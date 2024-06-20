Per Politico, “RFK Jr. keeps burning through cash”:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s longshot presidential campaign spent two and a half times more than it raised in May, the latest sign of the independent candidate’s cash crunch at a pivotal moment in the race. His campaign reported just $6.4 million cash on hand at the end of the month, down from $10 million the previous month. That total — and the likelihood that he will not qualify for the first presidential debate next week — represents a major challenge for Kennedy as he continues to work to gain ballot access across the country. The latest numbers highlight how Kennedy has failed to expand his fundraising base as the general election looms. His running mate, lawyer Nicole Shanahan, could be the campaign’s biggest financial lifeline. But while she has heavily supported the campaign previously, she didn’t put more money in last month. The $2.5 million Kennedy’s campaign reported raising in May was down from what Kennedy received from donors the previous month, even excluding the $8 million Shanahan put in then. And it was the campaign’s second consecutive month with less than $900,000 in contributions from donors giving less than $200 — a sign that grassroots fundraising, which once seemed like somewhat of a strength of Kennedy’s — has not taken off. The campaign also reported spending $6.3 million, while netting $1.4 million in new debt — all owed to Gavin de Becker and Associates, a security firm whose principal, De Becker, also has a financial relationship with a Kennedy-backing super PAC…

Shanahan (if you believe the nastier stories about how she acquired her billions) may be a grifter, but she’s not an idiot. She gave RatF*cker Jr a nice (desperately needed) chunk of change to get the VP slot, but I guess he or his fans aren’t doing enough to draw attention to her very serious CAUSES, so… she, at least, understands the ‘sunk cost fallacy’.



RFK Jr. has developed a pretty devout fan base, making these details about his struggles to auction off time with him all the more eye-popping @brittanyagibson https://t.co/KFM6LZ1Nft pic.twitter.com/WS9isidZjG — Meryl Kornfield (@MerylKornfield) June 17, 2024

Another Politico joint, from earlier in the week:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign is on financial life support… Kennedy has tried myriad gimmicks to bring in donations: Months of hawking $10 raffle tickets — Whale watching! The thrill of Falconry! Luxury sunset sailing adventure! — have only resulted in anemic small-dollar donation totals. The campaign has tried to attract larger donations by running online auctions for Kennedy paraphernalia and exclusive perks, but those efforts have never once hit their monthly fundraising goals. The campaign just launched a new play: Paying supporters 15 percent of any funds they help raise. Without the $10 million cash infusion from his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, the campaign would be in debt. Even the super PAC supporting Kennedy’s independent presidential bid is straining to expand its Rolodex of potential donors. “There have been a lot of people who have told me at a very high level — donors, who can really make donations that are meaningful,” Tony Lyons, co-founder of American Values 2024, said in an interview, who “have been very clear that they want to see that Bobby is going to be on the ballot in most or all states, and they want to see polling numbers that are higher.”… The campaign started with the raffle program in December, offering a whale watching trip in Hawaii with Kennedy and his wife, Cheryl Hines. Its later offerings included a “Rocky Mountain adventure” and a “VIP sailing experience” at sunset with the couple in California. Those raffle tickets were $10 each and aimed at growing grassroots donations — but the campaign’s small-dollar hauls haven’t grown. In February, it also spun up auctions aimed at bringing in larger-dollar donors with new items every month. In the latest edition, a “personal phone call with Bobby” and a virtual meeting with Shanahan garnered two bids and a single offer, respectively. Several signed posters of Kennedy got zero bids. Three of the four “zip line with Kennedy” prizes went unsold. And an unopened issue of George magazine, published by Kennedy’s late cousin John F. Kennedy Jr., sold for just $550. The “buy now” price was $2,500… Meanwhile, American Values 2024, the super PAC, could provide outside support to Kennedy’s bid, but instead it is being kept afloat by a single contributor: GOP megadonor Tim Mellon, who has given $25 million — about half of its total. And the PAC’s second-largest donor, Gavin de Becker, has been using a curious “bridge funding” arrangement that cuts his eye-popping $14 million donation down to just $2.35 million after refunds. Super PAC donors who back Trump and Biden are pledging tens of millions to super PACs without taking big refunds…

There’s a certain lack of sympathy among the people who’ve been exposed to previous RFK Jr ‘campaigns…