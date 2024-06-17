(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping notes. First, Rosie is doing fine after today’s chemotherapy session. We’ll see how she does as the week progresses. Thank you all, again, for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

Second, I’m fried. Not sure what it is, but just feeling run down. It’s not COVID, at least not according to test #1. Just feeling bleh. So I’m going to try to keep this as short as possible tonight. As I drafted the post, an air raid alert went up for Mykholaiv Oblast and then was taken down.

As I start this at 7:15 PM EDT the only air raid alerts are for Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts and the latter just went up. I’ll keep an eye on it while I’m drafting tonight’s update.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

No Pauses Now, We Have Made the First Tangible Step Towards Peace – Address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! Briefly about this day. First of all, there were reports from the military on the frontline – first of all, Pokrovsk and other directions in the Donetsk region, as well as the Kharkiv region. Our forces are gradually pushing the occupier out of the Kharkiv region, and I thank every warrior and every unit for this, who are clearly fulfilling their tasks. And especially those who are also replenishing our “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers. Secondly, we had a special discussion today at the Staff meeting about unmanned systems – all types of drones that our Defense Forces need, which we produce in Ukraine and supply. We reviewed each element of the Defense Forces, and there was a report on the combat results of drones. Very tangible, strong results – the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Intelligence, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the National Guard, the Armed Forces of Ukraine – well done indeed. In particular, in terms of combat drones and the destruction of equipment and other forces of the invader. Drones are the technological component in which we should have an advantage. And we will. In some types of unmanned systems, Ukrainians are already a global leader. This is also evident in our negotiations with our partners – many are interested in the experience our warriors already have and in the equipment we produce in Ukraine. In due course, we will definitely help each of our partners to strengthen their security by developing their unmanned forces. Ukrainians know how to be grateful. And thirdly, I held a meeting today to discuss the results of the Peace Summit and to prepare our next steps. No pauses now. We have made the first tangible step towards peace – in the unprecedented unity of the countries worldwide. This is Ukraine’s success that for the first time in our history so many leaders and states have gathered for the sake of Ukraine and for the sake of peace. I thank everyone who was represented at the Summit. But peace is always the path. New steps are needed. And they will be taken. We are already preparing them. I am grateful to our team. We are preparing the accession of states to the final Communiqué of the Summit. We are preparing the work of groups on the points of the Peace Formula so that states can unite for the sake of clear specifics, decisions and action plans that will actually restore security. Actually, we already have a preliminary work schedule for the summer months. We will not slow down. We will keep our communication with our partners as active as before. Ukraine never wanted this war, and naturally, it wants a just peace the most. And we see that it is possible. We are bringing peace closer. I thank everyone in the world who helps us. And I am proud of each and every one who is fighting for Ukraine, who is defending Ukraine at the front, who is working for our country and people. This extraordinary courage and loyalty allow us to work with completely different partners in conditions of equal respect for the just interests of Ukraine. Ukraine now has its own strong agency. Today we also had a report on the European Union – our relations, our accession negotiations. We are working on an important result. Glory to Ukraine!

If you were curious how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine effected the Biden administration’s national security policies and strategies, The Financial Times has some interesting reporting that will clarify this for you.

In the end it was Vladimir Putin who delivered the key turning point. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sent energy prices to multiyear highs and US officials feared that Riyadh, which had been co-operating with Moscow on oil production since 2016, might side with the Russian president. “Great power competition with China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine understandably changed the Biden administration’s views of Saudi Arabia from a problematic partner to a coveted swing state,” says Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment.

The entire article is about the changes in the US-Saudi relationship under the Biden administration, but as the excerpt above demonstrates, none of this stuff happens in a vacuum.

Here’s a (machine translated) battlefield update from Colonel-General Syrskiy posted on his Telegram channel:

I have been working on the Eastern Front for almost a week in parts of various groups that hold defenses on the most critical parts of the front. The nature of the enemy’s actions has not changed significantly. In Kupyansky, Pokrovsky, Kurakhivsky, and Vremivsky, the operational directions are active offensive actions of various intensities, trying to break through the defenses of our troops and capture important areas of the area, or settlements that affect the stability of our defense. The enemy focuses the main effort on the Pokrovsky direction, where the vast majority of its shock brigades and regiments are concentrated. fierce fighting continues in the areas of Deep, Time Yaru, Staromayorsk, Robino, Krynok and the islands on the coastal part of the left bank of the Dnieper. As before, the purpose of my work is to study the situation, help brigade commanders in organizing hostilities, solve problematic issues, provide additional weapons and ammunition, strengthen reserves, and so on. The enemy is well aware that as a result of the gradual flow of significant weapons and military equipment from our partners, the arrival of the first F-16, which will strengthen our air defense, time will play in our favor, and his chances of success will decrease. Therefore, the command of Russian troops is currently making every effort to increase the intensity and geography of hostilities in order to maximize the depletion of our troops, disrupt the preparation of reserves, prevent the transition to active offensive actions. Throughout the front from Kharkiv to Krynok, our servicemen demonstrate resilience, courage and patriotism, and most importantly, faith in our victory. In particular, the other day, in Donetsk, a Ukrainian warrior of one of the combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured four Russian occupiers on his own. I believe that this act is a shining example of the courage and high fighting spirit of our defenders and certainly deserves to be honored with an appropriate award. Thank you to him and all other defenders and defenders of Ukraine, who are responsible for the performance of their duties, for their dedicated service! As never before, the army needs the maximum support of society in all its senses.

It’s time to unite for our victory!

Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

In Kyiv, flags are placed on the central square in memory of the fallen Defenders. Often, people travel to Kyiv for this very purpose, to honor the memory of our Heroes. Each flag has a name, sometimes a callsign or the Hero’s brigade. Eternal memory. 📹: lubovukraina/TikTok pic.twitter.com/IrJzW2MB8R — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 17, 2024

Bakhmut:

Wow. A NYT photographer traveled from Russia into Kremlin-controlled Bakhmut with Chechen troops and photographed the city. This one is especially easy to recognize, as it’s my old neighborhood where I lived 2010-2012. Skyline is slightly different because the large brick tax… https://t.co/UtjssaAWf9 pic.twitter.com/oaI7I3Pc8b — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 17, 2024

Wow. A NYT photographer traveled from Russia into Kremlin-controlled Bakhmut with Chechen troops and photographed the city. This one is especially easy to recognize, as it’s my old neighborhood where I lived 2010-2012. Skyline is slightly different because the large brick tax building was demolished but this photo was 100% taken from a high floor room inside the apartment building on the corner of Bakhmutska and Myru Streets looking N/NW (48°35’03.4″N 38°00’09.8″E). I lived just 200 feet away. If the photo was slightly to the left you could make out my apartment. Screenshot here is mine, with the red circle showing where the photo was made, red lines highlighting approximate view, and the small blue circle where my apartment was located next door.

https://nytimes.com/2024/06/16/world/europe/chechnya-russia-ukraine-war.html

The NYT photographer, @HeitmannNanna, also photographed wounded Russian soldiers inside the Artwinery in Bakhmut, which Russian forces have turned into a military field hospital inside the now former and occupied sparkling winery. I’ve been there many times and have written about… pic.twitter.com/ZwjAccE7cA — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 17, 2024

The NYT photographer, @HeitmannNanna, also photographed wounded Russian soldiers inside the Artwinery in Bakhmut, which Russian forces have turned into a military field hospital inside the now former and occupied sparkling winery. I’ve been there many times and have written about it in my book and past news storied, and photographed the inside myself. These photos are clearly of the alabaster mines where the wine-production was done in the eastern district of Bakhmut. https://nytimes.com/2024/06/16/world/europe/chechnya-russia-ukraine-war.html

These are a few of my photographs from several years ago inside Bakhmut’s Artwinery sparkling wine factory, which was captured by Russia’s Wagner Group in late 2022 and is under occupation today – and now being used as a Russian military field hospital. pic.twitter.com/lDhLizKAJY — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 17, 2024

Kharkiv Oblast:

Some of you have asked about legit charities to donate too. Often I or G&T or Andraya or Dr. Luba or Jay or others will say United24 or Patron’s official charities or to purchase from his shop or from Saint Javelin, but Constantine’s fundraisers are also legit.

I know that to gain public support, we need to have nice images and smiling faces. We have none of that in Kharkiv. We only have hardworking people who just do their jobs, and we still need your help to deliver drones to the Ukrainian armed forces. The donation link is at the… pic.twitter.com/9Mgw0hiabx — ✙ Constantine ✙ (@Teoyaomiquu) June 17, 2024

I know that to gain public support, we need to have nice images and smiling faces. We have none of that in Kharkiv. We only have hardworking people who just do their jobs, and we still need your help to deliver drones to the Ukrainian armed forces. The donation link is at the end. The fundraiser has stopped completely, and we still need $41,000. So I am asking for your support: retweet, like, and donate. Here is a small update on our work in delivering Bohdana protection, please also watch the video, and sorry for poor editing: ☑️We delivered 5 more cages.

☑️It’s very challenging work.

☑️Our workshop operates under air raid alerts, bombings, and electricity outages.

☑️Our workshop is essentially an old, abandoned hangar with a leaking roof and missing walls and gates, but we make do with what we have.

☑️There are not many skilled people in Kharkiv; many have joined the military.

☑️Our welder Tolik is 52 years old today.

☑️My mom, who is designing the cages, is 69 years old. 🔗Donation link: https://paypal.com/pools/c/95mZ0waegT

A fragment of the Kharkiv stadium grandstand damaged by Russian shelling is on display before Ukraine’s match against Romania at Euro 2024 in Munich. pic.twitter.com/UKa7kPQN2C — UNITED24 Media (@United24media) June 17, 2024

Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Air strikes on Russian positions in Vovchansk, Kharkiv front. pic.twitter.com/B9NUHOoM8o — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 17, 2024

Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast:

Instead of a thousand words. Strawberries for sale in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region. 📷: Victoriia Gor pic.twitter.com/FnKyCAs80P — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 17, 2024

Robotyne:

Rogozin posts this chart from Russian soldiers in the Robotyne area showing Ukrainian drone strikes, primarily munition drops (1st paragraph) and FPV (2nd paragraph) in ONE DAY. Munitions drops drones – 290

FPV – 15 Robotyne is a hell for occupiers. pic.twitter.com/DktnShRtpl — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) June 17, 2024

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

Russian T-72B, rare T-90A and T-72B3 destroyed by 77th Brigade of Ukraine in Luhansk region. https://t.co/eCc3cEcFro pic.twitter.com/nN5b5jFtyp — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 17, 2024

Donetsk Oblast:

Evacuation from Novooleksandrivka, Donetsk region, to the sound of shelling. This time, Yakiv, his mother Zinaida and their dog Pirat were successfully evacuated. But, unfortunately, Mrs Masha died on one of the streets. She refused to evacuate earlier. People who did not… pic.twitter.com/QmfkySAwYf — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 17, 2024

Evacuation from Novooleksandrivka, Donetsk region, to the sound of shelling. This time, Yakiv, his mother Zinaida and their dog Pirat were successfully evacuated. But, unfortunately, Mrs Masha died on one of the streets. She refused to evacuate earlier. People who did not want to leave before are now ready. How many more lives will Russia destroy? 📹: deniskhrystoff/TikTok

The Czech Republic:

There has been an explosion of ammunition in a Czech training area – Armed Forces of Czechia. There are people wounded. Causes of the incident are unclear so far. https://t.co/OfCKHxfs0A pic.twitter.com/yr9BTKUfbm — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 17, 2024

Given previous Russian subversion and sabotage activities in the EU, including in Czechia, it’ll be important to see what the investigation of this incident turn up.

Yekaterinburg, Russia:

The “trial” of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on bogus spy charges will begin in Yekaterinburg on June 26 and will be conducted behind closed doors, according to Russian propaganda agencies TASS and RIA, via the court’s press service. https://t.co/cxjm3BDljt — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 17, 2024

Moscow:

Putin appoints his niece, billionaire Anna Tsivileva as Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister. https://t.co/DAcGhHnDu8 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) June 17, 2024

The Insider has the details:

Putin’s niece Anna Tsivileva has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, as stated in the official decree published on Russia’s legal acts portal. Pavel Fradkov, the youngest son of Mikhail Fradkov, Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies and former Prime Minister and chief of foreign intelligence, has also been appointed as Deputy Minister of Defense. Anna Tsivileva is married to Sergey Tsivilyev, Russia’s Minister of Energy, who assumed office in May after leading the Kemerovo Region. Tsivileva, formerly Anna Putina, has been previously reported by Agentstvo to be President Putin’s second cousin. Tsivileva owns a major coal company named Kolmar. In August 2022, her coal enterprise relocated from Switzerland to Dubai to circumvent the embargo on Russian coal. Additionally, the family owns a tourism venture at the Sheregesh ski resort, managed by Tsivileva’s son from her previous marriage, who is also a relative of Putin. Tsivileva heads the Defenders of the Fatherland foundation, established by Putin, which supports soldiers in the so-called “Special Military Operation” (a euphemism used by the Russian state to refer to its invasion of Ukraine). During a live broadcast in December 2023, Putin praised Tsivileva, mentioning that citizens had donated over 10 billion rubles ($112 million) to the foundation for military purposes.

I’m sure she’s well qualified. Has extensive knowledge of military strategy, doctrine, concepts, and logistics.

It seems that not even half a week goes by without Russia creating another bullshit for everyone to see. A Moscow court decided to detain a Ukrainian military man in absentia on terrorism charges for shooting down a Russian A-50 in February of this year: “… On February 23,… https://t.co/6lbXa9KXiZ pic.twitter.com/NMTpPPULP8 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 17, 2024

It seems that not even half a week goes by without Russia creating another bullshit for everyone to see. A Moscow court decided to detain a Ukrainian military man in absentia on terrorism charges for shooting down a Russian A-50 in February of this year: “… On February 23, 2024, Russian airspace was patrolled by an aircraft of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation. According to the investigation, Colonel Dzyaman, realizing that the aircraft in question was not intended for combat operations, had no weapons, and the flight took place exclusively in the airspace of the Russian Federation, gave an illegal order to his subordinate military personnel to destroy it. These actions led to the death of 10 crew members and the destruction of the aircraft. Dzyaman was charged in absentia with committing a crime under paragraph “b” of Part 3 of Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act resulting in the death of a person), he is put on the federal wanted list.” https://sledcom.ru/news/item/1892602

If you ever feel ludicrous, pathetic, and laughable, just remember that Russia once brought criminal charges against a Ukrainian air defense unit commander in absentia over the downing of a Russian Airspace Force’s A-50 AWACS aircraft (which Russia said never happened!) on the… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 17, 2024

If you ever feel ludicrous, pathetic, and laughable, just remember that Russia once brought criminal charges against a Ukrainian air defense unit commander in absentia over the downing of a Russian Airspace Force’s A-50 AWACS aircraft (which Russia said never happened!) on the grounds of the A-50 being “non-combat aircraft that has no weaponry on board” that “was carrying out a flight exclusively within the Russian airspace.” You just can’t make this stuff up.

This is an interesting explanation of how Russia is recruiting foreigners – in this case a Somali – to serve as mercenary soldiers in Ukraine.

A frank interview with a Somali mercenary Adil in the Russian army who was captured in Ukraine. The guy is not stupid, he explains the situation with recruiting foreigners in Russia with ease. – It’s very simple to get to Russia – just a week and your tourist visa is ready. -… pic.twitter.com/aw1UKLvOgA — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) June 17, 2024

A frank interview with a Somali mercenary Adil in the Russian army who was captured in Ukraine. The guy is not stupid, he explains the situation with recruiting foreigners in Russia with ease. – It’s very simple to get to Russia – just a week and your tourist visa is ready. – People see advertisements for war and the army everywhere in Russia – many foreigners do not immediately understand that this is an army, and not some kind of security organisation. – No one gave specifics about whether he would go to the front or remain in Russia. The man was promised a passport and money – for him it was a real dream. He thought he’d live like a King back home. – Nobody explains the motivation for fighting in Ukraine. Adil had no idea who was fighting whom and for what. – Training was only 7 weeks, very limited. Adil thought it couldn’t be that he was being deceived. But they were thrown onto the front line almost immediately, and Adil calls these days hell. If you get injured, only God will help you. There’s 0% desire to try and save your life.

Given the Russian subversion network in the Sahel, which is coordinated out of the Central African Republic (CAR), where Russia completely controls the government and the military through Prigozhin’s former Wagner network, I expect this guy was recruited by COSI – the Officers Union for International Security – which is headquartered in Bangui and run by a Wagner PMC official who is a retired Spetznaz colonel.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Look who I met during my trip with @Ukrzaliznytsia 🙂 I had the honor and opportunity to thank Howard Graham Buffett for everything he is doing for Ukraine. And for truly caring❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZDEXvNjNNq — Patron (@PatronDsns) June 17, 2024

Howard Graham Buffett is the middle child of Warren Buffett in case anyone was unsure (I had to look it up because I was unsure).

