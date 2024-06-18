Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In my day, never was longer.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

“woke” is the new caravan.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Second rate reporter says what?

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: We All Do What We Can

by | 49 Comments

The advertising push comes with Election Day still months away. But Biden’s campaign says it wants to more clearly define the choice between the candidates ahead of the first debate between them in Atlanta on June 27.

The ad campaign includes more than $1 million geared toward media reaching Black, Hispanic and Asian American voters and a spot highlighting Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts in a New York hush money case. It will air on general market television and connected TV on streaming devices and cellphones in battleground states as well as on national cable…

A central part of Biden’s reelection strategy is also highlighting Trump’s policy proposals for a second term and firing up disaffected Democrats and independent voters. Still, the campaign producing an ad that leans heavily into Trump’s conviction and including it in such a large advertising buy indicates a renewed effort to make Trump’s legal problems an election issue in ways Biden’s team previously resisted.

“It’s a stark contrast, and it’s one that matters deeply to the American people,” Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler said in a statement. “And it’s why we will make sure that every single day we are reminding voters about how Joe Biden is fighting for them, while Donald Trump runs a campaign focused on one man and one man only: himself.”…

    49Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Did Morgan Freeman’s portrayal of a president in the 1998 film “Deep Impact” help send Barack Obama to the White House?

      Maybe. But unfortunately it didn’t bring on the meteor.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I should have known.  The Biden campaign was waiting for the trial to end so they could pour money and effort into stressing that convicted felon Donald Trump is a convicted felon.  The debate is gonna be lit.  Biden will roast that convicted criminal motherfucker.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Soprano2

      I wish the press would quit calling TCFG’s case a “hush money” case. It was election interference and falsification of documents, the thing he’s always accusing other people of! If he had paid her “hush money” out of his own pocket it wouldn’t have been a crime and there would have been no trial. They make it sound like paying the money to her was the crime, when it wasn’t. Why are they so bad?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: It was election interference,

      No it wasn’t, as you acknowledge when you say “If he had paid her “hush money” out of his own pocket it wouldn’t have been a crime”

      His crime was falsifying business records to hide the payoff.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Steve Holmes

      As an NC resident currently getting hit by a bunch of anti-Trump Biden ads and anti-Robinson Stein ads I really need to have Democrats put out positive Biden ads.  The anti ads are really depressing and off putting, my wife has noticed that I will automatically mute these ads,

      We need our “Morning in America” ads touting the Biden accomplishments (they can even do charts showing the Trump crime wave and the Biden return to sanity.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steve Holmes

      I will say that Josh Stein does have a good positive ad about clearing out rape kit testing as Attorney General.  It looks like a news report and sounds good.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      @Frankensteinbeck: The debate is gonna be lit.  Biden will roast that convicted criminal motherfucker.

      110%

      He’s going to hammer trumpov on the EJC verdict and the tax fraud case too.  And then he’s going to give him shit about his dementia-babble and Project 2025 too.

      It’s going to be awesome!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly: But the crime became a felony because he falsified those records to improve his image before the election. Specifically influencing the election. Or at least, that’s what a podcast I listened to told me!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sab

      @OzarkHillbilly: Isn’t falsifying business records in NY a misdemeanor? And the statute of limitations had already run out. It was falsifying business records in furtherance of another crime (election interference) that turned it into a felony, and also kept it under a longer statute of limitaions.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      The debate is gonna be lit.

      You know the crowd here skews older. Does this mean that the debate will be the bees’ knees? Or possibly the cat’s pajamas?
      I’ll check back after I look up the weather in my local newspaper.​

      Reply
    23. 23.

      eclare

      @Suzanne:

      Yeah, my understanding was that to get the falsification of business records to felony status the prosecutors had to show that it was in furtherance of another crime, which would be election interference.

      Eta>  and sab got there first.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      @OzarkHillbilly: Many crimes, so many crimes.

      ManhattanDA.org:

      […]

      According to court documents and statements made on the record in court, from August 2015 to December 2017, TRUMP orchestrated his “catch and kill” scheme through a series of payments that he then concealed through months of false business entries.

      In one instance, American Media Inc. (“AMI”), paid $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman, who claimed to have a story about a child TRUMP had out of wedlock.

      In a second instance, AMI paid $150,000 to a woman who alleged she had a sexual relationship with TRUMP. When TRUMP explicitly directed a lawyer who then worked for the Trump Organization as TRUMP’s Special Counsel (“Special Counsel”) to reimburse AMI in cash, the Special Counsel indicated to TRUMP that the payment should be made via a shell company and not by cash. AMI ultimately declined to accept reimbursement after consulting their counsel. AMI, which later admitted its conduct was unlawful in an agreement with federal prosecutors, made false entries in its business records concerning the true purpose of the $150,000 payment.

      In a third instance – 12 days before the presidential general election – the Special Counsel wired $130,000 to an attorney for an adult film actress. The Special Counsel, who has since pleaded guilty and served time in prison for making the illegal campaign contribution, made the payment through a shell corporation funded through a bank in Manhattan.

      After winning the election, TRUMP reimbursed the Special Counsel through a series of monthly checks, first from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust – created in New York to hold the Trump Organization’s assets during TRUMP’s presidency – and later from TRUMP’s bank account. In total, 11 checks were issued for a phony purpose. Nine of those checks were signed by TRUMP. Each check was processed by the Trump Organization and illegally disguised as a payment for legal services rendered pursuant to a non-existent retainer agreement. In total, 34 false entries were made in New York business records to conceal the initial covert $130,000 payment. Further, participants in the scheme took steps that mischaracterized, for tax purposes, the true nature of the reimbursements.

      […]

      So many crimes…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Suzanne: @sab: I may well be wrong about the law, but I rather doubt there are very many politicians who don’t have a few skeletons they are hiding in the closet.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      gene108

      The Biden ad irks me, because Trump could’ve been found guilty of fomenting an insurrection and attempting to steal classified information, if the Republicans in the federal judiciary were not putting their whole body on the scales to delay those trials.

      If he was found guilty in those trials, TCFG could really be savaged in ads.

      I wonder if someone could sue the federal judiciary for election interference?  Not having those cases adjudicated before the election will impact this election.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Steve Holmes

      @Baud:

      Biden doesn’t need to win me over, but all polling seems to show that non-engaged voters don’t know about anything that Biden has accomplished.

      They think the economy was better under Trump.

      They think crime was much lower under Trump.

      They think unemployment is historically high.

      They think we are in a recession.

      Media organizations do not seem interested in correcting this misinformation, they seem to think writing facts is biased.

      Somebody needs to push the facts out.  Reagan didn’t need to convince Republicans to vote for him, but the “Morning In America” ads won over Independents and Democrats.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      gene108

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Trump has a couple of cemeteries worth of skeletons in his closet. Honestly, I think we’re just scratching the surface on the extent of his disregard for rules and the law.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Harrison Wesley

      Does anybody here think Trump will actually show up for the debate? I just find it unlikely his minders would let him. He’ll claim illness, Biden will torch his empty podium, then he’ll whine about how UNFAIR it was.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I find myself often thinking about Ed Grimley, an old Martin Short character. I remember reading that Grimley was created for a sketch where there are two characters competing for a job. One, the woman, is a super-achieving genius, Nobel prize winner, etc. The other is Grimley, a moron. And the interviewer keeps saying “I just can’t decide, you’re both so qualified…”

      The presidential race is that sketch made real. Every line of mainstream coverage feels like an interviewer seriously contemplating hiring Ed Grimley. It would be funny if the consequences weren’t so dire.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      OzarkHillbilly

      From Oklahoma law to allow resentencing for incarcerated domestic violence survivors, came this little tidbit I was unaware of:

      Historically, Oklahoma has the largest population of incarcerated women in the US – almost twice the national average. In February, a WalletHub survey ranked it as the worst state for women, with the highest rates of domestic violence in the country.

      Dr David McLeod, a professor at the University of Oklahoma, has spent decades compiling research on this area.

      “Seventy per cent of the incarcerated women in Oklahoma were in a violent relationship at the time they received the charge that led them to prison,” he said. “The fact that women could not incorporate that reality into their defense was a blatant marker of the institutionalization of patriarchy. Domestic violence is about the enforcement of systemic behavioral control in a relationship, and when women dared to push back against that control, in Oklahoma, we incarcerated them.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      @gene108: “What was TCFFG doing on those 7 trips (that we know about) he took on Epstein’s plane??”

      So many questions…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Harrison Wesley: His mic will be muted and a handler will dub “his” answers. The night before the debate CNN will announce the rule change that allows that setup.

      Seriously? I don’t see how they let him debate. They’ll pull out. But it’s hard for me to see how they can do that and save face too. So I honestly can’t guess. There will be some surprise that we’ll all be talking about for weeks and I haven’t the faintest idea what it could be.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WereBear: That’s why I always told my sisters to call me* if they ever had a problem.
      *I never actually told them that, all 3 had good judgement of men in that regard.
      I did fuck with my wife’s violent ex-husband once. Unfortunately, he was too smart to take the bait. But he did leave her alone after that.​

      Reply
    48. 48.

      dmsilev

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: I assume that if his campaign wants to pull him out of the debate they’ll make up some fake controversy over the rules/setup (the stuff that they’ve already agreed to) and claim that the debate has been rigged. Maybe throw a hissy fit because RFK Jr was excluded?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, …

      myrmepropagandist

      If you see a new youTube channel with a plain sounding name like “NatureView” or “BrightScience” etc. and there is what looks like a tempting video on a specific education topic “Most Active Volcanoes” or “Incredible Carnivorous Plants”

      There is a 50/50 chance it will be a generated voice with stock footage and a script written by GPT.

      I am now avoiding videos if I don’t recognize the creator, or don’t see signs it was made by a person.

      So much spam!

      Jun 15, 2024, 08:40

      Applies elsewhere, also too.

      Futurebird is wise.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

