A historic homecoming for the “Grandmother of Juneteenth”. When Opal Lee was 12, a racist mob drove her family out of their Texas home. She was gifted a new home on the very same land today. pic.twitter.com/fOq2vigTQZ — Kendria LaFleur (@KendriaLafleur) June 14, 2024

Juneteenth is not just a celebration of emancipation from slavery, it is a celebration and testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of Black people. For more on how we're celebrating: https://t.co/2WDhnq8cA9 pic.twitter.com/Kyr3aSvClo — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) June 17, 2024

We wish you all a happy Juneteenth! In honor of Juneteenth, national wildlife refuges are fee-free today. Get outdoors and celebrate Freedom Day at a refuge near you. 📷 Bald eagles at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge by Steve Satzberg pic.twitter.com/SOcyVg2HfN — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (@USFWS) June 19, 2024

The Carter Center celebrates #Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. We must continue to work for equality and justice for everyone. pic.twitter.com/U7YAaTNcKt — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) June 19, 2024

A look at the origins of Juneteenth, how it became a federal holiday and more. https://t.co/wsP618YC8p — The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2024

People across the US are marking Juneteenth to commemorate the end of slavery in the country. The June 19 holiday serves to celebrate modern African American culture, and reflect on the stark racial inequalities that remain in the US pic.twitter.com/AvIZfDuSMC — TRT World (@trtworld) June 19, 2024

The #Juneteenth ALL White party in Baltimore! I didn’t go but seems they had an amazing time! This was hosted by the Black Boaters Association of Baltimore.

(They don’t show yall this side of B’More. They want yall to think it’s all crime and poverty)#BlackPeople #BlackCulture pic.twitter.com/u8qkw3N1W5 — Unapologetically Black, Positive & Unbothered (@KimWrites4U) June 18, 2024

Timbuctoo is a small NJ village where formerly enslaved Black people were emancipated decades before Juneteenth! This historical village holds over 200 years of Black history and culture. Today, the Timbuctoo Historical Society is working to preserve its rich heritage! pic.twitter.com/L0Q4gXaeSx — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 17, 2024