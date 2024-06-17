SCOTUS covers itself with, well, something that is closer to excrement than to glory.

NEW: During Justice Alito’s confirmation hearing, he said he’d abide by higher ethics standards than the law required, presented himself as an impartial judge with no ideological agenda and said the president is NOT above the law. We have the receipts: https://t.co/4qBkfF8jmY — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) June 17, 2024

Laura posted this about the Supreme Court in a comment last week – it’s quite the indictment! (Not literally, unfortunately!)

The breathtaking speed that:

they are repealing the protections Reconstruction Amendments,

encouraging cases that claim racial bias against white people,

the desire to return to Lochner,

the steady accommodation of a certain type of religion into the government sphere- and for profit as they divert our tax dollars,

the made up theorie,s

and limited protections from the law,

the velvet roped off area reserved for the very wealthy and their desires,

the shadow docket,

the distain for precedent,

acting as a finder of fact and ignoring their role as an appellate court,

the rejection of the Right to Privacy,

refusing to acknowledge the barbarity of the death penalty as it currently operates,

the stonewalling on presidential immunity and it’s active interference of the upcoming presidential election in favor of a convicted felon.

It’s really kind of shocking to see it all laid out like that. Nothing we don’t already know, but to see it spelled out like that is something else.

Open thread.