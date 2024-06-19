Reader Interactions
The only difference between Drumpf and their preacher is that Drumpf is vile, but he’s not “fucks 12 year old girls” vile.
Sort of. In the sense that the youngest of the numerous women who have accused Trump of rape was 13 at the time. A 12-year-old has thus far not surfaced.
These people know who they are supporting.
Or, is it somehow that Trump somehow gets them to defend, if not extol, whatever 12-year-old villainy he chooses to express. I mean, cmon, hints of incest is one of his longest leitmotifs.
This has not been established. Known facts about his relationship to Epstein, as well as his creepy relationship with his daughter, suggest he is cut from the same cloth. The Grand Jury transcripts from the Epstein case are due to be released next month, and may add more to the picture.
we’ve all had the same coffee!
…while she is grateful that Morris is no longer a pastor at Gateway, she is disappointed that he was not terminated.
Hasta la vista…oh wait, she didn’t mean *that*. Not that he doesn’t deserve it.
The church knew for years. They didnt care because the guy’s a cash cow. Now its too public so the church acts.
If she told the board in 2005 and 2007 about the abuse and her age, and they left it alone, even if the current membership of the board is different people, doesn’t she have a cause of action to sue the crap out of them?
Possibly on the duty of care, from way back, but in terms of now, isn’t lying (‘we didn’t know’) to the church members and the public itself a tort? Take ’em to the cleaners, Cindy. Hitting them in the pocketbook is about all these money grubber mega-churchers really get stung by.
Pretty sure the only reason the church is acting is because they’re suddenly under a bunch of public pressure.
And the reason they’re for Trump isn’t that he hasn’t crossed the line of molesting a 12 year old girl. For a lot of them, the reason they’re for Trump is that they know he’s exactly the sort of person who would, and very well may have already. Just like so many of the people they like in their churches.
This should have been a criminal matter, I assume the statute of limitations is long over for this crime.
@$8 blue check mistermix: It’s difficult to type a sentence about Trump that doesn’t fail to account for the possibility that the truth may well be much worse. I, personally, would wait for Ivanka’s tell-all memoir before typing “Trump is vile, but he’s not ‘fucks 12 year old girls.’”
Really looking forward to this particular era being unpleasant history best not brought up.
@Chris: They also know he’s aligned with the judicial movement that, allowed to continue stacking courts with ideologues, incompetents, and freaks, will make it so that churches are likely to prevail in sweeping these sorts of abuses under the rug. Oh, and courts that will punish ‘sluts’ and queer people.
Morris was also a “”faith advisor” for Trump. Which is no surprise to anyone, I’m sure.
And the reason they’re for Trump isn’t that he hasn’t
crossed the line ofbeen caught molesting a 12 year old girl.
Some day, one of these many child molesting right wing pastors will also be a drag queen, and you’ll be sorry.
I’m not as sure as you are that T**** hasn’t abused a 12 year old.
Clearly I’m not as up on Trump’s rape allegations as I should be…
A good rule of thumb is that however bad you think Trump is, he’s actually worse.
@dc:
Exactly. They do it deliberately – they wait for the case to time out THEN do the big phony apology.
Always. Smarmy, creepy liars. They make my skin crawl.
@Redshift: This is why he resigned. Damage control to distance himself from the guy who’s ‘anointed’ to bring about armageddon.
mister mix I’m glad you’re posting regular again – thanks.
@$8 blue check mistermix: A partial list of facts to make one pause:
Peter Henlein @SwissWatchGuy Jun 17
Trump 100% knew what Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were up to. The connections between the three are so numerous and Trump’s actions and statements regarding them are so obvious that it requires a willful ignoring of reality to believe he didn’t.
– Trump was friends with Epstein for over 20 years. This is well documented, and the relationship has been captured in numerous photos of the two of them together over the years. When New York Magazine ran a lengthy profile piece on Epstein in 2002, they went to Trump as on the record source about Epstein. They didn’t do that because Trump and Epstein were only mere acquaintances. They did it because the two were known to be close friends.
– In that NY Mag profile….Trump called Epstein a ‘terrific guy’ and said he was ‘a lot of fun to be around’ IN THE SAME INTERVIEW in which he said Epstein likes his girls ‘on the younger side’. He obviously knew.
– Trump flew on Epstein’s jet many times. This is captured in irrefutable flight logs. We also know from a 1997 New Yorker article that Ghislaine flew on Trump’s 727, including at least once with a then 13 year old Eric Trump.
– Trump was so close with Epstein that he would regularly go eat meals alone in the kitchen of Epstein’s Florida mansion. That’s bizarrely close. This is according to one of Epstein’s maids, who provided this information while testifying under oath.
– Trump’s was also friends with Ghislaine Maxwell for many years, and they have a documented relationship in which she provided him women.
– one of the women Trump ‘dated’ in the 90’s was Anouska De Georgiou, a famous Epstein victim. She was provided to Trump by Maxwell, a fact documented by the press at the time.
– For the prestigious secretary of Labor cabinet position….he hired the former prosecutor (Alex Acosta) that gave Epstein an insanely corrupt and lenient plea deal when Epstein was prosecuted for child s*x trafficking, despite Acosta having no qualifications for the job nor any apparent involvement in politics.
– the child of one of his employees at Mar-a-Lago was hired to work in the ‘spa’ at his home, and that is where Ghislaine Maxwell met and recruited her into Epstein’s child trafficking ring’. Trump’s personal home was a source for Epstein child victims….which is simply crazy.
– just a few days ago Trump hesitated when asked if he would declassify documents related to Epstein, saying their was ‘a lot of phony’ information in them. LOL. –
After Gishlaine Maxwell was sentenced was to prison for child s*x trafficking, Trump from the White House said ‘I wish her well’. What an incredible odd thing to say about someone convicted of such a crime.
Nothing I wrote here is even in dispute, and it all has been covered extensively in the press…..yet MAGA believes none of this information is real, or is simply unaware of all it. I think we are going to learn much more about the relationship between Trump, Epstein and Maxwell when the grand jury files from mid-2000s Florida criminal prosecution of Epstein are released in the coming weeks
For conservative Christians, the solution to this terrible situation is pretty obvious: she should have been forced to marry him back then. Then there would have been no problem. She wouldn’t have been a Lolita-esque cocktease in the eyes of the Lord, and he wouldn’t have been tempted to sin with a Lolita-esque cocktease in the eyes of the Lord. Now she’s no longer a virgin and he’s unemployed. Happy, libs?
@hueyplong: Really looking forward to this particular era being unpleasant history best not brought up.
Nominated!
Trump has no problem talking out loud about having sex with his daughter, trump once bragged about walking in on teenaged girls in their dressing room at one of his beauty contests. His cult members have no problem with any of this.
-
@smith: And recall that in an interview the other day, Trump vowed to declassify all the 9/11 documents (I’m sure his Saudi pals were *thrilled* with that little gaffe), as well as everything related to the JFK assassination (which I didn’t realize were still classified, but wevs), but then suddenly walked back saying he would do the same for the Epstein material.
Yes, Donald. That could get awkward, couldn’t it?
N.B. you can bet your firstborn that if he had any inkling something in there could damage the Clintons or other Democrats, he’d be all over it like stink on shit. But I think he’s worried about it damaging someone else, and since he cares about no-one but himself, it’s pretty safe to say who that is.
@smith: I imagine trump will call a few judges and order them to stop the release. He’ll at least try.
@Splitting Image: Not sure, but wasn’t that supposed to have happened at Epstein’s place? Yeah, that story was deep-sixed pretty fast after, IIRC, the plaintiff got all sort of death threats and shit and withdrew the complaint.
-
@dc: Nope no statute of limitations issue, but this is Texas after all, so probably not happening.
The WAPO article is very abbreviated. Here’s the scoop from the Daily Beast:
Elders at Gateway Church also told The Christian Post that Morris disclosed a “moral failure” and had since been absolved. He has not been criminally charged, but Texas’ statute of limitations does not cover sexual offenses committed against a child.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-spiritual-adviser-robert-morris-half-confesses-to-molesting-12-year-old-girl?
I’m starting to think Jesus made a mistake saving people no questions asked.
Speaking of rapists getting their comeuppance: (much more at the link)
A sweeping manhunt in New York City ended on Tuesday after 23-year-old Angela Sauretti recognized a man in a black hoodie who entered the 108th Street Grocery in Queens at 1 a.m.
Sauretti was all but certain this was the face she had seen on Instagram—in an NYPD wanted poster for a man suspected in the machete-point rape of a 13-year-old girl as she walked with a boy her age last week.
Sauretti called out to a friend who stood nearby who had also seen the police Instagram posting. She asked if this was indeed the man more than 60 detectives had been seeking since Thursday’s broad daylight attack in a park across from the victim’s junior high school.
“I pointed him out,” Sauretti told The Daily Beast. “I’m like, ‘Yo, that’s him?’ [The friend] said, ‘Yes, that’s him.’ That’s what confirmed it. And everything just spiraled from there.”
Sauretti grabbed the man in the hoodie.
“He tried to run, so I put him in a headlock,” she told The Daily Beast.
He continued to struggle and she took an opportunity to administer her own brand of street justice
“He got something that his mother should have done to him,” she said. “I’ll put it that way.”
She added, “As a woman, I had to really set the tone and remind him, ‘It wasn’t a man that did this to you. It was a woman.’”
Well done, Angela. Very well done
Video about Jared and the extent of his ‘fund’
Not just Saudi Arabia 😒😒
@lollipopguild: Part of the problem is many of them don’t believe it is true. We sometimes get trapped projecting our own information onto them and assume they just don’t care, but their media ecosystem doesn’t expose them to that stuff and if those facts do occasionally reach them by accident they dismiss it as anti trump fake news. Seems crazy they just disbelieve he’s a sick evil fuck given all the evidence, but they get a trickle of that reality and a firehose of bullshit that lets them imagine he’s just a conservative guy with an outlandish style and thats what the libs hate, not the fact that he is actually a monster.
the elders had known about an extramarital relationship but thought it was with a “young lady.”
These “elders” are fucking piles of shit too.
Sure! Cheat on your wife! Our “Jesus” approves!
@RaflW: You got to remember: It’s Texas.
This muthaphucka is a PEDOPHILE.
SHE👏🏾WAS👏🏾12👏🏾YEARS👏🏾OLD👏🏾
TWELVE 👏🏾 YEARS 👏🏾OLD👏🏾
Tell me you watch Equalizer without telling me you watch Equalizer.
I’m starting to think Jesus made a mistake saving people no questions asked.
This is so nominated. So very, very nominated.
FTFNYT EDITORIAL OPINION
With Robert Morris now open to offers and Congressman Gaetz showing signs of disillusionment with the House, competition for the Republican Party’s Vice top-spot is really heating up…
Sue sue sue 😡😡
@RaflW: And punch all of these disgusting men in the groin for good measure!
@JaySinWA: One thing that stood out for me when the story first broke, is that the guy claimed that he’d been forgiven by the church and the girl’s father. Supposedly the father decided, in the spirit of Christian forgiveness, to overlook the despoiling of his property. No one asked the girl herself if she forgave him, of course, and the woman she is now says her father never did either.
I’m not clear on where it occurred. This is from her statement:
Again in 2007, my then attorney Gentner Drummond (the current Attorney General of Oklahoma) sent a letter to Robert Morris with the hope that he would help reimburse me for the thousands of dollars I had expended in counseling as a result of this abuse. His attorney acknowledged the dates as well and then attempted to blame me for the abuse. At the very l east, both the Gateway pastor and at least one elder had specific notice that I was sexually abused beginning when I was 12 years old. Gateway had the information but intentionally decided to embrace the false narrative Robert Morris wanted them to believe.
Gateway Church?
ooooohhh, we’ve heard ever so much about those Gateway Churches leading one on to harder and harder sins . . . , .
@Baud: Actually, I’ve never watched Equalizer. Haven’t even the foggiest idea of what it’s about.
Speaking of pedophilia in high places:
I’ve been watching an old British spy show from the seventies. The last episode I saw revolved around a pedophile, an American general living in England. There’s a whole complicated three-way game around him between MI5, MI6, and CIA, and a whole bunch of extraneous complications like the fact that the general is next in line to be a senior presidential adviser, or the fact that the KGB knows everything about it… but at the end of the day, the bottom line is that MI5 simply isn’t willing to let the man walk away from a pedophilia charge. Even if it offers opportunities like the CIA’s gratitude or running the general as a triple agent. They even note that they would’ve happily looked the other way for any number of crimes, but you’ve got to draw the line somewhere.
It says something about how cynical the world’s become that my first thought was “there is no way in hell that’s your real reason. There are way too many pedophiles in high places and the security services’ response to all of them has almost always been to either cover for them or blackmail them. Nobody who cares enough about justice to see a case like this prosecuted just on general principle could ever have risen as high as you have in MI5, and if they had, they’d be tossed out on their ass by the rest of the service the moment they tried.”
@smith: Sweetie, it’s the father that gives the bride away in the official church service. Are you really going to interfere with the man’s right to dispose of his property as he sees fit? So he didn’t insist on the little wedding bow being added to his gift, but hey!
Tell me you watch Equalizer without telling me you watch Equalizer.
I liked the old show, from the eighties. But basically no one remembers that one. I don’t even think most of the movies’ fans know that it’s a remake of an old TV show.
Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is “The Equalizer” — an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.
In 1981, Cindy and her family met Robert Morris at a youth revival in Tulsa. He was a twenty-year-old traveling evangelist married to Debbie, his current wife. Cindy was eleven years old. Her family was involved in many evangelistic events, and they were active in church. Morris was invited to do a youth revival in her hometown of Hominy, Oklahoma. After that, he began to regularly preach at their church on Sundays. He would often stay at her home and sometimes bring his wife, Debbie, and their little boy, Josh. Robert and Debbie Morris quickly became family friends, and Cindy viewed them as safe and friendly. Their families would often go on trips with each other.
@Kay: I had gotten the impression that it occurred in Texas, maybe falsely, due to the fact(?) that they are both still (?) in Texas and have been there for some time(?).
My impressions and the memories they create aren’t always accurate. Either way, reading it the first time was enough for me, seeing as I’m not going to be prosecuting this case in a court of law.
Here’s a link to the original story (with updates) in the Wartburg Watch.
…
Cindy confided in a close friend (G.F.) who knew both families. Her friend said she needed to tell her parents. Her father was angry and called the head pastor of Shady Grove Church to report Morris. He demanded that Morris get out of ministry, or he would call the sheriff. Morris reportedly stepped down from ministry for two years,
…
Much more at the link
Oh, absolutely. I just thought neither article was clear on where it occurred so I checked.
@Kay: At least some of it happened in Texas
Robert Morris repeated this behavior until March 1987. This would happen in Texas and Oklahoma, and the family would stay at the Morris home in Texas. Her father donated money to Robert’s ministry, not realizing what was happening to his daughter.
ETA from the Wartburg link above,
I honestly don’t think many of them would see anything wrong with a grown man having sex with a child if that child is post-pubescent so long as they were married.
Consent is not a strictly necessary requirement or factor in their moral ethical equation for sex. Just marriage and the ability of the woman to have a child from the act.
The victim says the church limited their investigation into the pedophile’s behavior for the years between 1982 and 1987, which seems insane and shouldn’t be permitted.
Come on. There are others. She was 12 years old! This wasn’t a one-off.
@TeezySkeezy: So many have hitched themselves to trump 100% that that they are not able to leave him for any reason.
@smith: Seems like dad should have reported the matter to the police instead of the church and the man should have gone to jail instead of “Jesus PR Redemption Camp!”
Now that he’s confessed we can expect indictments out of Oklahoma and Texas, right?
We have literally had conservatives come out and say in horrified tones that liberals think literally any sex thing is okay as long as they’re consent involved! That’s all they care about! Consent! Like it’s supposed to be some big monstrosity.
@Kay: Yeah, but if they don’t look, they can pretend they’re “SHOCKED! SHOCKED!” when a dozen or more other victims come forward.
These are the people running health care for women in Texas and Oklahoma – people who absolutely hate women and girls. These fucking nutcase abusive clerics give orders to physicians in those states.
@Kay: It’s almost always a trusted family member or friend. Rarely ever a stranger.
@Chris: Yeah, and those are the ethics at play. Two completely opposite world views, simplified as:
Obedience to authority: Sex is okay if the two individuals are opposite sex, they are married to one another, and it is procreative.
Freedom: Sex is okay if everyone involved consents enthusiastically.
Obviously there are other ethics that folks add in, but for extremists on their side, that’s about it. Age isn’t really a factor so long as you check off those three boxes.
@smith: Cindy refutes the claim that her father gave his blessing.
Two years later, Robert returned to Hominy with Debbie, allegedly with James Robison’s blessing. The pressure was on, and Robert Morris was aiming for the big time. They told her father that he wanted to get back into ministry. At that point, her father washed his hands of Morris and no longer interacted with him.
That doesn’t sound like forgiveness or blessing. It’s resignation.
