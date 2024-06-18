Vice President Kamala Harris will headline a Juneteenth Block Party for her reelection bid during a stop in Atlanta on Tuesday, her second visit to Georgia’s capital in less than a week. #gapolhttps://t.co/D78DCiCg2X — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 17, 2024

… “We have more work to do, but good work is happening and let’s not let anybody make us think that we cannot make a difference,” Harris said at the summit this week. “It’s never-ending in some ways, but we can’t let these circumstances take away our purpose and our knowledge that we can make a difference.” She announced that AmeriCorps is partnering with the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to establish the “Safer America Network,” which aims to prevent gun violence by providing resources to at-risk youth. Last year, Quavo traveled to Washington, DC, where he met with members of Congress for a panel discussion on gun violence prevention. That helped establish a dialogue with Vice President Harris, who joined the rapper Tuesday for a discussion as she continues to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Month. The new collaboration announced by Harris on Tuesday will consist of AmeriCorps members and volunteers working with schools and mental health providers by training schools and families on trauma-informed care, and prevent violence from occurring in the first place by increasing the resources available to at-risk young people. Harris emphasized that gun violence “requires everybody’s priority in terms of addressing it and there are many ways to do it. That includes also what we need to do around election time.” She continued, “Too many people – who I will call cowards – have been pushing this false choice to suggest you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away. That’s a false choice. I’m in favor of the Second Amendment.”

…In recent months, Harris — the first woman, Black or Asian vice president — has held a series of high-profile events that resonate with key parts of the Democratic base. They include a historic visit to a Minnesota abortion clinic, a nod to the rollback of federal reproductive rights that has galvanized women voters, and an impassioned speech at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, a landmark of the Civil Rights era. Harris and the administration have also leaned into detailing her personal arc and record in public office. Republicans have sought to attack Biden’s fitness for a second term by casting her as unprepared to take his place. Polling shows voters are more concerned about the fitness of Biden, 81, for office than Donald Trump, four years younger at 77. “It would be foolish to think that voters aren’t thinking a little more about who the vice president is and whether she’s capable of taking over,” said political scientist Christopher Devine, who co-authored a book about vice presidential candidates… The poll showed Harris as the top choice among those considered Democratic rising stars if Biden were unable to continue his campaign. That list includes Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. Warming sentiment toward Harris was on display at a recent stop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a key swing state. During an on-stage interview with the vice president, comedian D.L. Hughley unexpectedly apologized. “I have to say that I’m sorry,” Hughley told Harris. “I had let a media narrative co-opt my perspective, and I think that tends to happen with women and people of color.” Hughley, who met privately with Harris in November, explained that he was critical of her time as a prosecutor in California, where he grew up and Harris spent her early political career. But, he said, “some of the things that I have subsequently come to learn about you, not only make me proud of you, but make me be an advocate.”… Over the last year, the White House has deployed her on the offensive to counter political opponents, condemning book bans and new reproductive health restrictions. Harris frequently appears in front of audiences of color and young voters, which polls show are among the most disillusioned blocs of the Democratic base. Last week, she went viral online when she encouraged an audience of young Asian Americans to “kick that f—— door down” in pursuit of their careers. The vice president has made more trips to competitive Western and Southern states than Biden this year, particularly North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. Each has a high percentage of Latino or Black voters… Trump hasn’t yet chosen a running mate. Once he does, Harris will no longer be measured against “an abstraction or an ideal of what a vice president should be,” vice-presidential scholar Joel Goldstein said. “She’s going to be measured or viewed as against whoever he picks.”… Harris’ events are often shaped by closed-door conversations with individuals outside her orbit, according to a person familiar with the strategy. Earn Your Leisure podcast hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings joined Hughley, along with rapper Fat Joe and other influential men, for dinner at Harris’ residence in November, according to people familiar with the event. The discussion, along with a gathering of young entrepreneurs of color last May, help spur ideas for Harris’ “Economic Opportunity” tour underway. The podcasting duo moderated the first stop in Atlanta last month. The tour aims to reach Black men — who Trump and Republicans are courting — by emphasizing resources to build wealth. “She can connect more readily with the audience that’s most problematic for Democrats than almost anyone else can,” Cornell Belcher, a Democratic pollster, said. “I would argue that is a really smart way to use her.”