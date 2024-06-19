Join CNN as President Biden and former President Trump meet for their first highly anticipated debate of this election season. Thursday, June 27 at 9p ET on CNN and streaming on Max. pic.twitter.com/TUDfIFiG4B — CNN (@CNN) June 18, 2024

Chris Cillizza unable to find work in this economy: Advantage America https://t.co/sCF6j7VbXs — First Elden Lord, Joe Biden (@TonyMoonbeam) June 18, 2024

These were debate rules agreed upon on day one. Only a surprise because no one absorbed that Trump got bumrushed into the debate, agreed to things he normally never would have. Always been a decent chance he won't show up. At least he'll start pitching nonsense reasons to bail. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 17, 2024

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

I like the early debate… Biden knows this and right wing media isn't going to be able to edit out his insane ramblings in real time. So then there will be four months of ads of Trump saying gibberish and Biden speaking clearly and concisely, even with a speech impediment. — Mack's Cats (@maxkatz515) June 19, 2024

The Economist — “Will the Trump-Biden showdowns be an institution’s last gasp, or a new start?”:

“WE AIN’T DEAD yet,” Frank Fahrenkopf insisted last month on “The Daily Show”, an American TV programme. Jon Stewart, the host, looked sceptical. Mr Fahrenkopf leads the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), a non-partisan body whose sole purpose is to organise match-ups every four years. This year his group will have nothing to do with them. In May, after signalling that he might not participate at all, Joe Biden challenged Donald Trump to debate him—on Mr Biden’s terms. Mr Trump agreed. The presidential candidates will face off twice. Unusually, news networks, rather than the CPD, will host the encounters. They will take place months earlier than they normally would. The first is scheduled for June 27th. How will these new arrangements change presidential debates?… Over the years the CPD’s format became standardised: it put on three 90-minute debates, divided into six 15-minute segments, during each general-election year. Third-party candidates were eligible only if they appeared on enough ballots to win the electoral college and polled at 15% or higher. But both Republicans and Democrats have complained about the CPD in recent years. The parties have wanted debates to be held earlier in the year, to account for a rise in early voting, which surged during the pandemic. Mr Trump’s campaign criticised the CPD for setting this year’s first debate for September 16th; ten states will have begun mailing out ballots by then. In truth, candidates have another reason to favour early debates: it gives them more time to recover from gaffes. Republicans also claimed that the commission was “biased” in its selection of moderators: one, chosen for a debate in 2020 that did not take place because Mr Trump had covid, had interned for Mr Biden decades before. The conditions that Mr Biden proposed last month reveal his worries. In the first debate four years ago Mr Trump constantly interrupted both the moderator and Mr Biden. This month CNN, the host, will mute microphones when the candidates are not entitled to speak. There will be no studio audience, which will thwart Mr Trump’s impulse to whip up sympathetic crowds. CNN is adhering to the CPD’s standard for third-party candidates. If ABC, the host of September’s debate, does too, then Robert Kennedy junior, who is on the ballot in six states so far and polling well, could plausibly qualify. The CPD rejects the campaigns’ complaints over timing. It insists that its proposed date would affect only a small number of voters, while giving independent candidates enough time to secure a place on ballots. It also argues that the debates agreed to by Mr Biden and Mr Trump, which will only be disseminated by the host network, will reach a smaller audience. Still, Mr Fahrenkopf conceded that if the campaigns “can reach some agreement…and [the debate] happens”, that is good news. For now the Biden and Trump camps, divided on everything else, seem to have struck a deal. Whether future campaigns will do so is up for debate.

(Joel Pett via GoComics.com)



Barring some kind of surprise upset, RFK Jr will not be at CNN’s debate, and IMO this is better for everyone, including RFK Jr. His biggest fans are pretty pissed / pissy about that, per the Washington Post:

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly claimed that he appears on enough statewide ballots to qualify for next week’s debate between President Biden and Donald Trump and has threatened to sue CNN for not letting him on the stage. But a Washington Post survey of state election officials found Kennedy is not on the ballot in several states where he has claimed he is — and he will not reach the requirement by Thursday’s deadline to qualify for the debate. The rules of CNN’s debate indicate candidates must appear on enough ballots nationwide to earn the requisite 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, along with earning 15 percent support in four national polls. Election officials in Utah, Delaware, Oklahoma, Michigan and Tennessee have confirmed Kennedy will be on the ballot. Additionally, CNN has counted California and Hawaii, where Kennedy is the presumptive nominee of minor parties where the states have either not certified him or received paperwork. Those states add up to 100 electoral votes. Kennedy also has not yet met the polling requirement for the debate, though could if a qualifying poll is released before Thursday. Kennedy intended to get on all 50 states’ ballots quickly as he sought to gain national attention that would come from sharing a debate stage with the two major-party candidates. Kennedy has pointed to his exclusion as evidence that he has been treated unfairly by the parties and the media… Kennedy’s campaign has argued that Biden and Trump similarly should not qualify for the stage under CNN’s rules because they have not yet officially been selected as the presidential nominee by their respective parties. The Republican and Democratic nominating conventions are in July and August, respectively. But CNN has said that because Trump and Biden are their respective parties’ presumptive nominees, and major-party candidates don’t have to petition states for ballot access, both satisfy the electoral college criteria for the debate, according to CNN… Third-party candidates would typically be advantaged by the late summer deadlines for ballot access, allowing them time to continue to organize even after major-party candidates are nominated, said Bernard Tamas, a political science professor at Valdosta State University in Georgia and author of “The Demise and Rebirth of American Third Parties.” Kennedy has said he has strategically delayed some petitions to avoid challenges. “His problem is, for the debate, it’s so fast that it’s not set up for him to get on,” Tamas said. “It’s just a moment that’s not working for him.”…

Speaking of pissy, the MAGAts aren’t happy either:

First of all you little cockroach, that president Biden agreed to debate a convicted felon is demeaning and for you to suggest Biden’s a drug user is f**king disgusting. Did you forget drugs were shared like candy under Trump, who because of his drug dependencey wears diapers? pic.twitter.com/jAfdaFQ1Ja — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) June 19, 2024

Mar-A-Lago court jester Haberman sounds pretty discouraged, IMO…

The New York Times' @maggieNYT has new reporting on how Trump is preparing for next week's CNN debate. pic.twitter.com/4eterirVbi — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 20, 2024

Best ways for Trump to run away from the debate like a little bitch — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 18, 2024

You forgot “My probation officer won’t let me.” — Lauren Marinaro (@lauren_marinaro) June 18, 2024

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)