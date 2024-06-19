Day three of the heat wave from the heat dome and it has not really been so bad- upper 80’s to mid 90’s, with 70% humidity. I mean, it’s not my first choice, but it is not as bad as I have seen it elsewhere. Could be worse, I guess.

Have developed quite a gang out front at the feeders- every local variety of bird, chipmunks, squirrels, the rabbit who lives under the front porch, etc. I have added peanuts to the rotation and am slowly positioning the peanuts closer and closer to the house. On the outside, I may look like a fat, gruff, hillbilly, but on the inside I am a Disney princess and I will have a gang of crows and squirrels eating out of my hand.

***

I see that Louisiana has now decided to display the ten commandments, and your guess is as good as mine as to whether or not the Supreme Court will uphold that nonsense. Although I am not sure why it matters, given Republicans say our teachers are too busy teaching critical race theory to teach the kids how to read, anyway.

I’m fatigued by everything these days, and these motherfuckers never quit. It’s like fighting an army of undead- they just keep coming and coming and coming with no end in sight. And I just do not know what exactly they are fighting for or why they think all the bad ideas that were rejected before are the key to the future. It’s just maddening.

***

I ordered a new book last week and it arrived today, and apparently I misclicked and it came in large print, and I gotta tell you, it’s kinds nice that way. I don’t like how thick it is because it needs to have more pages because of the bigger font, but it is nice to not have to tilt my head in just the right direction to read.

Oh, it’s the Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs. I’ll let you know what I think.