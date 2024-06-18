Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Poor Milwaukee!

Per the NYTimes, “Trump Wasn’t Going to Stay in Milwaukee. Then Reporters Asked.”: [gift link]:

When Republicans gather in Milwaukee next month to nominate him for president, Donald J. Trump planned to stay not in the convention’s host city but at a Trump hotel in Chicago, some 90 miles away, according to three people briefed on the former president’s logistics.

That changed midafternoon on Tuesday, after reporters for The New York Times and an ABC station in Chicago contacted his campaign for comment.

Mr. Trump now intends to stay in Milwaukee, two of the people briefed on his logistics said. The change avoids a perceived slight to the largest city in Wisconsin, a vital battleground state.

Mr. Trump has been on the defensive about his views on Milwaukee since news outlets reported last week that he had called it a “horrible” city in a private meeting with House Republicans in Washington…

The initial decision for Mr. Trump to spend his nights at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago was made partly because of his own preference and partly because of security and logistics concerns, according to one of the people with knowledge of the Chicago plan. All of the people insisted on anonymity to discuss sensitive planning arrangements.

Mr. Trump has over the years generally preferred to sleep at his own properties while campaigning, and in his 2016 run for president, he sometimes flew hundreds of miles to sleep in his own bed. It also remains possible that Mr. Trump’s plans could change again before the convention starts on July 15…

Mr. Trump lost Wisconsin to President Biden by roughly 20,000 votes in 2020, an outcome fueled in part by suburban Milwaukee voters shifting their support to Mr. Biden. The state, which Mr. Trump won in 2016, has been a critical focus of both the Trump and Biden campaigns.

Mr. Trump continues to maintain falsely that voting in Milwaukee, a solidly Democratic city, was rife with fraud, even as a nonpartisan audit found no evidence to support the claim.

He also criticized Milwaukee during the 2020 campaign, calling it politically corrupt and citing it as an example of urban decay and violence that he said were out of control, as he appealed for support to white suburbanites…

Politico adds:

Convention organizers promised last year that all the state delegations would stay in hotels within the borders of Wisconsin, a key battleground state. They also suggested Republicans fly in and out of the Milwaukee airport, avoiding Illinois as a blue state that isn’t “politically in our corner,” Elise Dickens, CEO of the Republican National Convention, told POLITICO in December.

    2. 2.

      A Ghost to Most

      He can charge the government for all those Secret Service rooms when he stays at his own place. Always be grifting.

    4. 4.

      Ken

      Ron Filipkowski is close. The RNC is a well-greased machine, and I think we all know whose palm is getting greased.

    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      It also remains possible that Mr. Trump’s plans could change again before the convention starts on July 15…

      Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha Hahahahahahaha

    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      Chicago doesn’t want him either.

      Maybe he can commute in from some pro-Trump big city like, umm, hang on (Googles partisan lean of US cities), Oklahoma City.

    11. 11.

      Leto

      Has anyone heard of the https://civiqs.com polling website before? I received a text from them asking for me to participate in their poll. I looked at their website, didn’t exactly raise any red flags, but want the collective knowledge base here to weigh in.

    12. 12.

      karen marie

      Stupid motherfuckers.

      You just know that Trump already booked the rooms at his hotel in Chicago and will be charging the Secret Service whether they stay there or not.

    13. 13.

      TBone

      Oh 😳 this poor woman. fElon needs to stop torturing monkeys AND his employees.

      https://www.yahoo.com/news/neuralink-employee-scratched-monkeys-infected-164049954.html

      More than a dozen current and former employees who spoke to Reuters said that pressure from Musk to accelerate development resulted in botched experiments.

      Such failed tests have had to be repeated, increasing the number of animals being tested and killed, the employees say.

      In all, the company has killed about 1,500 animals, including more than 280 sheep, pigs and monkeys, following experiments since 2018, according to records reviewed by Reuters and sources with direct knowledge of the company’s animal-testing operations.

      The sources characterized that figure as a rough estimate because the company does not keep precise records on the number of animals tested and killed.

    15. 15.

      Scout211

      This Trump campaign (number three!) seems different than his previous campaigns.

      Are the reporters more aggressive? Maybe.  I hope so.

      But my memory of his attitude in the previous campaign was a more arrogant Trump who wouldn’t change where he stays from his branded hotel to one in Milwaukee just because it was a bad look that reporters asked his campaign about. He was all about “who cares/fuck you.”

      What is happening here? A weaker Trump mentally? Probably.

      Internal polling that indicates a need to capture more moderates? Maybe.

      Better campaign staff? Maybe, but they still have Trump as the candidate.

      I don’t know but it seems like he is softer and less arrogant weaker this time.  Maybe it was all the felonies.

      ETA. correction.

    16. 16.

      bbleh

      “An RNC source denounced reports of Trump’s remarks about Milwaukee and his plans to stay in Chicago, saying they were ‘all lies’ and ‘just a bunch of Jew — I mean immigrant, immigrant — loving haters who were lying because they hate Trump, and America also, too.’

      An anonymous spokesman for the RNC denounced the report of the remarks as “all lies.”

    18. 18.

      HumboldtBlue

      Racist sunspot and far-right Trump adviser Steve Bannon won’t be spending his upcoming time in the clink at Club Fed, according to sources who spoke with CNN. Bannon and his legal team had expected he’d go to a minimum-security prison camp, which is still not a walk in the park, but where conditions are more comfortable and relaxed than most. As it turns out, Bannon is ineligible because he still has an open criminal case against him, and will instead report to a low-security prison—with the possibility of doing time at Rikers.

    20. 20.

      scav

      So, ummm, the loss of airport fees for landing in O’Hare resulting from convention traffic will doom Doom DOOM! the city of Chicago?

      oh.

      The horror.

    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I posted this up in the morning thread Adam, thought you might appreciate it:

      ‘This country gave me a lot’: the Vietnamese people staying in Ukraine

      When Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago, Tung Nguyen drove his parents from their home, in the city of Chernihiv, to the border with Poland. Then, he returned to Kyiv and began to volunteer, bringing food and medicines to under-siege Chernihiv. Before long, he had decided to sign up and fight in the Ukrainian army.

      Nguyen is part of Ukraine’s Vietnamese community, a sizeable but often hidden minority in the country. Some Vietnamese people left Ukraine after the Russian invasion, but others have stayed, particularly those from the younger generation, many of whom were born in Ukraine and are Ukrainian citizens.

      Nguyen was raised in Hanoi by his grandparents, but he came to join his parents in Chernihiv when he was 18. He studied in Kyiv, learned Russian, and began working as a fitness trainer and bodybuilder. In 2019, he won the all-Ukraine championship, and was given citizenship so he could compete for the country on the international arena.

      “Ukraine gave me a lot – I studied here, worked here, I married a Ukrainian. I can’t even say it’s my second homeland at this point, it’s just my homeland,” he said, in a Skype interview from his location at an army base.

      Last May, he was wounded during the Ukrainian retreat from Bakhmut, while retrieving wounded comrades from close to the frontline under cover of night. Incoming artillery left him with cuts and severe internal bleeding, and he ended up spending a month in hospital. He returned to the front and was wounded again in December, requiring another two months of recovery. Now, he is back fighting again.

      The two years of full-scale war has seen Ukrainians from across the country come together in the face of the Russian threat, and the country’s Vietnamese community is no exception. At least one Ukrainian soldier of Vietnamese origin has already been killed in the war, and Nguyen said the community rallied in solidarity when he was wounded.

      More at the link.

      eta: not sure why I am around at this hour.

