Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

This blog will pay for itself.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Cole is on a roll !

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Juneteenth

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Juneteenth

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Ken

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      Ken

      @Baud: Good, I wasn’t alone.

      Juneteenth isn’t on my company’s holiday calendar yet, so I’m off to work. They also don’t do Veterans Day or MLK Jr. Day, but do grant Memorial Day and Thanksgiving. That seems a common pattern (and tells you I don’t work for a bank).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.