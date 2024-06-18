Before last night's event, @BarackObama surprised a group of 80 content creators organized by @BidenHQ. Discussed the stakes of the election, and encouraged them to stay engaged. Cumulatively, they reach 140 million people online, mostly age 18-24. https://t.co/YvMH788AZd — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) June 16, 2024

Former President Obama dropped by a gathering of about 80 digital content creators — including stars of TikTok and Instagram Reels — during the campaign fundraiser for President Biden in L.A. on Saturday, and told them: = “We live in a cynical time. Let’s face it: I think a lot of the people who watch you, listen to you, who are fans of you — a lot of times they feel turned off by the political discourse.”… Why it matters: Obama, 19 years younger than Biden, acknowledged that many of the young, progressive creators were skeptical of Biden — but argued that “he believes in the basic things that you believe in.” “Joe Biden, you may not agree with everything he does,” Obama said. “By the way, you didn’t agree with everything I did. And that’s OK. Because in a big, messy, complicated country like this, there are going to be disagreements. = “But Joe Biden’s basic trajectory — what he believes in his core … nine times out of 10, he’s going to make decisions that accord with your core beliefs.” “I need you guys to use your influence, and it doesn’t have to be boring. I don’t expect you to have a bunch of charts and graphs,” Obama added. “I understand folks are swiping or scrolling, and you’ve got to use humor and you’ve got to use other things that are engaging people.”…

"So far, Levenson has mostly appeared before friendly audiences of Democratic students and leaders already planning to support Biden." https://t.co/j0drbmPIbd — Nick Baumann (@NickBaumann) June 17, 2024

Per the Washington Post, “Meet the 24-year-old trying to solve Biden’s problems with young voters”: [gift link]

… Levenson has what might be one of the hardest jobs on Biden’s reelection campaign, charged with persuading young Americans, many of whom are deeply skeptical of Biden, to vote for him in November. A political activist since high school, when she first met now-Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Levenson has a job that requires helping equip students to counter criticism of the president and training volunteer leaders and organizers to talk to voters not yet sold on voting for him…