Heard this story on the radio, then saw it on social media where people addicted to social media insist that no, social media is not, nay *cannot* be a problem. [image or embed] — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Jun 17, 2024 at 8:33 PM

The guy behind the ‘Fig Economy’ label has, IIRC, five (pre-teen) kids. I’m aware that forbidding any form of pop-cult to children is a fool’s game (my mother had a blanket ban on comic books, 60 years ago, which didn’t keep me from becoming a teenage comix geek)… but I think the analogy with warning labels on cigarette packs is apt. Yes, we gave you an IPad to watch Bluey, kid, but TikTok and SnapChat are *not* without risks!

Per the Washington Post, “What research actually says about social media and kids’ health” [gift link]:

… [“>E]xperts — from leading psychologists to free speech advocates — have repeatedly called into question the idea that time on social media like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat leads directly to poor mental health. The debate is nuanced, they say, and it’s too early to make sweeping statements about kids and social media. Here’s what we do know about children and teens, social media apps and mental health.

Why it’s hard to get a straight answer

There is evidence that adverse mental health symptoms among kids and teens have risen sharply, beginning during the global financial crisis in 2007 and skyrocketing at the beginning of the pandemic. But research into social media’s role has produced conflicting takeaways… Vulnerable kids are more likely to struggle

Sometimes, social media appears to boost anxiety and depression. Other times, it appears to boost well-being and connectedness, according to a 2022 analysis of 226 studies. So when we ask whether social media is a community hub for LGBTQ+ youths or a rabbit hole of warped information, the answer can be “both.” Bigger factors may be a teen’s existing vulnerabilities and what they’re actually doing on social media apps, American Psychological Association Chief Science Officer Mitchell Prinstein has said… It’s not clear why social media might affect mental health

Social media leaves some people feeling bad, some studies suggest, but scientists still don’t understand why…



Social media companies design products to keep us scrolling…

… Kids constantly hear about the downsides of social media from the adults in their lives, often in the form of dire warnings and commands. But these adults did not grow up with social media themselves. They didn’t get a phone handed to them as toddlers, just to keep them quiet in a restaurant. They didn’t join TikTok’s predecessor Musica.ly and do silly dances before they even learned to read. They didn’t have their schools shut down in a global pandemic, their connections to friends and peers relegated to phone and computer screens. Kids coming of age with social media are forging ahead in a whole new world. And now that they are getting older, they have some advice for their younger peers. You don’t have to share everything

“It’s so easy to look at your friends’ stories and feel this feeling of FOMO, of missing out and comparing yourself, like: ‘Oh, my friend just got a new car.’ It’s like this overwhelming sense of comparison. But the things that people post on social media, it’s just the highlight reel, like the 1% of their life that they want to showcase to other people.”

– BAO LE, 18, a freshman at Vanderbilt University



Don’t take it too seriously

“My main point of advice would be not to take it too seriously. Be yourself. I feel like what I was exposed to as a 12-year-old was much more limited than what is accessible to 12–year-olds nowadays. Younger kids want to be who they idolize. And when the TikTok stars or the social media stars are 20, 18, 16, they’re going to want to be like them. You’re getting younger kids that are now obsessing over products and brands, and it’s just getting really hard to be young. And it shouldn’t be really hard to be young. You should be enjoying childhood. And we shouldn’t be rushing to grow up. It’s OK to be 12. It’s OK to be young. It’s OK to enjoy childhood.”

– DOREEN MALATA, 22, a senior at the University of Maryland… A lot of it is not real

“A lot of people make their life artificial so that they’re perceived in a certain way. And I think going into social media, I wish I knew it is a tool to learn from. There’s so much information, and you’re able to learn so much about different things. … I wish people had that outlook rather than the whole idea of other people viewing you and having to be seen a certain way.”

– NOUR MAHMOUD, 21, a junior at Virginia Commonwealth University…