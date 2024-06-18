Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

The revolution will be supervised.

This really is a full service blog.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The jury literally has a bell they can ring to force Trump to show up on command. Greatest thing ever!

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

The lights are all blinking red.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

I am pretty sure Katy Tur wasn’t always such a bootlicking sycophant.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Dog Days II (Open Thread)

Dog Days II (Open Thread)

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: 

Can’t sketch one without asking the other to sit for a portrait, so here’s Pyotr:

Dog Days II (Open Thread) 1

He’s half Boston and half Frenchie. As you can see, he inherited the barrel chest and rounded ears of his Gallic lapdog forebears.

***

Is the heatwave here? We’re not noticing anything unusual in America’s Wang so far. Maybe enduring a Florida summer is like weathering a Buffalo winter: better to stay indoors if you can.

My porch is still shady and breezy and pleasant yet, so my dogs and I are making the most of it.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • CaseyL
  • catclub
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • Fair Economist
  • frosty
  • Josie
  • Kelly
  • Leto
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • oldster
  • prufrock
  • Raoul Paste
  • Renie
  • sdhays
  • Spanky
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • TBone
  • Tom Levenson
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    4. 4.

      Renie

      Betty, Just wondering. In the water near your home do you have alligators? If you do, is it a big concern with the dogs?   Hope you are feeling good today!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      Great contrast between Pete and Badger: Pete seems very contemplative, even philosophical.

      I trust things between them are still going well…?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      BCrack:

      Do you have a ceiling fan on your porch?  I’d think that’s a must down there if you want to be on the porch for any length of time.  My older brother in Little Rock did that a few years back and it made a drastic difference.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      I saw some newborn “Frenchietons” at the vet’s recently.  Maybe six of them in a basket, four hours old.  Mom was a silver blue Frenchie, snuggled in a towel.  The babies were black, no silver yet.  Mom was in for her Caesarean.

      Had never before heard of the breed.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eclare

      It’s a little hotter in Memphis during the day, so far the big change is in the nighttime lows.  They should be at least five degrees cooler.  It doesn’t sound like much, but it makes a huge difference.

      Pete looks wonderful.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sdhays

      @Leto: JFC, I was thinking as she got closer to the water “NOOOO!!!! Don’t offer your hand as bait as a test!!!”

      PSA: Water is wet. You don’t need to test it with your hand, especially if it’s gator-infested.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TBone

      The first time I was on my own in America’s Wang, I was so hot but at the same time excited to be there (young teenager runaway), I went running off a dock and jumped into some lady’s backyard pond.  Thankfully, she came running across her yard shouting “GATORS!!!” I broke my former speed swimming record that day 😂 young dumb yankee

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lowtechcyclist

      Typical summer day here in Calvert County, MD. Highs in the mid-80s, a little on the humid side. Our yard has a lot of shade, so the deck is comfortable even in the afternoon.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Leto

      @sdhays: hahaha, I thought the same thing! Noooo! And the camera person was… nope, ain’t goin’ near! Avalune and I both had a good laugh :)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kelly

      Pleasant June weather here in Pacific Northwest. Much sympathy to folks under the heat dome. We had ours in 2021.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Tom Levenson

      Boston is getting whacked today. Gonna be crappy through Friday. (Predicted high of 97 degrees on Thursday.

      We chilled the house as much as we could with night air last night and then battened down everything.  It’s still comfortable inside, but we’ll be cranking the ancient window air conditioners by late afternoon, I’m sure. They take the edge off, but they don’t have enough oomph to get any but the smallest spaces (the spare bedroom and my son’s room) properly cool.

      By not much coincidence, the central a/c guy is here this morning putting together an estimate for cooling roughly half the house.  My wife, a New Englander who does not believe in wasting money on frippery like cooling air when the hours between midnight and five a.m. are likely to be just fine, has finally given in to my wimpy desires–after fifteen years here.

      Now I’m just hoping that the job won’t price out at Fort Knox levels

      (Our place is 110 years old. Stucco–so no real insulation (except in the roof). No ducts–the heat is an old radiator system. So putting in a heat pump system with heads that have to be hooked up through early 20th century construction is not a simple job.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      prufrock

      Finally getting some regular rain in the Tampa Bay area, so the weather is more tolerable, at least when the sun is down.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Leto

      @TBone: the actual test is, if you can’t see the bottom assume there’s gators. Essentially any murky body of water, assume gators. That’s what I was taught growing up and it’s served me well.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MomSense

      Pete is so handsome.  He has bearing as my grandmother used to say.
      I’m inside with AC so I’m not sure what it feels like outside.  Today is supposed to be hot but tomorrow much worse and it won’t cool off much at all in the evening.  I am hoping the breeze off the river will help.   We do have tall ceilings and ceiling fans but no AC at the house.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Spanky

      @lowtechcyclist: Shade is the differentiator these days. The dewpoint hasn’t yet broken 70, so there’s quite the diff between standing in full sun and under a shade tree – of which there’s an abundance around these parts.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      oldster

      We put in solar panels about five years ago, and in the summer they generate much more than we use. We can run the  central AC as needed and still send power out to the grid. I recommend it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TBone

      @Leto: mid-thirties, I dated a ship captain who lived on his dad’s exotic animal ranch on the outskirts of Picayune, MS.  He had a pond in his front yard and every night at supper time we’d catch fresh catfish.  He also took me on speed johnboat excursions on the Pearl River as well as the Gulf coast.  But he never once mentioned gators!  Lucky I found out the hard way when I was a teenager, because he was of absolutely no help (fearless).

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Leto

      @TBone: ​ fearless won’t stop a death roll :P Also we used to live nearby Picayune when I was stationed at Keesler AFB. AMAZING catfish! Even at the dining hall. We really miss that.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Fair Economist

      The weather is a bit unusual right now – it’s a little hotter in Chicago than in Alabama.

      @oldster: We also put in solar panels, years ago, and we are very happy with them. Unfortunately we now have an electric car and a smallish roof, so we use a fair net amount from the utility, but it’s still way better having solar panels. Because California now has excess power when the sun is shining electricity is really cheap in the day and in the nearish future we’ll probably get a home battery to take advantage of it.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      eclare

      @Leto:

      Hahaha…perfect!  Although I would not be brave enough to get that close to the water.  The video made me nervous just to watch.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      frosty

      @Tom Levenson: My neighbor put a split system in his 1900 era Sears house. No problem. No ductwork, the coolant goes through pipes on the outside of the house. It’s a heat pump in winter and really reduced his heating bills. I’m thinking about it.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      TBone

      @Leto: I miss it too!  Not the guy, the fresh fish!  He had some Cajun ways about him and taught me to cook catfish like a Cajun.  Never fried.  Stewed for just a few minutes in a pan that had simmered Trinity and fresh tomatoes before the fresh filets are added.   Oh my word, I’m salivating now.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Leto

      @eclare: I definitely would’ve used that video for a safety briefing.

      “Alright everyone, pay attention, here’s your weekend safety report for the long weekend. I know a lot of you will be heading out to the river to swim, laze about, so here’s your safety video.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.