Wednesday Night Open Thread

Day three of the heat wave from the heat dome and it has not really been so bad- upper 80’s to mid 90’s, with 70% humidity. I mean, it’s not my first choice, but it is not as bad as I have seen it elsewhere. Could be worse, I guess.

Have developed quite a gang out front at the feeders- every local variety of bird, chipmunks, squirrels, the rabbit who lives under the front porch, etc. I have added peanuts to the rotation and am slowly positioning the peanuts closer and closer to the house. On the outside, I may look like a fat, gruff, hillbilly, but on the inside I am a Disney princess and I will have a gang of crows and squirrels eating out of my hand.

***

I see that Louisiana has now decided to display the ten commandments, and your guess is as good as mine as to whether or not the Supreme Court will uphold that nonsense. Although I am not sure why it matters, given Republicans say our teachers are too busy teaching critical race theory to teach the kids how to read, anyway.

I’m fatigued by everything these days, and these motherfuckers never quit. It’s like fighting an army of undead- they just keep coming and coming and coming with no end in sight. And I just do not know what exactly they are fighting for or why they think all the bad ideas that were rejected before are the key to the future. It’s just maddening.

***

I ordered a new book last week and it arrived today, and apparently I misclicked and it came in large print, and I gotta tell you, it’s kinds nice that way. I don’t like how thick it is because it needs to have more pages because of the bigger font, but it is nice to not have to tilt my head in just the right direction to read.

Oh, it’s the Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs. I’ll let you know what I think.

    2. 2.

      dlwchico

      I have a bird feeder right outside my office window, which faces the street in front of the house.

      Our two cats are allowed in the backyard.  They were strictly indoor cats for the first 3 years or so of their life and have only been going out in the backyard for a few years now.

      They don’t stay out long and they stay in the backyard.  They are a couple chunky boys and so far the only thing they have caught were these lawn bugs that come up on the back patio.

      A couple weeks ago though, we found a bird in the house.  One of our California Scrub Jays.

      Thought it was dead but when I picked it up, it turned it’s head in the paper towel and looked at me.
      I took it out front, set it on the ground and it ruffled it’s feathers and then flew off squawking.

      I assume it a young bird, probably just got all it’s feathers in.

      Anyway, I ordered a 25lb bag of peanuts in the shell and have been putting them in the bird feeder up front as compensation to the Scrub Jays for the assault on one of them.

      The Jays are liking the peanuts and I assume they are stashing them in hiding places all over the area.

    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      On the outside, I may look like a fat, gruff, hillbilly, but on the inside I am a Disney princess and I will have a gang of crows and squirrels eating out of my hand.

      I want to see Wes Anderson’s take on that story so bad!

    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      Jesus gave just two commandments – love God, and love your neighbor as yourself – that he said summed up the Law and the Prophets.

      So why these people who unquestionably identify as Christian and not Jewish insist on posting the Ten Commandments…oh hell with it, I know: Jesus is just plain too ‘woke’ for them. Not enough of a hard-ass. “Love your neighbor as yourself” raises uncomfortable questions when they’re harassing gay and trans persons, immigrants, pregnant women, etc., etc. So the Ten Commandments it is – more appropriate for an exercise in dominance. Which Republican Jesus said all good Christians should aspire to – dominance.

      Lord, I despise these fuckers.

    5. 5.

      twbrandt

      It turns out that the text of the Ten Commandments mandated by Louisiana does not appear in any translation of the Bible, but is instead a pastiche created by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and publicized by Cecil B. DeMille as part of a movie promotion.

      You can’t make this shit up.

    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​

      I hope they put up a picture of Trump next to “Thou shalt not commit adultery.”

      And next to “thou shalt not steal,” “thou shalt not bear false witness,” and “thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s stuff.”

    12. 12.

      Ken

      on the inside I am a Disney princess

      I recently saw a meme “Disney purchased the rights to M*A*S*H in 2019, so Klinger is now a Disney Princess,” with a picture of Jamie Farr in one of his gowns.

    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      @dmsilev:

      I trust they will title it “Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money”, as predicted in the original.

      I’m still waiting on “History of the World, Part 2.”

    18. 18.

      Unabogie

      @Baud: This was my thought. I’d tee up an entire lesson plan on every sin in the ten commandments and how Trump violated them. Then I’d maybe do a bonus lesson explaining adultery in detail for the little tykes. After all, if we can’t talk about gayness or transness and Trump is basically Jesus returned, a detailed discussion of his life and times would be very appropriate.

      Right?

      …Right…???

    20. 20.

      Redshift

      When I was growing up and we went to a lake in Maine for vacations, we used to train the chipmunks to take peanuts out of our hands. It didn’t take long; we were only there for a week or two.

      And a good friend used to befriend squirrels when she was a teenager. They would come and knock on her bedroom window to beg for treats.

    21. 21.

      Redshift

      @lowtechcyclist:

      From Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg @theradr.bsky.social:

      Fun fact: the Rabbis removed the Ten Commandments out of our core liturgy (Shema &tc) bc the Jewish Christians were SOOPER into it & the Rabbis wanted to be clear that the 10 weren’t superior to the other 603 mitzvot in Torah.
      So we’re clear that this 👇 is Christian supremacy.

      & a 1A violation.

      [image or embed]

      — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@theradr.bsky.social) Jun 19, 2024 at 2:16 PM

    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      How long?  How long until the birds, chipmunks, squirrels, and the rabbit who lives under the front porch start to conspire with the willow?

      Best of luck, John.

