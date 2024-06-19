“I had confronted terrible outbreaks, but none of them prepared me for the environment I would find myself in during the coronavirus pandemic.” Anthony Fauci on what he saw inside the government’s response to COVID-19: https://t.co/eKEsDVZkdi — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 16, 2024

Dr. Fauci’s On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service would probably be worth reading even if the pandemic hadn’t happened. Here’s a gift link to an extract in The Atlantic:

On New Year’s Day 2020, I was zipping up my fleece to head outside when the phone in the kitchen rang. I picked it up to find a reporter on the line. “Dr. Fauci,” he said, “there’s something strange going on in Central China. I’m hearing that a bunch of people have some kind of pneumonia. I’m wondering, have you heard anything?” I thought he was probably referring to influenza, or maybe a return of SARS, which in 2002 and 2003 had infected about 8,000 people and killed more than 750. SARS had been bad, particularly in Hong Kong, but it could have been much, much worse. A reporter calling me at home on a holiday about a possible disease outbreak was concerning, but not that unusual. The press sometimes had better, or at least faster, ground-level sources than I did as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and reporters were often the first to pick up on a new disease or situation. I told the reporter that I hadn’t heard anything, but that we would monitor the situation. Monitoring, however, was not easy. For one thing, we had a hard time finding out what was really going on in China because doctors and scientists there appeared to be afraid to speak openly, for fear of retribution by the Chinese government. In the first few days of 2020, the word coming out of Wuhan—a city of more than 11 million—suggested that the virus did not spread easily from human to human. Bob Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was already in contact with George Gao, his counterpart in China. During an early-January phone call, Bob reported that Gao had assured him that the situation was under control. A subsequent phone call was very different. Gao was clearly upset, Bob said, and told him that it was bad—much, much worse than people imagined…

******

To help expand the public's understanding of H5N1 bird flu, we've created a page with detailed information about all human cases to date. It will updated regularly https://t.co/s7rCq7icHf pic.twitter.com/6L6A1obZFv — BNO News (@BNOFeed) June 18, 2024

Studies find little to no immunity to H5N1 avian flu virus in Americans The CDC said the findings aren't surprising, given that the virus hasn't spread widely in people and is very different than seasonal flu strains.https://t.co/fb2fkGOqM1 pic.twitter.com/fv9HQ7U6U6 — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) June 17, 2024

Did #Covid leave us better prepared for the next pandemic? Watching the US respond to #H5N1 #birdflu has led @DrSethBerkley, former CEO of Gavi, to the conclusion that it did not. "I’m not sure we have learned anything." @DrewQJoseph reports. https://t.co/3HQI9U2mdJ — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@HelenBranswell) June 13, 2024

The H1N1 outbreak of 2009 is the world’s most recent flu-pandemic benchmark. @KatherineJWu reports on why it’s an imperfect template for what avian flu could bring. https://t.co/CGATmcGcgp — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 12, 2024

Our most recent flu pandemic—2009’s H1N1 “swine flu”—was, in absolute terms, a public-health crisis. By scientists’ best estimates, roughly 200,000 to 300,000 people around the world died; countless more fell sick. Kids, younger adults, and pregnant people were hit especially hard. That said, it could have been far worse. Of the known flu pandemics, 2009’s took the fewest lives; during the H1N1 pandemic that preceded it, which began in 1918, a flu virus infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide, at least 50 million of whom died. Even some recent seasonal flus have killed more people than swine flu did. With swine flu, “we got lucky,” Seema Lakdawala, a virologist at Emory University, told me. H5N1 avian flu, which has been transmitting wildly among animals, has not yet spread in earnest among humans. Should that change, though, the world’s next flu pandemic might not afford us the same break… … Since this H5N1 virus was first detected in the 1990s, scientists have recorded hundreds of human cases, nearly half of whom have died. (Avian flus that spill intermittently into people often have this kind of nasty track record: This week, the WHO reported that another kind of bird flu, designated H5N2, infected a man in Mexico who died in late April. It was the flu subtype’s first recorded instance in a human; no evidence suggests yet that this virus has the ability to spread among people, either.) Experts caution strongly against reading too much into the stats: No one can be certain how many people the virus has actually infected, making it impossible to estimate a true fatality rate. The virus has also shape-shifted over decades—and the versions of it that killed those people did not seem capable of spreading among them. As Sutton pointed out, past experiments suggest that the mutations that could make H5 viruses more transmissible might also make them a bit less deadly. That’s not a guarantee, however: The 1918 flu, for instance, “transmitted really well in humans and caused very severe disease,” Sutton said… The world is in some ways better prepared for H5N1 than it was in 2009. Scientists have had eyes on this particular avian flu for decades; in the past few years alone, they’ve watched it hopscotch into dozens of animal species, and tracked the genetic tweaks it’s made. Already, U.S. experts are testing for the pathogen in wastewater, and federal regulators have taken action to halt its spread in poultry and livestock. H5 vaccines are stockpiled, and more are on the way—a pipeline that may be speedier than ever before, thanks to the recent addition of mRNA tech. But this close to the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Osterholm and others worry that halting any outbreak will be harder than it otherwise would have been. “We could see many, many individuals refusing to get a vaccine,” he said. (That may be especially true if two doses are required for protection.) Bhadelia echoed that concern, adding that she’s already seeing a deluge of misinformation on social media. And Scarpino noted that, after the raging debates over COVID-era school closures, legislators may refuse to entertain the option again—even though children are some of the best conduits for flu viruses. Stopping a pandemic requires trust, coordination, and public buy-in. On that front alone, Osterholm said, “without a doubt, I think we’re less prepared.”…

STAT: Getting farmworkers to use PPE is hard, but it’s the best way to stop an H5N1 bird flu epidemichttps://t.co/PS98RmPbaq — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 12, 2024

Michigan announces financial assistance for dairy farms to help with H5N1 research The state is offering affected farms up to $28,000, in addition to earlier announced federal support.https://t.co/CM9QemK4rU pic.twitter.com/lS4AMc1TjH — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) June 18, 2024

Speaking of ‘escaping containment’, here’s USAToday:

Concerns grow as 'gigantic' bird flu outbreak runs rampant in US dairy herds https://t.co/TfwElRW2T9 — Outbreak Updates (@outbreakupdates) June 16, 2024

***********

Novavax applies for FDA nod for its updated COVID vaccine The company said it will have the vaccine ready to distribute in mid July as prefilled syringes, pending approval and recommendations.https://t.co/CByfU9mvT5 Photo: Troy Saunders, APG News / Flickr cc pic.twitter.com/k3e25mFuZv — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) June 17, 2024

More on this great newshttps://t.co/vWxxNw7FdF — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 14, 2024

Last night's update: 65,816 new cases, 413 new deaths https://t.co/YAcGPe7W77 — BNO News (@BNOFeed) June 17, 2024

The most notable increases this week were reported in Puerto Rico (+71%), Florida (+20%), New York (+13%) and Hawaii (+13%). — BNO News (@BNOFeed) June 17, 2024

This is the 222nd week in a row with more than 400 new COVID deaths in the U.S., or nearly 1.2 million deaths during the same period. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) June 17, 2024

======

Taiwan: Hospitalizations from COVID-19 rise 25% The Taiwanese Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that the Covid outbreak might continue into August or September. Taipei Timeshttps://t.co/Ry0fMuE0VR pic.twitter.com/T2CgVq7Nia — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 12, 2024

Russia: 20,000 people are being treated for Covid in Russian medical institutions More than 80 thousand are infected. Kommersanthttps://t.co/qziC8jHS3w — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 12, 2024

This is the graph of new Covid cases and related deaths in Portugal before the Santo António parties in Lisbon and before Rock in Rio first weekend in Lisbon.

Noone can predict what will happen next… pic.twitter.com/F0vHdqgVap — Pedro Lérias 😷 https://t.me/COVIDzeroPortugal (@RPLerias) June 17, 2024

======

Yes, People Really Are Getting Sick More Often After Covid https://t.co/i8l3ZOMdLa — Outbreak Updates (@outbreakupdates) June 17, 2024

… After seeing reports of illness everywhere — from our teammates and friends to Reddit threads exploding with stories of personal misery — my colleague Jinshan Hong and I began digging. In a weekslong investigation released over the weekend, we found that at least 13 communicable diseases — from the common cold to measles and tuberculosis — are surging past pre-pandemic levels in regions across the world. Bloomberg’s analysis, done with London-based disease forecasting firm Airfinity Ltd., collated data from more than 60 organizations and public health agencies. The research also found that 44 countries and territories have a reported resurgence in one or more infectious diseases that’s at least ten times worse than the pre-Covid baseline… So why are we seeing this post-Covid surge in illnesses from viral to bacterial, from common to historically rare? It’s a mystery that researchers and scientists are still working to definitively explain. The way Covid lockdowns shifted baseline immunities is just one piece of the puzzle, as is the backslide in vaccination levels since the pandemic. Climate change, rising social inequality and wrung-out health-care services are also contributing in ways that are hard to measure. And there’s no historical precedent from which we can draw lessons…

Among the main features that drive faster recovery from Covid is prior vaccination, from a new study of over 4,700 individuals in which about 1 in 5 did not recover at 90 dayshttps://t.co/a8GUSFkbxu pic.twitter.com/SoeVmVSQ9X — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 17, 2024

Data suggest hybrid immunity protects against long COVID Virus variant type had the greatest influence on developing long COVID.https://t.co/bpSBlyJMHh — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) June 18, 2024

📊 A population-based study in Japan 🇯🇵 of 25,911 people aged 20-69 with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection shows approximately 12% had post-COVID-19 condition during the Omicron-dominant wave. 🌐🦠 #COVID19 #Omicron #HealthStudy @CIDRAP https://t.co/e7t324Avl2 — ISIDORe (@isidore_eu) June 18, 2024

Study identifies female sex, heart disease as #long-COVID risk factors, vaccination as protective The researchers also showed that more than one in five adults had protracted recoveries.https://t.co/wg3FgNl21K pic.twitter.com/J6HdAbZVgE — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) June 18, 2024

Past COVID infections may help protect against certain colds. Could it lead to better vaccines? https://t.co/bBpOoBFBK4 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2024

Feds award $500 million for developing spray, pill COVID vaccines The vast majority of funds—up to $453 million—goes to Vaxart of San Francisco for developing an oral pill vaccine candidatehttps://t.co/kGNjUY5Ea2#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cHZhkxyxal — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) June 14, 2024

======

"When that didn't work, he started invoking magical cures like hydroxychloroquine, and when it became clear THAT wasn't working, he brought in Scott Atlas, who told him everything he wanted to hear." pic.twitter.com/8thwgXhA5f — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 18, 2024

Shameful, and destabilizing:

US ran secret anti-vax campaign to undermine China’s COVID efforts: Report https://t.co/C5na18K38c @DeanBaker13 — Charles Patrick (@CharliePatrick) June 14, 2024

Long covid might presage a wave of disability claims. Get ready, the Editorial Board writes. https://t.co/l9XW0s2YvG — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) June 18, 2024

in the early days before it spread out of China the right-wing line was that it was a terrifying new foreign supervirus and the lib/left line was that it was probably a nothingburger. then they switched almost overnight because trump didn't want lockdowns https://t.co/9X8TsAD4Wd — Houthi and the Blowfish (@canderaid) June 15, 2024

It's hard to wrap your head around just how batshit insane this Rasmussen tweet is. What the hell happened to our country? https://t.co/CwU7NKTBC0 — Noah Smith ?????????? (@Noahpinion) June 12, 2024



“My strongly felt ignorance is equal to your scientific knowledge!”