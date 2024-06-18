Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Crack of Dawn Open Thread: Reaching Young Voters

Former President Obama dropped by a gathering of about 80 digital content creators — including stars of TikTok and Instagram Reels — during the campaign fundraiser for President Biden in L.A. on Saturday, and told them:

= “We live in a cynical time. Let’s face it: I think a lot of the people who watch you, listen to you, who are fans of you — a lot of times they feel turned off by the political discourse.”…

Why it matters: Obama, 19 years younger than Biden, acknowledged that many of the young, progressive creators were skeptical of Biden — but argued that “he believes in the basic things that you believe in.”

“Joe Biden, you may not agree with everything he does,” Obama said. “By the way, you didn’t agree with everything I did. And that’s OK. Because in a big, messy, complicated country like this, there are going to be disagreements.

= “But Joe Biden’s basic trajectory — what he believes in his core … nine times out of 10, he’s going to make decisions that accord with your core beliefs.”

“I need you guys to use your influence, and it doesn’t have to be boring. I don’t expect you to have a bunch of charts and graphs,” Obama added.

“I understand folks are swiping or scrolling, and you’ve got to use humor and you’ve got to use other things that are engaging people.”…

 

Per the Washington Post, “Meet the 24-year-old trying to solve Biden’s problems with young voters”: [gift link]

Levenson has what might be one of the hardest jobs on Biden’s reelection campaign, charged with persuading young Americans, many of whom are deeply skeptical of Biden, to vote for him in November. A political activist since high school, when she first met now-Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Levenson has a job that requires helping equip students to counter criticism of the president and training volunteer leaders and organizers to talk to voters not yet sold on voting for him…

Although inflation, housing and health care are bigger priorities for young voters, polling shows, the war looms large on the college campuses Levenson spent the spring visiting. Some young Biden supporters — including national leadership of the College Democrats of America, a group whose endorsement the campaign has touted — have raised concerns about the president’s handling of the conflict.

“Each day that Democrats fail to stand united for a permanent ceasefire, two-state solution, and recognition of a Palestinian state, more and more youth find themselves disillusioned with the party,” read a statement in late April from the group, one of 15 young-voter-focused organizations that endorsed Biden’s campaign in March.

Levenson joined the Biden team in January, earlier in the election cycle than Democratic presidential candidates usually hire for her role, and is one of the youngest people to ever hold her title. She has spent the past few months traversing the country, meeting with young voters and organizers and training students to use an app that allows users to send pro-Biden content to share on social media, gather contacts for the campaign and make a voting plan.

Student organizers who met with Levenson this spring praised her and the campaign’s efforts, but said she faces an enormous challenge…

In organizing trainings, Levenson encourages volunteers to use an “empathetic bridge” to speak with potential voters who may disagree with some of Biden’s policies — as she put it, “giving people the space and permission … that it is okay to be with us, even if maybe you don’t agree 100 percent with every single policy.”

“When we talk about reaching young people where they are, it’s not only about reaching young people physically where they are on campus and online. It’s also about reaching them where they are in terms of how they’re feeling about the election, and how they’re feeling about Biden in this moment,” Levenson said.

Some outside organizing groups are optimistic that the time Levenson spent working at organizations such as the student-led March for Our Lives will help Democrats better coordinate with allies who share the party’s goals, said Santiago Mayer, founder of the Gen Z-focused Voters of Tomorrow….

The Biden campaign is focused on reaching young voters in three categories: on campus, online and non-students, according to Levenson.

At the heart of its campus organizing is Students for Biden Harris, an organizing program launched in March with chapters at more than 270 campuses in 38 states and D.C.

Over the summer, Levenson and her colleagues plan to focus more on non-students, turning to places young people gather such as bars, sporting events and music festivals like Dreamville Fest in North Carolina, where the campaign canvassed this spring. Online, the campaign is working with influencers and buying digital ads on social media sites such as Snapchat, where it is the top spender of any political campaign…

  • Baud
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • JML
  • Joey Maloney
  • opiejeanne
  • SpaceUnit
  • Tony Jay

    10Comments

    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      Obama speaks true. If I were a native of the Lost Colonies I’d be happy to vote for Joe. I don’t agree with him on everything, and though I think he’s shit the bed on some issues, he’s been great on others, and the general ethos and trajectory of his Administration is definitely in the right correct direction. A hundred billion times better in every way than the wheel-spinning shitflingers humping away atop the broken and beaten corpse of the Labour Party.

      Vote Blue – You Kind Of Have To

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      I don’t expect you to have a bunch of charts and graphs,” Obama added.

      Who doesn’t like charts and graphs?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @Tony Jay:

      The problem with Democrats, unlike Labour, is that we stayed competitive and didn’t let Republicans complete control for over 15 years straight. If we had, we’d be sitting pretty like Labour right now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The more Democrats you elect, the better things get.  Look at any pair of states in the US.  Look at California and Texas.  Look at how Florida has changed as their government gets more Republican.  Do you want concrete evidence that there is a reason to vote Democrat?  It’s right in front of you.

      Reply

