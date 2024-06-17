On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Albatrossity Monday! No birbs, but we do get flowers! Then we have the last of frosty's 2022 national park trips from 2022 – pssst, frost, is it time to move into 2023? Anyway, it's the end of the frosty series for 2022, and the beginning of a series from PaulB. Endings and beginnings this week.
Albatrossity
We’ll mostly take a break from birds this week; there are a couple of pretty birds (both * lifers) in this batch, but it’s mostly flowers and butterflies. It won’t replace the Sunday Morning Garden Chat, but it should provide a colorful start to your Monday!
The Pacific coast of southwestern Costa Rica, home to the Corcovade National Park, is a hot and humid lowland forest. As expected for a tropical forest, it is very biodiverse, with lots of hummingbirds, tanagers, and quite a few endemic species found only there or in the neighboring similar habitats of Panama. Insect diversity was amazing, with leafcutter ants, large dragonflies, wasps, and butterflies in abundance. I found three species of longtailed skippers on one small shrub just by watching it for part of a day. Here’s one of those, the Zilpa Longtail (Chioides zilpa). This species does sporadically stray into the US, As for the plant that it is getting nectar from, I think it is Stachytarpheta jamaicensis, aka Blue Porterweed. But if more experienced botanical minds tell me that ID is wrong, I would appreciate it! Click here for larger image.
Another skipper taking advantage of this flower was the Plain Longtail (Urbanus simplicius). This one is a very rare stray in the lower Rio Grande valley of Texas, but its range extends southward all the way to Argentina. Click here for larger image.
The third species of longtailed skipper that I observed on these flowers is, I think, the Double-striped Longtail (Urbanus belli). But it could be U. proteus; I have submitted pics to the BAMONA site, but no ID has yet been forthcoming. I wish I had been able to get a picture of this one with the wings open, because it was an incredible hue of turquoise above. Click here for larger image.
Butterflies were not the only critters attracted to these flowers; hummingbirds seemed to love them too. You may recall that pic of the Bronzy Hermit from week 1 in this series; it was a constant presence at this shrub. Another hummingbird which only visited once or twice while I was there was this one, with the adorable name *Charming Hummingbird (Polyerata decora). This is a male, and he is charming indeed. Click here for larger image.
Another gorgeous flower that was abundant attracted different butterflies. I don’t know the ID of the plant, but I’m pretty sure that the butterfly is the Tiger Longwing (Heliconius hecale). I don’t know the ID of the fly that is photobombing this shot. The longwings (IHeliconius sp.) are found mostly in the tropics. But some species do reside in the US, and one of them, the Zebra Longwing, is the state butterfly of Florida. Click here for larger image.
Another heliconid taking advantage of the mystery flower was this Erato Longwing (Heliconius erato). These are strong fliers, and there are some vagrant records for this species in US states outside the Mexican border region, including Missouri and Indiana. Time to call out the National Guard, I guess… Click here for larger image.
Time for a bird break before we move on, and here is a good one. This is a *Yellow-throated Toucan (Ramphastos ambiguus) that was feeding regularly in a tree right outside our lodging at the Osa Conservation station. Unlike other toucans that I have heard, this one “yelped” rather than “croaked”. I learned that toucans can indeed be put into two bins, yelpers and croakers. Click here for larger image.
Our next stay was in a lodge near Tarcoles, which was surrounded by forest. But it also had some plants that seemed attractive to butterflies, including this one. I believe it is Phoenix Flower (Delonix regia), and it is a native of Madagascar, but can now be found in tropical countries everywhere. And one can see why; it is simply a gorgeous flower! Click here for larger image.
This butterfly might be familiar to some North American jackals, as it ranges across the US all the way to Alaska. The Clouded Sulfur (Colias philodice) is a rather large yellow butterfly, whose flight is rapid and often jerky or erratic. That flight pattern is a good first clue for differentiating this yellow butterfly from the many other yellow butterflies. Click here for larger image.
Our final butterfly today has the best name – Pink-spotted Cattleheart (Parides photinus). I have no idea how it got that name, but it would pass the sniff test for a good Elizabethan insult. Click here for larger image.
