On The Road – frosty – 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge (2022) / Eastbound and Badlands National Park

3 Comments

frosty

We started our eastbound trek heading out from Oregon with a stop planned at Rapid City to see the two National Parks in South Dakota: Badlands and Wind Cave. The route we planned would take us north through Montana with stops at Lewis and Clark State Park and Billings, among others. I finally got around to checking the RV.Net Open Roads Forum for the route and found out the first part was nicknamed “The Rattlesnake” Two lane, curves, the grades weren’t too bad, but we’re done with having cars stacked up behind us so we opted for I-84 to I-80 to I-90. Dull, but easy driving.

Five days of driving, we stayed at KOAs almost every night. Some were good, some (Rock Springs and Casper, Wyoming) were a sea of dusty gravel. Every one had the signature KOA sound of the interstate right next door. However, they’re clean, maintained, and you know what you’re getting.

Our day at Badlands followed the route from the National Geographic Scenic Highways and Byways book: WY 44 from Rapid City to the Visitor Center, Badlands Scenic Loop (WY 240), then the Sage Creek Rim Road. The Badlands are a somewhat unconsolidated sedimentary formation underlying the prairie that is being rapidly eroded. The erosion started 500,000 years ago and in another 500,000 years it will all be gone.

The landscapes were impressive, but we enjoyed seeing the wildlife even more: Bison, Prairie Dogs, and Pronghorns.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge (2022) / Eastbound and Badlands National Park 9

This was our first look at the badland formations, at the Visitor Center.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge (2022) / Eastbound and Badlands National Park 8

We saw a few of these “little mesas” with prairie grass on top that hadn’t been eroded away yet. There were more along WY44 than in the park, here.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge (2022) / Eastbound and Badlands National Park 7

Badlands formation.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge (2022) / Eastbound and Badlands National Park 6

At this overlook it looked to me like all the erosion we were seeing was headcuts coming up from the White River in a valley to the left.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge (2022) / Eastbound and Badlands National Park 5

More “little mesas”

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge (2022) / Eastbound and Badlands National Park 4

The Yellow Mounds overlook. This is one of the lower formations.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge (2022) / Eastbound and Badlands National Park 3

Some of the residents of Roberts Prairie Dog Town (yes, that’s what it’s called!) next to Sage Creek Rim Road.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge (2022) / Eastbound and Badlands National Park 2

It was more like a prairie dog megalopolis!

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge (2022) / Eastbound and Badlands National Park 1

Prairie dog sentinel

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge (2022) / Eastbound and Badlands National Park

Bison

  • Baud
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Winter Wren

    2. 2.

      Winter Wren

      Nice photos! The Badlands vistas are great and the animals are iconic. Makes me want to visit again.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I was in the Badlands for 2 days a couple years ago when my son climbed Devil’s Tower. Not near enough time.

