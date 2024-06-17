Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

When we show up, we win.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

I am pretty sure Katy Tur wasn’t always such a bootlicking sycophant.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Night Open Thread

Monday Night Open Thread

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: ,

It was hot today- mid 90’s with like 65% humidity. So hot that I quit mowing at 2 o’clock because well I am old and fat and even though I was on a riding mower I need to be careful in that kind of heat. I’m not sure how animals react to this kind of heat, but I have made sure to keep lots of food and water out for the birds. On the drive to the city, the sows and their piglets were all in their little huts and all the cows were clumped around the trees lying down. And I realize that I may have failed to mention that there is a small farm a couple miles from me that always have a couple sows and their piglets running around this time of year and I always slow down and check on them so those are the pigs I am referring to above.

I’ve decided that I need a pool and from here on out, my focus will be on getting one. I have no plan for how, but it is going to happen. I am going to have a pool to soak in. The end.

What is everyone else up to this evening? Is it hot there?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • CarolPW
  • CHETAN R MURTHY
  • currawong
  • danielx
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Death Panel Truck
  • Doc Sardonic
  • eclare
  • Eric S.
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Hoppie
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • John Cole
  • John Revolta
  • Marleedog
  • MomSense
  • Mustang Bobby
  • NotMax
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • p.a.
  • pacem appellant
  • Percysowner
  • prostratedragon
  • Redshift
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • Sister Inspired Revolver of Freedom
  • SteverinoCT
  • SW
  • TKinNC
  • trollhattan
  • weasel
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      Anne Laurie

      The local big-box stores should be doing ‘summer clearance’ sales on blow-up pools, if not now then by July 4th. You don’t want an in-ground pool in WV, so picking up a cheapo replaceable model big enough for your sizeable self to soak while enjoying the evenings would seem to make the best sense at this point in your home-owning career.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Should be nice today, 82, 15% humidity but windy AF so not pleasant. Wind gone tomorrow with the fire danger, so big improvement.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      There is nothing cuter than baby pigs.

      Yes, it was hot today here in Cincinnati but it will get hotter. Shortly.

      The alarm this morning woke me in the middle of an absolutely horrible dream and it took me until after lunch to shake that mood.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      You hate to see it.

      June 17, 2024 at 9:02 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      “When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a ‘Club Fed,’ the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted,“ CNN reports.

      “Instead of a minimum-security prison camp, where many nonviolent offenders serve their time, Bannon – now a right-wing podcaster with a following of loyal Trump supporters – is set to report next month to the low-security federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.”

      “Bannon isn’t eligible for the lowest-level prison setup because he still has a pending criminal case against him in New York, where he is fighting the charges and set to go to trial in September.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      frosty

      We’re on another cross-country trailer trip to see National Parks. We crossed over to Canada this morning and Ms F commented that we wouldn’t see another Trump sign for the next 10 days. It made me ridiculously happy. Just seeing that name is a stressor.

      I got on to B-J a little while ago and saw the post about the Supreme Court and bailed. I can’t take this shit any more. I’m going to try to chill out, enjoy Canada, check out B-J from time to time, and of course, send money to WG’s latest group.

      I need a virtual pool to hang out in too!

      ETA Our itinerary changed and I’m trying to find a campsite near Seattle for July 3 through 7. Pretty difficult!!!!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      geg6

      @pacem appellant:

      Happy birthday!

      Weather has been terrible here, too. Temps at 95 F.  With the added fun of really violent pop up storms.  Some of the video has looked like hurricane footage, with big oak, pine and maples bent completely sideways and the tops touching the ground.  No funnel clouds, just very high winds and then a massive downpour.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Death Panel Truck

      In Pasco, Washington at 6:17 p.m., 69 degrees, mostly cloudy, 18 mph wind with gusts up to 28. Rain on the way tonight. Might have been a good day to mow. Colonoscopy prep begins at 7 p.m. for an early Wednesday appointment. Yay me.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mustang Bobby

      I’m back from a week in Valdez, Alaska, at the Valdez Theatre Conference where the weather was cloudy and rainy with highs in the 50’s for the first five days.  I got back to Miami this afternoon where they had a storm of torrential rain last week (but it’s not climate change, according to Gov. Batsin D. Belfry), and the current temp at 9:22 p.m. is 80F.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Marleedog

      We are passing through northern Montana and it is fucking cold.  And rainy.  We are here for the next 10 days or so; there is a winter storm warning for Missoula, where we are headed, and it is expected to hit 90 by Sunday!  Freaky.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Percysowner

       

      It hit 95 here today. I left out water by the sidewalk for any dogs who happened to be walking. They didn’t really drink it today, I hope they were being kept in during the worst of the day. Last year I did the same thing and once the dogs realized there was water for them they made their owners come over so they could get a drink. I expect the water will disappear tonight when the raccoons, squirrels and other animals come out.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MomSense

      I tried to carry the mattress in a box from the car to the house and I couldn’t do it.  It is in my driveway and I am cursing the aging gods who have stolen my strength.

      I am resting and will make another attempt anon.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      It’s not that hot here in NorCal but we are having our first red flag fire weather day and there are multiple grass fires that CalFire and local crews are working on this afternoon.  The winds are spreading the fires rapidly but hopefully they will get ahead of the fires as soon as the winds die down, supposedly by tomorrow morning.  The one in my county is now at 1500 acres and growing “at a rapid rate of speed.”  It’s 40 miles away from me so I’m not in the path of the fire but there are homeowners who have had to evacuate.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Eric S.

      Chicago has been hot and muggy. Lots of mini pop up storms but the intense ones have missed my ‘hood.

       

      It’s an effort to keep up on watering the container veggies.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      p.a.

      Got back from Maine fishing trip Sat.  Big Lake, smallmouth fishing.  Lots of bass, smaller than usual.  Lots of wildlife.  Moose for the first time in years (well… saw one last Sept in a truckbed- hunting season.). More weasles scampering along shore than in a long time.  Big snapper came after a fish I was bringing in.  Had to step around another laying eggs to get to the boat.  Bear crossed the road as we were leaving.  And of course the regulars; deer, eagles, loons, assorted ducks, woodpeckers, crows, ravens.

      Guys in the next cabin, 3 from W Va, 2 from Louisiana.  They’re regulars but we don’t see them much- we’re usually there this week.  Serious abt their food, the drive up with 5 or 6 big Yeti coolers.  Gave us some fish&chips, smoked boudin (not blood boudin) they did in a small electric smoker they bring as well.  Studiously avoided political talk.  Never came up.  They tow 2 Rangers with jet Merc outboards; they’ve destroyed 2 regular motors on the rocks.  12,000 acre lake, lots of rocks from gravel, to football size, to couch, to midsized car sized.  Many rock humps: good for fishing, bad for lower units.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      Instead of having 21 hours left with students, I now have 13 hours left.  It is due to the last 3 days being changed to half days.  Huzzah!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Doc Sardonic

      @MomSense: Take some advice from a  decrepit old sumbitch. Get thyself to the closest big box store or Harbor Freight and get a handtruck or as some call them a dolly.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      currawong

      Speaking from the South coast of Victoria, Australia, I can confirm that it is not hot here.

      It’s about 11 degrees C (about 52 degrees F) today which is about as cold as it gets here. June, July and August are cool as you can’t realy call it cold. You can get some pretty wild storms off the Southern Ocean this time of year.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TKinNC

      We have a 300 gallon stock tank that we use as a pool in the summers. It’s great for cooling off quickly. Far less maintenance than a “real” pool.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      danielx

      First and most important, while you’re figuring it out, get one of those mister things you screw into a garden hose. They are to die for in weather like this. I’d say get a large kiddy pool, but we found out long ago that if it’s hot enough the water turns the temperature of p**-, er, soup in half an hour, an hour if it’s in the shade.

      It’s an easy mistake. Once you get out in the boonies round these parts it’s easy to mistake some of the two legged variety for the four legged ones. And yes, it was 93 in the shade on the back porch this afternoon. Plus the oil based product we used to refinish the deck this weekend is curing and the fumes in the heat are something frightful, so best to stay inside anyway. Except, the cats keep dodging out because they want their porch sunshine. Fuck a bunch of fumes and appalling temps, they want their rays.

      *Kiara especially, but she’s 13 and like keeping her elderly bones toasty.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Doc Sardonic

      @TKinNC: They make great soaking pools. A plus is that you can easily decorate around them to make a nice area to relax. They can be pricey depending on size, but unlike a blow up pool, they will last for years.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      frosty

      It was 54 in International Falls when we woke up this morning, It’s been more or less the same in the UP, Wisconsin, and now Manitoba. The one thing they have in common is ALL THE DAMN MOSQUITOES!!!

      The Ranger at Voyageurs NP said he’s been here for four summers and he’s never seen it this bad. Apparently they didn’t get a long enough cold snap last winter to kill them all off. I don’t know how people can stand to live here.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      weasel

      Gotta say, I’m a little disappointed that at 29+ comments in, no one has made a comment concerning the willow tree and the future pool. Will fix, and try to be constructive too. Seems like one more good reason to look at an above ground option!

      Adding, lovely here in Olympia, 70 sunny and calm, but will be getting a spot of warmer weather later this week. Coolest summer so far, based on my short time here.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Mild temps but windy as hell here on the south Oregon coast. It’s been that way all spring and it’s very unusual for our area. Our springs are usually a mix of sunny or marine layer days with winds varying between them but usually mild too. Not now. It’s average wind speeds of 14-18 mph with gusts to 25-29, nearly every damned day. It’s hard to do yard work without safety glasses, it’s that bad. The plants are loving the sun but our poor snap peas are taking a beating.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      satby

      it’s almost 10 pm and still 87° here, with an overnight low going to 76°. The extreme heat plus humidity has the effect of triple digit temps, so I went outside as little as possible. And other than going out at first light to water the parched plants and put some big bowls out for the birds and critters, I don’t plan on going out until Sunday, when the temps drop into the mid 80s, but the overnight temps go back to normal 60s. A stock tank pool sounds great right now.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      eclare

      Memphis only got up to about 83 today, and we got a couple of hours of rain.  Yay!  Such a relief after 95 yesterday.

      We return to the surface of the sun on Friday.

      John, I am so glad that you respect the heat.  So many do not.  Several hikers have disappeared in the past couple of weeks while hiking in Greece’s latest heatwave.  A couple of bodies have been found, several are still missing.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jackie

      @Anne Laurie: Blow up pools? You must not have kitties with built in deflators attached to paws and feet.

      An above ground pool can be affordable – depending on bells and whistles.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Redshift

      @MomSense: Be careful! We got one of those at Costco a could of years ago, and I managed to wrestle it from the shopping cart into the car, but I couldn’t actually pick it up. I knew I wouldn’t be able to get it into the house and up a flight of stairs by myself, so I got some friends to help.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jay

      @frosty:

      Keep in mind, that on the west side of the Rockies, we are having cool wet weather with the occasional sunny patch.

      And on the drive to Seattle, on this side of the border, has lot’s of pools, in the form of lakes, rivers and creeks to cool off in, if you are willing to pull to the side of the rod, park for a while, and walk/scramble a little.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Redshift

      We were just on the heading edge of the hellish temps today, and I mostly stayed indoors. JC, we’ve been getting lots of PSAs about how it’s bad for pets, so I suspect it’s not great for other animals either.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Hoppie

      72 and sunny today in Hillcrest (San Diego).  Partly cloudy/sunny the rest of the week with temps all the way up to 74 by the weekend, per current forecast.  Lows mostly playing around 60.  Helps the electric bill a lot…

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Eric S.

      Can anyone translate MAGAtese for me? At a baseball game this weekend a clear MAGAt was wearing a T-shirt that said “Nancy Pelosi skis Vail”. It had a picture (I’m guessing doctored) of Pelosi leaning forward showing a lot of cleavage.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      frosty

      @Jay: ​
       We’re westbound to Banff, then south to Spokane and west to the Seattle area after that. I was planning to head from Banff to Vancouver until I checked out the two-lane TransCan Highway through BC. Not doing that pulling a trailer with traffic stacking up behind me!

      It’s been cool on all our trips this year. We were running the heat in Florida!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.