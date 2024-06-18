‘I love Milwaukee’: Trump campaign denies reports he was planning to stay in Chicago during convention https://t.co/yMvGd2482A — POLITICO (@politico) June 18, 2024

Per the NYTimes, “Trump Wasn’t Going to Stay in Milwaukee. Then Reporters Asked.”: [gift link]:

When Republicans gather in Milwaukee next month to nominate him for president, Donald J. Trump planned to stay not in the convention’s host city but at a Trump hotel in Chicago, some 90 miles away, according to three people briefed on the former president’s logistics. That changed midafternoon on Tuesday, after reporters for The New York Times and an ABC station in Chicago contacted his campaign for comment. Mr. Trump now intends to stay in Milwaukee, two of the people briefed on his logistics said. The change avoids a perceived slight to the largest city in Wisconsin, a vital battleground state. Mr. Trump has been on the defensive about his views on Milwaukee since news outlets reported last week that he had called it a “horrible” city in a private meeting with House Republicans in Washington…

The initial decision for Mr. Trump to spend his nights at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago was made partly because of his own preference and partly because of security and logistics concerns, according to one of the people with knowledge of the Chicago plan. All of the people insisted on anonymity to discuss sensitive planning arrangements. Mr. Trump has over the years generally preferred to sleep at his own properties while campaigning, and in his 2016 run for president, he sometimes flew hundreds of miles to sleep in his own bed. It also remains possible that Mr. Trump’s plans could change again before the convention starts on July 15… Mr. Trump lost Wisconsin to President Biden by roughly 20,000 votes in 2020, an outcome fueled in part by suburban Milwaukee voters shifting their support to Mr. Biden. The state, which Mr. Trump won in 2016, has been a critical focus of both the Trump and Biden campaigns. Mr. Trump continues to maintain falsely that voting in Milwaukee, a solidly Democratic city, was rife with fraud, even as a nonpartisan audit found no evidence to support the claim. He also criticized Milwaukee during the 2020 campaign, calling it politically corrupt and citing it as an example of urban decay and violence that he said were out of control, as he appealed for support to white suburbanites…

Politico adds:

… Convention organizers promised last year that all the state delegations would stay in hotels within the borders of Wisconsin, a key battleground state. They also suggested Republicans fly in and out of the Milwaukee airport, avoiding Illinois as a blue state that isn’t “politically in our corner,” Elise Dickens, CEO of the Republican National Convention, told POLITICO in December.

Trump didn’t pick Milwaukee. Milwaukee was the only remaining bidder and Trump wasn’t in control of the RNC at the time. https://t.co/L3qVBgTJpr — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) June 18, 2024

FACT CHECK: Donald Trump didn’t pick the “horrible city” of Milwaukee… the RNC had no choice after Nashville officials voted against it citing security concerns and a potential “post-Jan. 6 environment.” pic.twitter.com/kNkB1GgL7T — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) June 18, 2024

