Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

The willow is too close to the house.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

The words do not have to be perfect.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Fight them, without becoming them!

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising 2023-24 / Raising Funds for 2024: NC Black Alliance Youth Engagement

Raising Funds for 2024: NC Black Alliance Youth Engagement

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

We can make a difference in North Carolina!  It’s as easy as 1-2-3.

  1. Trump won NC by ~ 75k votes, just 1.5% of the 5,500,000 votes cast.
  2. NC now has 16 electoral votes, similar to GA (16) and MI (15).
  3. The Republican candidate for governor is bat shit crazy.

And we have a new match!  A lurker came forward offering a match, so we are starting a new $1,000 $3,000 Angel match right now.  Up to $100 per person, add a comment or send me an email message in order to be matched.

Thank you, Total Lurker!

This can pay off in 2024, and it’s an investment in the future.

The NC Black Alliance Youth Voter Engagement Program has a ten-year track record of registering, inspiring, training and engaging students at North Carolina’s 11 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.   With our help, they’re taking their engagement and registration template on the road to reach students of color outside of the HBCU environment.

  • Our goal for June is $30,000.
  • NC Black Alliance found an external match for us!
  • Any donation amount will matched.
  • When we have a Balloon Juice matching angel, and you tell us about the donation in the comments or by email to WaterGirl at balloon-juice.com, your donation is matched 4x!

What are the stakes?

  • Targeted campuses are in state legislative swing districts.
  • Potential to take back 2 Black Democratic seats that went Republican in 2022.
  • All it takes is a Democratic gain of one seat in both the state House and Senate to bust the Republican’s veto-proof supermajority

Read about the plan:  NC Black Alliance Youth Voter Engagement Program Summary Document  (pdf)

In case you missed the two previous posts:

It’s Up To Us Now, Next Stop, North Carolina!

It’s Up To Us – Kicking Off Our North Carolina Fundraising!

One more thing you can do!

Please consider sharing the thermometer link and link to this post on your social media – and if you’re on a blog that doesn’t raise funds like we do, feel free to share there, too.

Out-raise them.  Out-organize them.  Out-strategize them.  OUT VOTE THEM.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • BenInNM
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • Hungry Joe
  • lashonharangue
  • Lurker #42
  • Mrs Ragbag
  • Randal Sexton
  • Redshift
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl
  • Wolvesvalley

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I love it so much when lurkers participate in our quilt raffles, or donate, or offer an angel match, or come to meetups.  Go lurkers.

      Also, let’s make this one an Open thread!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Hungry Joe

      In for 50 smackeroos, plus five-smackeroo tip. We are SO going to win this.

      OT: It was said of Willie Mays that “he never threw to the wrong base.” That may not be the greatest compliment ever, but it’s close.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      All three new $50 donations matched,  It really is nice to see this rolling along!

      Tomorrow may be a wild ride with Supreme Court decisions, but win or lose on the important ones, we just have to keep doing what we can do, which is work toward the outcome we want in November.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      We are already at $750 toward the match!

      I am closing the laptop for the night, but I will check for donations first thing in the morning.

      Total Lurker said he was willing to match as high as $3,000 – so anyone who donates overnight can be confident that your $100 (or less) donations will be matched 4x!

      BJ peeps are the best!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.