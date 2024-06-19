We can make a difference in North Carolina! It’s as easy as 1-2-3.

Trump won NC by ~ 75k votes, just 1.5% of the 5,500,000 votes cast. NC now has 16 electoral votes, similar to GA (16) and MI (15). The Republican candidate for governor is bat shit crazy.

And we have a new match! A lurker came forward offering a match, so we are starting a new $1,000 $3,000 Angel match right now. Up to $100 per person, add a comment or send me an email message in order to be matched.

Thank you, Total Lurker!

This can pay off in 2024, and it’s an investment in the future.

The NC Black Alliance Youth Voter Engagement Program has a ten-year track record of registering, inspiring, training and engaging students at North Carolina’s 11 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. With our help, they’re taking their engagement and registration template on the road to reach students of color outside of the HBCU environment.

Our goal for June is $30,000.

NC Black Alliance found an external match for us!

Any donation amount will matched.

When we have a Balloon Juice matching angel, and you tell us about the donation in the comments or by email to WaterGirl at balloon-juice.com, your donation is matched 4x!

What are the stakes?

Targeted campuses are in state legislative swing districts.

Potential to take back 2 Black Democratic seats that went Republican in 2022.

All it takes is a Democratic gain of one seat in both the state House and Senate to bust the Republican’s veto-proof supermajority

Read about the plan: NC Black Alliance Youth Voter Engagement Program Summary Document (pdf)

In case you missed the two previous posts:

One more thing you can do!

Please consider sharing the thermometer link and link to this post on your social media – and if you’re on a blog that doesn’t raise funds like we do, feel free to share there, too.

Out-raise them. Out-organize them. Out-strategize them. OUT VOTE THEM.