You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus (& H5N1) Updates: June 19, 2024

COVID-19 Coronavirus (& H5N1) Updates: June 19, 2024

26 Comments

Dr. Fauci’s On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service would probably be worth reading even if the pandemic hadn’t happened. Here’s a gift link to an extract in The Atlantic:

On New Year’s Day 2020, I was zipping up my fleece to head outside when the phone in the kitchen rang. I picked it up to find a reporter on the line. “Dr. Fauci,” he said, “there’s something strange going on in Central China. I’m hearing that a bunch of people have some kind of pneumonia. I’m wondering, have you heard anything?” I thought he was probably referring to influenza, or maybe a return of SARS, which in 2002 and 2003 had infected about 8,000 people and killed more than 750. SARS had been bad, particularly in Hong Kong, but it could have been much, much worse.

A reporter calling me at home on a holiday about a possible disease outbreak was concerning, but not that unusual. The press sometimes had better, or at least faster, ground-level sources than I did as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and reporters were often the first to pick up on a new disease or situation. I told the reporter that I hadn’t heard anything, but that we would monitor the situation.

Monitoring, however, was not easy. For one thing, we had a hard time finding out what was really going on in China because doctors and scientists there appeared to be afraid to speak openly, for fear of retribution by the Chinese government.

In the first few days of 2020, the word coming out of Wuhan—a city of more than 11 million—suggested that the virus did not spread easily from human to human. Bob Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was already in contact with George Gao, his counterpart in China. During an early-January phone call, Bob reported that Gao had assured him that the situation was under control. A subsequent phone call was very different. Gao was clearly upset, Bob said, and told him that it was bad—much, much worse than people imagined…

******

Our most recent flu pandemic—2009’s H1N1 “swine flu”—was, in absolute terms, a public-health crisis. By scientists’ best estimates, roughly 200,000 to 300,000 people around the world died; countless more fell sick. Kids, younger adults, and pregnant people were hit especially hard.

That said, it could have been far worse. Of the known flu pandemics, 2009’s took the fewest lives; during the H1N1 pandemic that preceded it, which began in 1918, a flu virus infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide, at least 50 million of whom died. Even some recent seasonal flus have killed more people than swine flu did. With swine flu, “we got lucky,” Seema Lakdawala, a virologist at Emory University, told me. H5N1 avian flu, which has been transmitting wildly among animals, has not yet spread in earnest among humans. Should that change, though, the world’s next flu pandemic might not afford us the same break…

… Since this H5N1 virus was first detected in the 1990s, scientists have recorded hundreds of human cases, nearly half of whom have died. (Avian flus that spill intermittently into people often have this kind of nasty track record: This week, the WHO reported that another kind of bird flu, designated H5N2, infected a man in Mexico who died in late April. It was the flu subtype’s first recorded instance in a human; no evidence suggests yet that this virus has the ability to spread among people, either.) Experts caution strongly against reading too much into the stats: No one can be certain how many people the virus has actually infected, making it impossible to estimate a true fatality rate. The virus has also shape-shifted over decades—and the versions of it that killed those people did not seem capable of spreading among them. As Sutton pointed out, past experiments suggest that the mutations that could make H5 viruses more transmissible might also make them a bit less deadly. That’s not a guarantee, however: The 1918 flu, for instance, “transmitted really well in humans and caused very severe disease,” Sutton said…

The world is in some ways better prepared for H5N1 than it was in 2009. Scientists have had eyes on this particular avian flu for decades; in the past few years alone, they’ve watched it hopscotch into dozens of animal species, and tracked the genetic tweaks it’s made. Already, U.S. experts are testing for the pathogen in wastewater, and federal regulators have taken action to halt its spread in poultry and livestock. H5 vaccines are stockpiled, and more are on the way—a pipeline that may be speedier than ever before, thanks to the recent addition of mRNA tech.

But this close to the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Osterholm and others worry that halting any outbreak will be harder than it otherwise would have been. “We could see many, many individuals refusing to get a vaccine,” he said. (That may be especially true if two doses are required for protection.) Bhadelia echoed that concern, adding that she’s already seeing a deluge of misinformation on social media. And Scarpino noted that, after the raging debates over COVID-era school closures, legislators may refuse to entertain the option again—even though children are some of the best conduits for flu viruses. Stopping a pandemic requires trust, coordination, and public buy-in. On that front alone, Osterholm said, “without a doubt, I think we’re less prepared.”…

Speaking of ‘escaping containment’, here’s USAToday:

***********

 

======

======

After seeing reports of illness everywhere — from our teammates and friends to Reddit threads exploding with stories of personal misery — my colleague Jinshan Hong and I began digging. In a weekslong investigation released over the weekend, we found that at least 13 communicable diseases — from the common cold to measles and tuberculosis — are surging past pre-pandemic levels in regions across the world.

Bloomberg’s analysis, done with London-based disease forecasting firm Airfinity Ltd., collated data from more than 60 organizations and public health agencies. The research also found that 44 countries and territories have a reported resurgence in one or more infectious diseases that’s at least ten times worse than the pre-Covid baseline…

So why are we seeing this post-Covid surge in illnesses from viral to bacterial, from common to historically rare?

It’s a mystery that researchers and scientists are still working to definitively explain. The way Covid lockdowns shifted baseline immunities is just one piece of the puzzle, as is the backslide in vaccination levels since the pandemic.

Climate change, rising social inequality and wrung-out health-care services are also contributing in ways that are hard to measure. And there’s no historical precedent from which we can draw lessons…

======

Shameful, and destabilizing:


“My strongly felt ignorance is equal to your scientific knowledge!”

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      in the early days before it spread out of China the right-wing line was that it was a terrifying new foreign supervirus and the lib/left line was that it was probably a nothingburger. then they switched almost overnight because trump didn’t want lockdowns

      Is that your recollection, AL?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WereBear

      @Baud: It was absolutely downplayed at first as we got all adult and scientific about it, as I recall. Keep your head and carry on, kinda.

      But then, I in was a blue state.

      I got up early and got in with NY Unemployment after I was laid off. Then watched crowds in Florida going Thunderdome for the same privilege.

      It marked me, that’s for sure!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      It blows my mind how the concept of health behaviors, like going to the doctor, eating vegetables, getting vaccinated or taking behavioral steps to avoid illness….. are coded as feminine, or left/liberal, or weak. Lord.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      the lib/left line was that it was probably a nothingburger. then they switched almost overnight because trump didn’t want lockdowns 

      That’s not exactly my recollection. I think there was more concern from left/liberals that any sort of “shutdown” was going to leave people utterly fucked financially. I remember a very liberal friend sharing a meme about “Covid doesn’t scare me, but homelessness scares me”. Once we figured out ways to just….. get people money, keep people housed….. I saw much less of that.

      Also, you know…. we started seeing people actually get sick and die, and thus many people who underestimated it changed their judgment. Which is a good thing.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      @Ken: The average life expectancy for American women is longer than that of American men, so “weakness” appears to be paying off.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      Rasmussen just proves to me that most polling is garbage.  That they take respondents’ opinions as valid versus science tells me they have an agenda and that they are stupid.  Gah!  😖

      Reply
    9. 9.

      p.a.

      Rasmussen Reports

      @Rasmussen_Poll
      The government take over of medicine was as deadly as always predicted.

      Oh for the days of freedumb and folk cures!  Oh, the feathers have to come from a live chicken?  No wonder he succumbed to the pox…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      satby

      @geg6: Rasmussen has always had a GOP bias, the guy who founded it was part of GWB’s campaign for president in the oughts. But they’ve been off the rails on Covid polling, their questions are basically push polls to reinforce anti-vax conspiracy theories.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JAFD

      In other medical news:  Was late afternoon, 5th of June.  Puttering around at desk.  Feel sledgehammer blow to chest.  Sit down, dial 911, wait for EMTs to arrive.  Unfortunately have safety chain on door, don’t feel like I’d survive walk to unhook, EMTs gotta bust door down, almost.

      Got to University Hospital.  Auxiliary pump run up groin vein.  In cardiac ICU until Sunday, fitted with portable defibrillator and discharged Friday the 14th.
      (I _hope_ you don’t want to hear about 4 AM EKGs and blood drawing, etc)

      In the week previous to this event, I:
      put ‘free trial week’ SIM into my cell fone
      didn’t (thru combination of procrastinations, mistakes, dumb mistakes, and really dumb mistakes) make ‘trial’ permanent
      found the old ‘UH_guest’ hospital’s web portal wasn’t working no more, and,
      found I couldn’t upgrade ‘trial SIM’ without internet connection
      There is a moral somewhere therein.

      Anyway, am back home, recovering, wearing ‘electrode vest’, still quite short on energy.  But think I’m recovering.  So if you’ve been missing me, that’s why.

      Hope all you jackals are happy and keeping cool.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @p.a.:

      “Government takeover of medicine” must have happened in another dimension cuz what happened was a government responsibility for handling a national and international health crisis.  The fact that our gubmint at the time was headed by a corrupt, idiot was just our luck.

      Just another manifestation of Cole’s tire rims and anthrax analogy when dealing with the GQP.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @p.a.:

      @Rasmussen_Poll
      The government take over of medicine was as deadly as always predicted.

       

      They’re talking about red state abortion policies, right?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Eyeroller

      @satby: Scott Rasmussen left his polling company in 2013 and I’ve heard that he’s recently tried to distance himself as they’ve become more and more alt-right and insane (he is fairly conventionally right-wing).  Push-polling outfits like this are destroying the poll aggregators’ models.

      It’s unclear whether this “opinion” poll is itself at all valid, but suppose it is–it’s horrifying to think that so many people believe they “know somebody who died from the vaccine.”  Astonishing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      The sheer number of xits has reached TL:DR territory (YMMV). Maybe consider paring them down to the most timely/newly informative 6 or 8?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TBone

      @NotMax: I disagree.  I like to see as much information from as many sources as possible rounded up here in one place.

      Glad you survived JAFD!

      Reply

