On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

frosty

We started our eastbound trek heading out from Oregon with a stop planned at Rapid City to see the two National Parks in South Dakota: Badlands and Wind Cave. The route we planned would take us north through Montana with stops at Lewis and Clark State Park and Billings, among others. I finally got around to checking the RV.Net Open Roads Forum for the route and found out the first part was nicknamed “The Rattlesnake” Two lane, curves, the grades weren’t too bad, but we’re done with having cars stacked up behind us so we opted for I-84 to I-80 to I-90. Dull, but easy driving.

Five days of driving, we stayed at KOAs almost every night. Some were good, some (Rock Springs and Casper, Wyoming) were a sea of dusty gravel. Every one had the signature KOA sound of the interstate right next door. However, they’re clean, maintained, and you know what you’re getting.

Our day at Badlands followed the route from the National Geographic Scenic Highways and Byways book: WY 44 from Rapid City to the Visitor Center, Badlands Scenic Loop (WY 240), then the Sage Creek Rim Road. The Badlands are a somewhat unconsolidated sedimentary formation underlying the prairie that is being rapidly eroded. The erosion started 500,000 years ago and in another 500,000 years it will all be gone.

The landscapes were impressive, but we enjoyed seeing the wildlife even more: Bison, Prairie Dogs, and Pronghorns.