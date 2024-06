What a great way to spread the word about Project 25.

I mean, who doesn’t have 20 minutes to watch John Oliver if a friend raves about it, and sends the link?

It’s a lengthy clip but it highlights what you need to know about Project 2025…their authoritarian playbook to eliminate anything that held Trump in check during his first term. pic.twitter.com/EejXuSTgpG — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) June 19, 2024

Open thread.