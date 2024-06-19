On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

frosty

… lived an earworm that just won’t quit. Between our Scenic Guideways book and a visitor’s guide that the campground handed out we ended up with a lot to cram into a single day.

The Mammoth Site. A sinkhole pond that attracted and trapped over 60 mammoths. It was discovered in 1974 when excavation for a housing development unearthed bones and ivory. The paleontologist who was contacted decided to leave most of the bones in the original position where they were discovered.

Wind Cave National Park. We ended up not going into the cave this trip, but spent time on the surface following the Custer Scenic Byway through the park, where we saw more prairie dog towns, bison, pronghorns, and burros.

Custer State Park. First, this is not the site of Little Bighorn, where Custer and the 7th Cavalry met their end. We took two drives here. The first was Wildlife Loop Road where oddly enough we saw almost no wildlife. We got rain and hail, though! The second was Needles Highway, that takes its name from granite formations rising from the surrounding pine forests. This state park is spectacular and worth the day trip.

Four days out from Rapid City we crossed the Mississippi and stopped for two days. Four days after that we were home and glad to get back. Five months, 9,200+ miles, 51 stops, 25 states, eight new National Parks and a bunch of state parks. After three cross-country runs in three years, we decided to do something different in 2023. Stay tuned!