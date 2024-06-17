If my information is correct, Eid al-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice) began at sunset on Sunday.

Jill and I wish American Muslims – and Muslims around the world – a very blessed Eid al-Adha.

This holiday is a time of prayer, reflection, and sacrifice, with Muslims spending time with family and friends, joining in festive meals, sharing food with those in need, and honoring the performance of the annual Hajj rituals. This year, nearly 2 million Muslims from every corner of the world are participating in Hajj, a sacred journey that brings Muslims from all walks of life together in fellowship and faith. We wish them Hajj Mabroor.

The Hajj and Eid al-Adha remind us of our equality before God and the importance of community and charity – values that speak directly to the American character. The United States is blessed to be home to millions of American Muslims who enrich our nation in countless ways, from medicine to technology, education, public service, the arts, and beyond. Many American Muslims serve in my Administration – more than in all previous Administrations combined – and I’m the first president to nominate American Muslims to the federal judiciary. I’m grateful every day for their hard work on behalf of the American people. American Muslims are our neighbors, family, friends, and fellow citizens. They make our nation stronger.

This year, Eid al-Adha comes at a difficult time for many Muslims around the world. In Gaza, innocent civilians are suffering the horrors of the war between Hamas and Israel. Too many innocent people have been killed, including thousands of children. Families have fled their homes and seen their communities destroyed. Their pain is immense. My Administration is doing everything we can to bring an end to the war, free all hostages, deliver humanitarian relief, and work toward a future two-state solution, which I continue to believe is the only way to achieve a lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis. And I strongly believe that the three-phase ceasefire proposal Israel has made to Hamas and that the U.N. Security Council has endorsed is the best way to end the violence in Gaza and ultimately end the war.

We’re also working to bring a peaceful resolution to the horrific conflict in Sudan. And we continue to advocate for the rights of other Muslim communities – including the Rohingya in Burma and the Uyghurs in the People’s Republic of China – facing persecution around the world. They, like all people, deserve to live free from violence and fear.

That’s why I’m committed to addressing the scourge of Islamophobia in the United States. Hate has no place in America, whether it is targeted at American Muslims, Arab Americans including Palestinians, or anyone else. My Administration is creating a national strategy to counter Islamophobia and related forms of bias and discrimination, which affect not only Muslims, but also Arab, Sikh, and South Asian Americans. At our best, the United States is a place where everyone is treated with respect, everyone’s equal humanity is cherished, and our differences are seen as the source of strength that they are.

In the spirit of Eid al-Adha, let us all renew our commitment to values that unite us – compassion, empathy, and mutual respect – which are both American and Islamic. We look forward to welcoming home our American Muslim pilgrims who have earned the title “Al-Hajj.” To them and all Muslims across the globe, we wish you a blessed and meaningful holiday. Eid Mubarak!