It was hot today- mid 90’s with like 65% humidity. So hot that I quit mowing at 2 o’clock because well I am old and fat and even though I was on a riding mower I need to be careful in that kind of heat. I’m not sure how animals react to this kind of heat, but I have made sure to keep lots of food and water out for the birds. On the drive to the city, the sows and their piglets were all in their little huts and all the cows were clumped around the trees lying down. And I realize that I may have failed to mention that there is a small farm a couple miles from me that always have a couple sows and their piglets running around this time of year and I always slow down and check on them so those are the pigs I am referring to above.

I’ve decided that I need a pool and from here on out, my focus will be on getting one. I have no plan for how, but it is going to happen. I am going to have a pool to soak in. The end.

What is everyone else up to this evening? Is it hot there?