You guys blew through the first $2,250 of Total Lurker’s Angel Match. It’s really inspirational to see an angel match from a lurker, and then to see some other lurkers chiming in with donations.

So we’re pairing the remaining $750 of that match with $750 from another angel – who also found it inspirational – and announcing a double-Angel match that’s just for lurkers!

So… $750 worth of lurker donations will be double-angel matched, up to $100 per lurker.

The math: $100 lurker bucks x double match = $300, which is matched then by the external match, for a total of $600! $50 lurker bucks turns in $300. Just multiply your lurker donation by 6x.

Let us know about your lurker donation in the comments, or send email to WaterGirl @balloon-juice.com

Lurker-Inspired Double-Angel Match for Lurkers Only – STARTS NOW!