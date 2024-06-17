Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

This really is a full service blog.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

We’re not going back!

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Consistently wrong since 2002

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Fight them, without becoming them!

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / The Not-So Supreme Court

The Not-So Supreme Court

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: , ,

1

SCOTUS covers itself with, well, something that is closer to excrement than to glory.

Laura posted this about the Supreme Court in a comment last week – it’s quite the indictment!  (Not literally, unfortunately!)

The breathtaking speed that:

  • they are repealing the protections Reconstruction Amendments,
  • encouraging cases that claim racial bias against white people,
  • the desire to return to Lochner,
  • the steady accommodation of a certain type of religion into the government sphere- and for profit as they divert our tax dollars,
  • the made up theorie,s
  • and limited protections from the law,
  • the velvet roped off area reserved for the very wealthy and their desires,
  • the shadow docket,
  • the distain for precedent,
  • acting as a finder of fact and ignoring their role as an appellate court,
  • the rejection of the Right to Privacy,
  • refusing to acknowledge the barbarity of the death penalty as it currently operates,
  • the stonewalling on presidential immunity and it’s active interference of the upcoming presidential election in favor of a convicted felon.

It’s really kind of shocking to see it all laid out like that. Nothing we don’t already know, but to see it spelled out like that is something else.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • cain
  • Chet Murthy
  • Chris Johnson
  • dr. luba
  • gene108
  • hrprogressive
  • japa21
  • laura
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Rand Careaga
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • smith
  • Starfish
  • Ten Bears
  • topclimber
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      gene108

      Supreme Court Justices are above the law. Alito and Thomas know this, which is why they don’t give a damn about precedent or ethics.

      We are ruled by six religious fanatics.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      In other legal or quasi-legal news, Salon has an article up about the “peanut gallery” of outside legal opinions that Loose Cannon has invited in Trump’s attempt to fight the gag order that Jack Smith is asking for. The Republican Attorneys General submitted their amicus brief yesterday.

      There should be no consequences for Donald Trump lying about federal law enforcement officers and falsely claiming he “nearly escaped death” because they were authorized to kill him, two dozen Republican attorneys general argue in a brief filed Sunday in the former president’s classified documents case.

      In May, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, just before he was convicted on 34 felony counts in his hush-money trial, told his followers on Truth Social that he had been targeted for assassination by “Crooked Joe Biden’s” Department of Justice when FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home to search for national security secrets he took from the White House. In order to do so, Trump and far-right allies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., distorted the exact same “standard procedure” the FBI always follows, including when Trump was president, under which agents are authorized to use force if they encounter a deadly threat while carrying out a law enforcement operation.

      . . .

      Cannon has not yet definitively ruled on the matter, so far only chiding the prosecution for lacking “professional courtesy” by failing to discuss it first with Trump’s legal team. In the meantime, in the wake of MAGA incitement, one avowed Trump supporter has already been arrested in Texas for threatening to kill federal law enforcement officers — specifically, texting an FBI agent and threatening to “slaughter you like the traitorous dogs you are,” per a June 13 press release from the Department of Justice.

      So what? That’s the response from the 24 Republican AGs, including Texas’ Ken Paxton. In a June 16 filing, they ask Cannon to grant them permission to intervene in Trump’s case, claiming the former president’s freedom to slander law enforcement is sacrosanct.

      A gag order barring Trump from making false claims about the law enforcement agents involved, specifically, in his classified documents case “may affect the election, the First Amendment rights of tens of millions of Americans, and will prevent [former] President Trump from opining on this important national election matter,” the Republicans argue.

      . . .

      Bradley Moss, a criminal defense attorney who specializes in national security issues, told Salon that Cannon should not even be wasting the court’s time by considering arguments from outside parties. She’s already scheduled a hearing at which right-wing attorneys who aren’t part of the case will be given time to argue that the Constitution prohibited the appointment of a special counsel in the case.

      “The influx of amicus briefs in this case is unheard of and largely the result of Judge Cannon’s decision to allow everyone under the sun to chime in on a criminal matter,” Moss said. “This should be a simple legal issue to resolve over modification to bail conditions. It does not require input from the peanut gallery.”

      But Cannon welcomed the peanut gallery, nay invited the peanut gallery to submit their legal opinions.  And lo and behold, their legal opinions are exactly the same as Trump’s defense  team’s legal opinions.  Imagine that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hrprogressive

      Again, when people talk about how fruitless a lot of things seem, absent a big, massive, “black swan event” in this country, things are not going to improve, it’s stuff like this that we’re thinking about.

      The Fascist SCOTUS is acting above the law and constitution, and the Democratic Party – even if they were to regain the trifecta of power – doesn’t seem all that interested in correcting it? Because “norms” and “bipartisanship” and “comity” and other bullshit we’ve been fed for 20+ years.

      The GOP has stolen the SCOTUS from the people, and unless these people are forcibly removed, their power diluted by Expanding the Court, or again, some “black swan event” occurs, it will be generations before their damage can even begin to be undone, and by then, this country is likely to exist in the form it does now.

      It needs to be fixed ASAFP, and the Democrats ought to be campaigning on it. Because if they don’t fix it, it ain’t getting fixed in ours, our children’s, or our children’s children’s lifetimes.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cain

      Remember the whole ‘activist judges!’ accusation? Everything is a confession – that’s exactly what they are looking for.

      There is going to be a decision that is going to cause a major problem I think.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Starfish

      @hrprogressive:

      the Democratic Party – even if they were to regain the trifecta of power – doesn’t seem all that interested in correcting it? Because “norms” and “bipartisanship” and “comity” and other bullshit we’ve been fed for 20+ years.

      The tone of the Democratic Party has changed, and Hakeem Jeffries has a much different tone than Nancy Pelosi did. Biden discussing the fact that he is running against a felon and that felon could potentially leave us with an 8 to 1 Supreme Court if re-elected is not the discussion of “norms,” “bipartisanship,” and “comity” that we are used to. The people fetishizing “norms” and “bipartisanship” are people with fancy political reporting jobs, and no one is in the mood for their nonsense because a lot of real journalists lost their jobs.

      Remember, Jon Stewart’s comedy was a lot of “both sides” stuff, and I was skeptical of his show coming back because “both sides” was his bread and butter.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hrprogressive

      @Starfish: ​
       

      Have Jeffries or Biden explicitly said they want to, and would, Expand the Court to better represent the people?

      I suspect they have not, and will not, because at the end of the day I don’t think they want to do that.

      Because “the institutions!!”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chris Johnson

      @cain: There has already been one. I guess they’re not satisfied with one major problem.

      Some of these people have Trump disease. You can’t just double down, especially when you’re pushing a rope (or trying to swing a pendulum so hard it never comes back ever EVER SRSLY NEVER COME DOWN DAMMIT)

      It’s probably a blessing, really, in an awful way. People will go along with a lot, and when bullied they’ll put up with even more, but Americans are really not homogenous enough to be treated this way. You can’t put the genie back in the bottle when it was never in there in the first place and won’t fit.

      All the SCOTUS can really do is make themselves irrelevant, or perhaps cause the legal system itself to de facto reject them as leaders. They’re not really kings of the law. The law’s meant to be kings of them: they’re meant to be its servants.

      Lotta right wingers have a lotta trouble with this idea of ‘public service’.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      laura

      Jeebus Pete people, that partial list was all I could come to with off the top of my head in a scant few minutes, and I tried my darndest to keep my language in check in describing the shite-baggery and fuck-stickery of the Court’s majority. I’ll wear it as a badge of honor that Villago Delenda Est found “distain” inadequate- and I’m in full agreement on that point.

      I keep mulling over a thought that’s needling me- that the Court’s decisions should not be considered precedent setting or settled law, but I am coming up short on how it could be done. They are running on vibes, nothing but vibes and how they can inflict harm on the citizenry. In the meantime, I’m calling for Thomas and Alito to resign, for all the good that’ll do. Le sigh.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      hrprogressive

      @topclimber: ​
       

      I think “Give us Congress and the White House so we can fix a generational theft of the highest court in the land” would be a great campaign platform to run on, and maybe encourage more people to vote for them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @laura:

      Jeebus Pete people, that partial list was all I could come to with off the top of my head in a scant few minutes

      And you did a great thing. A full list may have caused mental damage.

      It’s hard to put all those things into a message or three that can penetrate the narcotized brains of the normie voters. We don’t need them all, but we need enough to win the White House and both houses of congress. A daunting task, no doubt, but we have to do it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @hrprogressive:

      Again, when people talk about how fruitless a lot of things seem, absent a big, massive, “black swan event” in this country, things are not going to improve, it’s stuff like this that we’re thinking about.

       

      The problem is, for those of us of a certain age, we’ve been hearing the same thing our whole adult lives, during which we’ve seen opportunity after opportunity for progress pass us by. So our choice now is to concede the prescience of the old ones who told us all hope was lost, or to reject that attitude altogether and hope against hope that our efforts haven’t come too late.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Starfish

      @hrprogressive: Sheldon Whitehouse introduced a bill to increase the number of justices from 9 to 13 in 2021. In 2023, he introduced a bill to put some 18-year term limits on the Supreme Court justices.

      Some legislators are trying, and old bills can be revived.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dr. luba

      Since this is an open thread……

      Two Saturdays ago was the final performance of the DSO’s 2023-2024 classical season at Orchestra Hall in Detroit. Not only was Beethoven’s 5th symphony on the program, but two little known works by African American and Polish composers. It looked to be a wonderful evening.

      My friend Carmen and I went to the pre-show concert talk, and then ran into friends who had access to the major donors lounge. They had just left there, having been informed that there was a major celebrity there that night……Rudy Giuliani. They didn’t want to deal with him, and actually wondered if they could get him kicked out…..we all expressed our mutual disgust.

      We were in my usual Saturday seats: second row, on the center aisle. These are proper theater seats, the row in front of me being moveable wooden chairs, often used by people with disabilities, or moved so that wheelchairs can be placed there.

      Tonight there was a bit of hubbub, as some rich looking couple took their sets there, while waiting for their guest to arrive….and he did. You guessed it. I was stuck sitting behind Rudy Colludy himself.

      I can report that the no longer dyes his hair, and he is stockier than I expected (much like Trump himself). Gas issues were under control. He had some woman with him–girlfriend, I assume–and a toady. There was also some security guy (he had the requisite earpiece) sitting 10 rows back. Not much of an entourage……

      Now, I have had these seats for years, and I can honestly say I have never had the chair in front of me creak throughout the entire performance like it did that night. I can’t even recall ANY creaking of not before.  Rudy was as squirmy as a 5 year old in an uncomfortable suit. I mean, my nieces and nephews didn’t squirm half as much when they were kindergartners and I brought them.

      At the intermission, several people came up to him to get their photos taken (one while making devil’s horns on Rudy). And several musicians (first violins), for whom I have now lost all respect, stopped to shake his hand.

      The toady was a hoot–he stood when Rudy stood, drank from his water bottle when Rudy did, and laughed at Rudy’s jokes and responded admiringly to all of Rudy’s comments. Carmen taught me a new and useful Spanish term–“chupamedias.” It translates to sock-sucker, and means the same as lickspittle or suck-up.

      GF was inappropriate–she called out to the musicians on the stage, which one does not do at the symphony. The last concert-goer I know of who did this was a drunken Scotsman who did not return to his seat after intermission. The ushers took care of him….

      This being the DSO, we behaved well, making snide comments among ourselves only. But we suspect the toady hay have been hispanic, as his ears perked up when Carmen repeated the term chupamedias to me as I was trying to learn it…….

      Reply
    23. 23.

      hrprogressive

      @Baud:

       

      It’s one thing to hope that everything isn’t lost, but it must be done as clear-eyed as possible, and sadly, I think a lot of people (not this space in particular, but other left-leaning spaces) just aren’t honest about the reality of the situation and its ramifications.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Scout211

      @smith: Amazingly, Cannon almost immediately denied the request from the GQP AGs to get involved.

      Oh, good.  Thanks for the update!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chet Murthy

      @smith: I’m so old I remember when the RAGA (Republican AGs Association) paid for buses to bring Jan 6  coup participants to DC.  Gosh, nothing got done about that.  Shocked, I am.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      sab

      @Scout211: And of course law and order Dave Yost, AG Ohio, is among the 24. Keep America safe by leaving classified documents lying around in a resort hotel for the guests’ entertainment.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      trollhattan

      @dr. luba: So random and weird. I’d pause at “famous person right in front of me” and move right on to “oh sweet god, it’s him.”

      As to why Rudy’s in Detroit, he mistake it for Milwaukee?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Starfish

      @hrprogressive: None of that is going to happen
      a) before an election and
      b) in an environment where there are near ties in the number of people willing to do stuff in the Senate

      The thing about needing 60 votes to get a thing done in the Senate is garbage, and that needs to die. Some of the “traditions” that are not real rules need to go away. For example, anonymous holds, and other types of abusive holds like what Tuberville was doing with all the military promotions need to go away.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Chet Murthy

      @Starfish: And as (IIRC) Adam noted, these changes in the Senate aren’t happenin’: there are too many Dem Sens who draft behind Cinemansion, and if those two are removed, they’ll emerge … with the same damn positions on these issues.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      trollhattan

      At what point does Boeing hit negative plane sales?

      US regulators are investigating after a Boeing 737 Max 8 flown by Southwest Airlines rocked side to side while in air, a potentially dangerous movement known as a Dutch roll.
      It is one of two new inquiries involving Boeing planes that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has recently confirmed.
      The agency is also involved after Boeing reported learning of potentially falsified documents used to certify titanium in its planes.
      The so-called Dutch roll, said to have been named after an ice-skating technique attributed to the Netherlands, occurred on a 25 May flight from Phoenix, Arizona, to Oakland, California.
      The FAA said the aircraft regained control and no-one on board was injured, but the plane suffered “substantial” damage.
      A post-flight inspection of the two-year-old plane revealed significant damage to a unit that provides backup power to the rudder.
      “Dutch roll can be unpleasant but the 737 exhibits relatively benign characteristics. The time elapsed since the incident, and the absence of airworthiness action on the fleet, suggest that this is a one-off, not another widespread problem for Boeing,” said Tim Atkinson, a former UK accident investigator-turned-consultant.
      https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c722j0rryrxo

      Dutch Roll can also refer to being mugged by a guy named Thijs.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.