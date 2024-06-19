So glad our youth are protected by Christian values: [gift link]

A pastor at a Texas megachurch resigned Tuesday after a woman accused him of sexually abusing her several times between 1982 and 1987, when she was a minor. The resignation of Robert Morris, founder and senior pastor at Gateway Church, was accepted by the church’s board of elders. In a statement, the board said it is “heartbroken and appalled” by the allegations raised by Cindy Clemishire, who was 12 when the alleged abuse began in 1982. The church said it had hired a law firm to investigate the allegations. “Regretfully, before Friday, June 14, the elders did not have all the facts of the inappropriate relationship between Morris and the victim, including her age at the time and the length of the abuse,” the board said, adding that the elders had known about an extramarital relationship but thought it was with a “young lady.”

So the elders’ position is that she had been 17 (age of consent in Texas) instead of 12, and that made it all OK. Of course, they’re lying:

In a statement, Clemishire, 54, said that while she is grateful that Morris is no longer a pastor at Gateway, she is disappointed that he was not terminated. She also disputed the board’s assertion that it had not been aware of her age at the time of the alleged abuse, saying she had told a church official and a board member details of the events in 2005 and 2007.

I’ll repeat for the 99th time that it really is no mystery that evangelicals form a strong core base of Trump support. Trump is an old white man who lies in the same soothing, constant way the preacher in their church lies to them. They feel an instinctual tribal allegiance to Trump. The only difference between Trump and this particular preacher is that Trump is vile, but he’s not “fucks 12 year old girls” vile.

(The title refers to the sub-Reddit devoted to exposing molesters and other horrible people who are absolutely not drag queens. Note, too, that this guy’s molestation of this girl went on for 4 1/2 years. )