Just a Blithering Shit Machine

Back in 2016, Trump would at least nod to a couple of policies that he knew were popular.  Well, no more:

Just a Blithering Shit Machine 1

One of the things that Kyle Clark did well in the CO-4 shitshow/debate was to ask those fuckers how, exactly, they’d deport all the immigrants that they want to deport.  Basically, “details, bitches!”   That approach, x100, should be the way Trump’s “reinstate student debt” nonsense should be handled by the press.  For example, what about all the people who went out and got mortgages, or car loans, based on having no student debt and no loan payment?  Does Trump want them to turn their car back to the dealership, or sell their house, because they can’t make the payments anymore?

The big problem is that Trump gets the “bullshit by the hundredweight” discount since pretty much every “policy” proposal that comes out of his senile yap is stupid, not to mention unimplementable.  If the press stopped treating him like the grandpa at the coffee shop spewing takes driven by resentment, spite and Viagra overuse, and instead took what he said seriously, the Ariana Grande voters might get a few tidbits of information that could possibly influence their votes.

(This is via a Steve M post that makes a broader point — all they have is spite — and is worth reading. )

    37 Comments

    2. 2.

      Other MJS

      not to mention unimplementable

      That’s OK, he’ll be able to cause a lot of pain for people his rubes hold in contempt, which is the main point anyway.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      karen gail

      Off topic: Jeff and daughter’s trip to Milwuakee. Find a place that does Friday Nigh Fish fry, which is unlimited fish, chicken and slaw. For one of best dinners find a place that does patoatoe pancakes; they are usually extra but the worth the price.
      I have been away from Wisconsin for ten years so can no longer say, go there.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      Back on topic re: “all they have is spite”

      💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯

      ”We don’t care about the details like unwinding other loans, slowing down consumer spending, or anything else – we just know it will HURT and that’s really the goal here” – MAGA, all day every day

      Reply
    7. 7.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Jeffro:   Yep – and the student loan forgiveness that’s happened so far has been targeted at groups that are generally well-liked (except by MAGAts):  teachers, health care workers, etc.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hueyplong

      My immediate reaction to Trump’s absurd reinstatement announcement was that lenders nationwide were going to have to increase their loss reserves.  Not just lenders on the college loan debt, but all the other recent lenders who would immediately have whole portfolios of loans that now haven’t been issued pursuant to their lending guidelines because of all this large, additional debt on the side.  You wouldn’t want to be an already shaky lending institution hearing this from your accountants and/or your regulators.

      If we weren’t in the age of the cult clown deity, the Trump campaign would be under nonstop pressure to walk back this idiocy (among others).  Instead, we can probably expect him to keep vomiting out this and similar nonsense as some of the things he can remember when bloviating at a podium in a state he doesn’t recognize.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Trump is breaking records in his recents rallies.  For the number of lies that he spews regularly.

      It’s pretty well-documented that Donald Trump is a liar, but the rate at which he lies is actually sort of impressive.

      At a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, the former president delivered a ranting and rambling speech that lasted about an hour and a half—and was filled to the brim with false statements.

      CNN’s Daniel Dale compiled a list of the 30 lies Trump rattled off during his appearance. This puts Trump’s lies-per-minute rate at about one lie for every three minutes, which is on par given the amount the former president was repeating himself.

      Here’s just a few, according to Dale: Trump “said there was world peace in 2020. There was very much not. He said he won Wisconsin in 2020; he lost. He said the Democrats rigged the 2020 election, a lie. He said people around President Biden cheat on elections, no. He said people’s votes tend to disappear; they simply do not.”

      Dale pointed out that although Trump claimed to have “saved” Kenosha in 2020 from riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake, it was actually Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers who sent the national guard to the city, before Trump ever told him to.

      . . .

      Trump breathlessly repeated invented numbers about immigration, the crime rates in Venezuela, and the number of people who have crossed the Southern border. He attempted to rewrite history by spinning lies about his previous term as president, imagining that he pulled American troops out of Syria and lowered the trade deficit with China. He even lied about what he did last week, telling the crowd that he was in D.C. for one of his many trials, when he was really there to meet with Republican lawmakers.

      At least some reporters are reporting that he is lying.  Most just report what he said with zero correction.

      ETA: added a paragraph

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JaneE

      When I paid off my loan, any type of loan at all, I got a piece of paper attesting to that fact.  Sometimes they returned the original loan document I had signed, other times a separate declaration that the loan had been paid in full.

      If they did the same for student loans forgiven, how will they reinstate the loans if they have already said they were paid?  Would not the reinstatement be a form of ex post facto order?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      J. Arthur Crank

      To be fair, what if those loans were child molesters?  Forgiving those loans then might be a bridge too far for a lot of people.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      Is reversing student loan forgiveness the new “build the wall?”  Or is it the new “lock her up?” I can’t keep these things straight.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Leto

      not to mention unimplementable

      There’s two groups: the average MAGAT who just wants their fellow citizen to suffer, and then there’s professional conservative class. The people who put together Project2025. In the latter category, all Trumpov is is a figurehead so they can implement wholesale destruction of the social fabric of society. Destruction of government, implementation of christofascism, and all the bells and whistles of that document. As long as Trumpov is able to seek retribution against whomever he pleases, and can sign his scribble signature, they’re totes good. Which is also why this plan will stay around even if the tango traitor doesn’t win in Nov. It’ll just transfer to the next Republican candidate. We need the Ariana Grande’s to wake the fuck up, but it’ll be easier to teach calculus to a goldfish.

      And yes, all they have is spite, but for almost 47% (ding, ding, ding) of the population that’s good enough for them!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      One of the things that Kyle Clark did well in the CO-4 shitshow/debate was to ask those fuckers how, exactly, they’d deport all the immigrants that they want to deport.  Basically, “details, bitches!”

      I always remember Theodore “Vox Day” Beale’s answer: “It’s totally doable, libs, Hitler put that many people in concentration camps without breaking a sweat!”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      @chrisanthemama: From your link:

      By party, 78% of Democrats call the plan a good idea, while only 11% of Republicans say the same. 34% of independent voters say it’s a good idea and 49% of independents say it’s a bad idea.

      That shows he’s on the right track to get votes.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I know some people who are really pissed off about student loan forgiveness. They have a sort of quasi-progressive beef about how it’s a “giveaway to the rich” but their attitude really seems to be laissez-faire, get the government out of everything, let people suffer and the hand of the market will make it OK.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Scout211: If the independents are plurality against it, then it’s a vote-loser–unless the people who are for it are more motivated by the issue than the people who are against it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chet Murthy

      @Matt McIrvin: Some progressive pundit had a good riposte to this, and to all other “but we need to means-test this!” plaints.  He replied:

      “The means-testing is thru progressive taxation [unsaid: you idiot!]”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      smith

      @Matt McIrvin: I would guess that the only people for whom it might be the vote-deciding issue are those whose loans have been forgiven. Others may have opinions when asked, but probably focus on other issues when thinking about which way to vote.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Quaker in a Basement

      “And after I reinstate their debt, I’ll put ’em on a boat. A yuuuge boat with a tremendous battery! And sharks! There will be sharks!”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      hueyplong

      @smith: It’s important that you be correct.  It’s also logical, but I am losing faith in logic as relevant to discussions about the American electorate.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      BR

      I wonder if New Deal Democrat will weigh in about whether student loan forgiveness has been working as a stealth stimulus this year. Every month or so they announce another 10-20 billion in loan forgiveness. I know that isn’t directly money in people’s pockets, but it’s money that is not taken out of their pockets each month. Maybe it’s too small to end up boosting consumer spending by much, but I don’t know this stuff.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      BlueGuitarist

      Speaking of debate questions, wondering if Tapper or Bash will ask Trump what the 10 commandments are. (Maybe preface by asking about Louisiana requiring posting 10 commandments).
      Unlikely Trump would do better than the fool Congressman Colbert asked to name the commandments who could only come up with 3.
      alas also unlikely this will matter to his supporters, all Chrinos.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      hrprogressive

      This is why shit like Project 2025 has to be stopped, because if you ask a question of one of those architects, the answer will be “We’ll just fuckin’ do it, because we can” and there seems to be little anyone can do to stop them, if they go about seizing power, at least, again, without a quote-unquote French Revolution Moment.

      Trump himself doesn’t have any idea about implementing anything, and he doesn’t need to.

      The rest of the Fascists basically are just hoping to get into a position where they can just start seizing things and destroying anything they don’t like, and essentially daring the public to stop them, because the government won’t be able to.

      If we didn’t have a corprofascist-owned mass media, the normies would be told this via your news outlets, and so forth.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      eclare

      @BR:

      That’s a good point because instead of affecting the economy in one boom, it’s $6B here, $4B there.  It’s a smaller impact, but it’s continuous.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      sdhays

      It’s worth holding Republicans’ feet to the fire over how Dump would implement this, but I think it’s important to take him at his word and will at least push the federal government to harass people who have had their loans forgiven.

      To some degree, the mechanism by which he intends to achieve this is irrelevant. He wants eliminate any check on his power as President, and he will succeed, to some extent at least, if he is re-elected.

      So people should make sure that doesn’t happen!

      Reply

