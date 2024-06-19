Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Open Thread: It's Debatable!

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

The Economist “Will the Trump-Biden showdowns be an institution’s last gasp, or a new start?”:

WE AIN’T DEAD yet,” Frank Fahrenkopf insisted last month on “The Daily Show”, an American TV programme. Jon Stewart, the host, looked sceptical. Mr Fahrenkopf leads the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), a non-partisan body whose sole purpose is to organise match-ups every four years. This year his group will have nothing to do with them. In May, after signalling that he might not participate at all, Joe Biden challenged Donald Trump to debate him—on Mr Biden’s terms. Mr Trump agreed. The presidential candidates will face off twice. Unusually, news networks, rather than the CPD, will host the encounters. They will take place months earlier than they normally would. The first is scheduled for June 27th. How will these new arrangements change presidential debates?…

Over the years the CPD’s format became standardised: it put on three 90-minute debates, divided into six 15-minute segments, during each general-election year. Third-party candidates were eligible only if they appeared on enough ballots to win the electoral college and polled at 15% or higher.

But both Republicans and Democrats have complained about the CPD in recent years. The parties have wanted debates to be held earlier in the year, to account for a rise in early voting, which surged during the pandemic. Mr Trump’s campaign criticised the CPD for setting this year’s first debate for September 16th; ten states will have begun mailing out ballots by then. In truth, candidates have another reason to favour early debates: it gives them more time to recover from gaffes. Republicans also claimed that the commission was “biased” in its selection of moderators: one, chosen for a debate in 2020 that did not take place because Mr Trump had covid, had interned for Mr Biden decades before.

The conditions that Mr Biden proposed last month reveal his worries. In the first debate four years ago Mr Trump constantly interrupted both the moderator and Mr Biden. This month CNN, the host, will mute microphones when the candidates are not entitled to speak. There will be no studio audience, which will thwart Mr Trump’s impulse to whip up sympathetic crowds. CNN is adhering to the CPD’s standard for third-party candidates. If ABC, the host of September’s debate, does too, then Robert Kennedy junior, who is on the ballot in six states so far and polling well, could plausibly qualify.

The CPD rejects the campaigns’ complaints over timing. It insists that its proposed date would affect only a small number of voters, while giving independent candidates enough time to secure a place on ballots. It also argues that the debates agreed to by Mr Biden and Mr Trump, which will only be disseminated by the host network, will reach a smaller audience. Still, Mr Fahrenkopf conceded that if the campaigns “can reach some agreement…and [the debate] happens”, that is good news. For now the Biden and Trump camps, divided on everything else, seem to have struck a deal. Whether future campaigns will do so is up for debate.

Wednesday Night Open Thread: It's Debatable!

(Joel Pett via GoComics.com)

 
Barring some kind of surprise upset, RFK Jr will not be at CNN’s debate, and IMO this is better for everyone, including RFK Jr. His biggest fans are pretty pissed / pissy about that, per the Washington Post:

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly claimed that he appears on enough statewide ballots to qualify for next week’s debate between President Biden and Donald Trump and has threatened to sue CNN for not letting him on the stage.

But a Washington Post survey of state election officials found Kennedy is not on the ballot in several states where he has claimed he is — and he will not reach the requirement by Thursday’s deadline to qualify for the debate. The rules of CNN’s debate indicate candidates must appear on enough ballots nationwide to earn the requisite 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, along with earning 15 percent support in four national polls.

Election officials in Utah, Delaware, Oklahoma, Michigan and Tennessee have confirmed Kennedy will be on the ballot. Additionally, CNN has counted California and Hawaii, where Kennedy is the presumptive nominee of minor parties where the states have either not certified him or received paperwork. Those states add up to 100 electoral votes. Kennedy also has not yet met the polling requirement for the debate, though could if a qualifying poll is released before Thursday.

Kennedy intended to get on all 50 states’ ballots quickly as he sought to gain national attention that would come from sharing a debate stage with the two major-party candidates. Kennedy has pointed to his exclusion as evidence that he has been treated unfairly by the parties and the media…

Kennedy’s campaign has argued that Biden and Trump similarly should not qualify for the stage under CNN’s rules because they have not yet officially been selected as the presidential nominee by their respective parties. The Republican and Democratic nominating conventions are in July and August, respectively. But CNN has said that because Trump and Biden are their respective parties’ presumptive nominees, and major-party candidates don’t have to petition states for ballot access, both satisfy the electoral college criteria for the debate, according to CNN…

Third-party candidates would typically be advantaged by the late summer deadlines for ballot access, allowing them time to continue to organize even after major-party candidates are nominated, said Bernard Tamas, a political science professor at Valdosta State University in Georgia and author of “The Demise and Rebirth of American Third Parties.” Kennedy has said he has strategically delayed some petitions to avoid challenges.

“His problem is, for the debate, it’s so fast that it’s not set up for him to get on,” Tamas said. “It’s just a moment that’s not working for him.”…

Speaking of pissy, the MAGAts aren’t happy either:

Mar-A-Lago court jester Haberman sounds pretty discouraged, IMO…

Wednesday Night Open Thread: It's Debatable! 2

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      Trump ain’t gonna show up, he’s not cognitively fit.
      Can you imagine being the flunky who has to teach this motherfucker the most basic shit during “policy time?” Everything that describes Trump also describes a kindergartner.​ And Haberman sat there with a straight face, spewing this shit.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      E.

      Until just now, I had never heard Maggie Haberman speak. Oh sweet Jesus on the Turnpike, does she work for him? I mean that was just embarrassing. Embarrassing.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      sdhays

      I just read over at the Great Orange Satan that RFK Jr.’s campaign is short of cash, even with his running mate’s wealth. Apparently the campaign is bizarrely ignoring her, which seems like a weird way to treat the person you intend to bankroll your grift campaign…

      So, I wouldn’t hold my breath on that awful man gaining steam. Thankfully.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RaflW

      “No prewritten notes … advantage Trump”

      The fuck? I see what Cillizzard doing, it’s a ‘Biden is old’ thing. But it’s Trump who can’t find his verbal ass with both hands!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      3Sice

      Convicted felon will beg off claiming he has to deal with “the Afghanistan”.

      kos is happily hammering RFK Jr’s campaign. Neither side wants him as a stalking horse, so no money, no organization, and no coordination with his VP pick.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      Speaking of actual billions:

      The Queen music catalog, along with a number of other rights, is in the process of being acquired by Sony Music for £1 billion (around $1.27 billion), two sources confirm to Variety. The news was first reported by Hits; according to their report, the only revenue not covered in the deal is for live performances, which founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor, who still actively tour with singer Adam Lambert, will retain.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Harrison Wesley

      @RaflW: Biden will think before he speaks, which is what most of us would expect a person of normal intelligence (regardless of age) to do.  Trump just opens his mouth and lets the shit gush out.  Trump’s cult will see this as him being a manly man.  I have no idea why Cillizza thinks anybody else would look at it that way.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      If ABC, the host of September’s debate, does too, then Robert Kennedy junior, who is on the ballot in six states so far and polling well, could plausibly qualify.

      RFK, jr is polling well? What?

      I wonder how that author defines “well.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      @SpaceUnit: Eh?  More words, please.

      The point for who?  Biden?  The press?  Normie voters who haven’t been paying attention?  TCFFG?

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      E.

      @RaflW: Actually I took it to mean notes have zero importance to a semi-literate imbecile, so advantage Trump. But your point is excellent , this being Cilliza (spit).

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RaflW

      Maggie Haberman needs a drug test if she thinks Trump is actually getting policy briefings. Enough of his former top staffers/cabinet members have done tell-alls that even she knows he’s unbriefable. It’s really pretty gross to see her go on TV and act like something that many of us know is not functionally happening. OK, people are standing up in front of Trump and trying to brief him, I can believe that that is very occasionally being attempted. But she calmly makes it sound like it’s a recurring thing and that we can infer that it’s going well.

      Hahahaha. Mags is a joke.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      @RaflW: No prewritten notes … advantage Trump”

      It depends on whether you expect the candidates to makes sense when they speak extemporaneously or just speak gibberish.  Trump can speak gibberish without any notes at all! Really, he’s talented like that.  Biden would try to make his words make sense and even might pause to think.  Advantage Trump!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SpaceUnit

      @Another Scott:

      It would be like you or me debating some crazy drunken meth-head who’s pushing a shopping cart down the sidewalk and throwing rocks at cars.  What’s the point?

      But for our useless MSM it’s yet another opportunity to normalize and legitimize trump by putting him on the same stage as Biden.

      And of course they’ll go on to muddy the waters between their two vastly different performances in the interest of the all-important horserace.  Count on it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Redshift

      @RaflW: It’s plausible to call it a small advantage for Trump only because Biden would be capable of using notes effectively if they were permitted, and Trump is going to spout whatever BS pops into his head, so notes would do him no good. But it’s still obvious Cillizza only put it that way to avoid saying Trump got rolled on the debate rules.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RaflW

      @Scout211: I went to 538, and polls that included Kennedyspawn were between 3% and 10%, with one 11%. I don’t know what the ‘four major polls’ criteria is for major, but barring a total meltdown of one of the two party candidates (and hey, Trump could indeed have a reactor containment breach), getting outta single digits is going to be hard.

      The first 5% is a gimme, there’s always enough cranky people to just say “fuck it, I’ll take door #3.” Getting to 15% requires a solid plan and investment in campaigning.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ironcity

      @RaflW:

       

      “The fuck? I see what Cillizzard doing, it’s a ‘Biden is old’ thing. But it’s Trump who can’t find his verbal ass with both hands, a map and a flashlight.  Fixed it for you

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CaseyL

      Do we take it as a given that his handlers drug Trump up according to whatever event he’s at?

      Sedatives at the trial, amphetamines for debates? He’ll be energetic, which is what the MSM will highlight. “He has so much energy! In contrast to Biden, who seems a little slow, IYKWIM.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      @SpaceUnit: The tradition of voters for president seeing the major candidates answering questions together in an unfiltered setting is worth maintaining.  Even if one of them is a narcissistic, brain damaged, fascist.  Especially if one of them is a narcissistic, brain damaged, fascist.

      TCFFG needs to be seen by voters in environments that he does not control.  This debate will help defeat him in the election.

      The slanted press and TCFFG’s enablers trying their mightiest to spin the results to be different from what we see with our own lying eyes doesn’t change that.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Urza

      @Scout211: I saw a poll showing RFK Jr at 20%.  I don’t know where that was though, I didn’t think enough of its quality to bother.  There’s alot of people out there who think Biden is an empty suit even if they would vote for him.  Or senile and others running the government.  The propaganda worked quite well this time around and I hate to imagine what it will be like with AI fakes all over the place.  95%+ of the public don’t know more than whats on the major news outlets and their social media feeds.  Those algorithms give you more of what you’re already seeing so its easy to skew that quickly.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ken

      @RaflW: Getting to 15% requires a solid plan and investment in campaigning.

      Or enough money to hire (or create) a polling firm that’s willing to push-poll until they get the results that you want.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      piratedan

      @Another Scott: we’ve already seen the laughable response that GOP pols get when trying to gaslight us about J6 causes, I’m sure that they’ll try to do the same with his debate performance.

      I’d like the President to simply say that they will NOT provide briefings to anyone who is still awaiting trial for mishandling intelligence information and ask the press to explain why it should be any different.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jay

      So, I am trying to figure out my odds,……….

      I have Sharks, batteries, The Afghanistan, Joan Rivers, Sir, witch hunt and Hunter Biden on my CNN Debate Bingo card.

      Anybody else got those? Are they on all the cards?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RaflW

      @Another Scott: Cheers indeed. I think this is quite possible.

      Part of the media spin that happens is that they ‘clean up’ what he rambles on and on about and type it up as if it has a kernel of meaning (usually the kernel is something a campaign flak inserts, or it’s what the ‘reporter’ wants Trump to be saying).

      Hopefully lots of people will have a “Do you trust the media or your lying eyes that just saw a decompensating nutjob blather endlessly?” moment.

      Reply

