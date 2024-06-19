Back in 2016, Trump would at least nod to a couple of policies that he knew were popular. Well, no more:

One of the things that Kyle Clark did well in the CO-4 shitshow/debate was to ask those fuckers how, exactly, they’d deport all the immigrants that they want to deport. Basically, “details, bitches!” That approach, x100, should be the way Trump’s “reinstate student debt” nonsense should be handled by the press. For example, what about all the people who went out and got mortgages, or car loans, based on having no student debt and no loan payment? Does Trump want them to turn their car back to the dealership, or sell their house, because they can’t make the payments anymore?

The big problem is that Trump gets the “bullshit by the hundredweight” discount since pretty much every “policy” proposal that comes out of his senile yap is stupid, not to mention unimplementable. If the press stopped treating him like the grandpa at the coffee shop spewing takes driven by resentment, spite and Viagra overuse, and instead took what he said seriously, the Ariana Grande voters might get a few tidbits of information that could possibly influence their votes.

(This is via a Steve M post that makes a broader point — all they have is spite — and is worth reading. )