cable news networks in the United States. Why is the debate so early this year? All previous televised presidential debates took place in late September or October. But the Biden team wanted to remind tuned-out Americans that there’s a presidential election this year, and that it could put Trump back in the White House. Per the New York Times: The move was meant to jolt Americans to attention sooner than later about their consequential choice in 2024. Mr. Biden’s advisers have long believed that the dawning realization of a Trump-Biden rematch will be a balm for the president’s droopy approval ratings. The earlier date also gives the two elderly, gaffe-prone candidates more time to recover from any debate missteps…

