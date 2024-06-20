Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Do ‘We’ Need Social Media Warning Labels?

Social Media Warning Label? - STOCKPILE

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

Heard this story on the radio, then saw it on social media where people addicted to social media insist that no, social media is not, nay *cannot* be a problem.

[image or embed]

— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Jun 17, 2024 at 8:33 PM

The guy behind the ‘Fig Economy’ label has, IIRC, five (pre-teen) kids. I’m aware that forbidding any form of pop-cult to children is a fool’s game (my mother had a blanket ban on comic books, 60 years ago, which didn’t keep me from becoming a teenage comix geek)… but I think the analogy with warning labels on cigarette packs is apt. Yes, we gave you an IPad to watch Bluey, kid, but TikTok and SnapChat are *not* without risks!

Per the Washington Post, “What research actually says about social media and kids’ health” [gift link]:

… [“>E]xperts — from leading psychologists to free speech advocates — have repeatedly called into question the idea that time on social media like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat leads directly to poor mental health. The debate is nuanced, they say, and it’s too early to make sweeping statements about kids and social media.

Here’s what we do know about children and teens, social media apps and mental health.

Why it’s hard to get a straight answer
There is evidence that adverse mental health symptoms among kids and teens have risen sharply, beginning during the global financial crisis in 2007 and skyrocketing at the beginning of the pandemic. But research into social media’s role has produced conflicting takeaways…

Vulnerable kids are more likely to struggle
Sometimes, social media appears to boost anxiety and depression. Other times, it appears to boost well-being and connectedness, according to a 2022 analysis of 226 studies.

So when we ask whether social media is a community hub for LGBTQ+ youths or a rabbit hole of warped information, the answer can be “both.” Bigger factors may be a teen’s existing vulnerabilities and what they’re actually doing on social media apps, American Psychological Association Chief Science Officer Mitchell Prinstein has said

It’s not clear why social media might affect mental health
Social media leaves some people feeling bad, some studies suggest, but scientists still don’t understand why…

Social media companies design products to keep us scrolling

Kids constantly hear about the downsides of social media from the adults in their lives, often in the form of dire warnings and commands. But these adults did not grow up with social media themselves.

They didn’t get a phone handed to them as toddlers, just to keep them quiet in a restaurant. They didn’t join TikTok’s predecessor Musica.ly and do silly dances before they even learned to read. They didn’t have their schools shut down in a global pandemic, their connections to friends and peers relegated to phone and computer screens.

Kids coming of age with social media are forging ahead in a whole new world. And now that they are getting older, they have some advice for their younger peers.

You don’t have to share everything
“It’s so easy to look at your friends’ stories and feel this feeling of FOMO, of missing out and comparing yourself, like: ‘Oh, my friend just got a new car.’ It’s like this overwhelming sense of comparison. But the things that people post on social media, it’s just the highlight reel, like the 1% of their life that they want to showcase to other people.”
BAO LE, 18, a freshman at Vanderbilt University

Don’t take it too seriously
“My main point of advice would be not to take it too seriously. Be yourself. I feel like what I was exposed to as a 12-year-old was much more limited than what is accessible to 12–year-olds nowadays. Younger kids want to be who they idolize. And when the TikTok stars or the social media stars are 20, 18, 16, they’re going to want to be like them. You’re getting younger kids that are now obsessing over products and brands, and it’s just getting really hard to be young. And it shouldn’t be really hard to be young. You should be enjoying childhood. And we shouldn’t be rushing to grow up. It’s OK to be 12. It’s OK to be young. It’s OK to enjoy childhood.”
– DOREEN MALATA, 22, a senior at the University of Maryland…

A lot of it is not real
“A lot of people make their life artificial so that they’re perceived in a certain way. And I think going into social media, I wish I knew it is a tool to learn from. There’s so much information, and you’re able to learn so much about different things. … I wish people had that outlook rather than the whole idea of other people viewing you and having to be seen a certain way.”
– NOUR MAHMOUD, 21, a junior at Virginia Commonwealth University…

 

    1.

      Tony G

      I am so glad that the first “smart phones” did not become available until my sons were 17 and 19 years old. (Of course, since we’re cheap, they didn’t actually get one until a couple of years later.). I’m not sure what I would do with young kids now.  Probably something like this: “I assume that the kids will be mature enough to handle this when they are fourteen years old.  Before that, no “smart phone”.  If they don’t like it, too goddamn bad.  As my father used to tell me: you can always just dig ditches for a living!”.  I would also tell them what I told my real kids when they were about twelve years old: “Don’t give a damn about what other people think!  Just do what’s right!”.  Maybe that approach would work!  It actually worked well with my real kids in the pre-smartphone era.

    2.

      Urza

      “risk of mental health problems rising with their time online”
      This is not because of being online, its people who are more isolated tend to spend more time online, and being isolated tends to lead to the problems.  Granted its harder now to form real world attachments than it was pre-internet.

    3.

      CaseyL

      I think the dangers of social media on minds not yet trained for critical thinking is a real problem – but it’s one factor amid all the rest of the sheer mountains of shit young people are faced with.

      One of those things is the atomization of society, where finding an in-person community is so difficult I’m amazed anyone manages it. Can’t talk to parents, because no kid does. Can’t talk to teachers, because they may be required by law to tell the principal, the police, or your parents the things you confide in them. Can’t talk to community leaders, because they either don’t exist or aren’t available.

      The grown ups have pretty much given up creating a safe place for kids. School shooters? Can’t do anything about that. Crumbling, understaffed schools? Can’t do anything about that. Predators everywhere, including on the social media? Can’t do anything about that.

      I do agree social media is a problem – but IMO it’s a problem precisely because the grownups have abdicated all responsibility for the society the kids are living in. If other stuff was working, kids wouldn’t be so dependent on social media. If other stuff was working, kids wouldn’t be so easily misled by social media. IF other stuff was working, kids would have other things to do besides social media.
      /rant

    4.

      SpaceUnit

      I don’t need a warning label.  Other than posting now and then on BJ I pretty much avoid social media like the plague.

      Is BJ social media?

    5.

      Suzanne

      @CaseyL:

      I do agree social media is a problem – but IMO it’s a problem precisely because the grownups have abdicated all responsibility for the society the kids are living in. 

      Yes this.
      One of the most frustrating aspects of modern parenting is the schlepping. There’s a lot of it. Kids, in many places, can’t walk to school, can’t go out with their friends without a parent to supervise, can’t get to activities without being driven. So it leads to…. being stuck at home, probably indoors, lonely. Of course social media is there. They’re fucken bored.

    6.

      Ken

      @CaseyL: I think the dangers of social media on minds not yet trained for critical thinking is a real problem

      Agreed, but why the focus on young people? Plenty of older people aren’t good at critical thinking. If anything, they’re more likely to substitute pat answers from whatever ideology they’ve adopted.

    8.

      Noskilz

      I don’t think the measures proposed are bad things – they’re just telling social media sites they aren’t allowed to target kids in certain ways.

      Whether they will make a huge difference or not, I cannot say, but I definitely prefer that the companies are being targeted by the regulations rather than the kids.

      I have a feeling the kids are gonna do what the kids are gonna do, but I am curious to see the experiment play out.

    9.

      frosty

      @SpaceUnit: Yes, B-J is social media. We interact with, and feel like friends with people we’ve never met. We share information about ourselves – like our ages in  John’s post about looking back in time.

      I spend more time with you jackals than any other group these days.

    11.

      UncleEbeneezer

      The way that social media allows such easy bullying, pile-ons, bigotry, not to mention very phony communities I struggle to imagine it not having major negatives for mental health, especially for kids.  All of the shittiest aspects of being young (insecurity, body images, peer pressure, obsessing over something someone said etc.) are all exponentially worse on social media.  Hell, I’d argue that social media shows us just how many adults are still basically childhood bullies.

    12.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @HumboldtBlue: I can think of several professional athletes (Naomi Osaka being the first that comes to mind) who have talked about social media playing a large role in their mental health struggles.  The sheer volume of racist shit that athletes now have to have foisted upon them is horrific to even imagine.  Not saying it’s worse than what Reggie and other OG’s had to navigate but just different.  And athletes sort of have to have a social media presence for branding/marketing purposes.

    13.

      Poe Larity

      So I’ll need to check the cookie popup, the gdpr popup, and now the social media warning popup.

      Since we can’t demonetize these kinder platforms, couldn’t we tax them better?

    14.

      Tony G

      @Suzanne: Absolutely.  There are many places — probably the majority of places at this point — in the U.S. where it is effectively impossible to get anywhere without driving or being driven there.  That isolates everyone — but it especially isolates kids who must rely on a parent to drive them anywhere.  An awful, cruel geography that hurts everyone.  And goddamn NIMBY zoning exacerbates this.  If someone wanted to put a coffee shop or ice cream shop in a residential area, the NIMBY’s would freak out.

    15.

      SpaceUnit

      @frosty:

      This sort of blog just feels a bit more casual in ways and yet far more intimate in others.  It’s not a crazy zoo.  I like coming here even if I get into the occasional argument.

      The thought of being on Facebook or Instagram or TickTock just wears me out

       

      Eta:  Also, the fact that there’s no competition for status or money (via likes or advertising) tends to keep things low key.  Nobody is getting rich or famous on this blog, but it keeps things a bit more rational.

    18.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      sooo wait. there was a giant terrorist attack that pancaked the tallest buildings in america, then a two decade, lie-driven, failed war-on-terror, the environment is collapsing, the seas and fascism are rising, home ownership is increasingly out of reach, there was a fucking PANDEMIC that killed gramma and the nice aunt, everywhere you look, just about everyone is full of shit, every “disruptor” thinks they’ve re-invented the fucking wheel, and the last president was a raping, fake, orange, hate-driven, bloviating, bullying con-artist who attempted a coup (and he might actually win again bc his cronies bent the judiciary enough that he might skate on his many, many crimes)….

      but it’s SOCIAL MEDIA that’s warping people’s mental health and making them depressed?!?

      ayfkm? is this like where joe lieberman blamed video games for gun violence?

      maybe people are depressed and mental illnesses are surfacing bc times are shitty?!

      this entire century has gotten progressively worse year by year.

      Reply
    19.

      Poe Larity

      Also, too, when we have the next artists in our midst can we commission an updated Balloon Man logo in 4K? A bit ratty for a top 10,000 blog to have a 240p logo.

    20.

      cain

      @Tony G: growing up in Indiana we just rode our bikes everywhere. Yes parents are probably more strict on going out than us GenZs but didn’t that start with boomers ?

      I don’t know.. i think the problem with social media is algorithms that always end up feeding you right wing toxic stuff.

    21.

      Tony G

      @CaseyL: “Can’t talk to community leaders, because they either don’t exist or aren’t available.”  Yup.  I would argue that, at least in suburban towns, communities themselves don’t really exist.  You MIGHT get a quick glance at your neighbors entering or exiting their cars, and you MIGHT give them a quick wave of the hand.  That is the extent of “community” in most suburban towns.  A culture of deep isolation and loneliness.  If you’re lucky enough to have a functional nuclear family — then pressure is put on that family because it is so isolated.

    22.

      different-church-lady

      Sheeeeet, I was calling Facebook “cigarettes for the mind” at least ten years ago, and here we are.

    23.

      different-church-lady

      @Suzanne: Holy god, when I was a kid you just went down to the closest street corner and got bullied until the school bus showed up.

      It wasn’t better then, but I’m still astonished at the 180.

    30.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @different-church-lady: dingus con became president because the gop (and the media) had spent twenty some-odd years stalking the clintons and making hillary out to be ilsa, she-wolf of the ss.

      then comey’s letter happened ten days before the election.

    31.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @SpaceUnit: ok, great. never mind the disinformation. what do you do when the actual, underlying facts suck ass?

      eta- mental illnesses breach from the depths in times of stress. trust me, i know.

    34.

      scav

      Social media may be a firehose, but you can’t make the horse drink from it.  And the MAGA crowd practically mainline the flowing shit.  Tough chicken or egg call here.

      Will be interesting to watch the shit ripples resulting from TIFG wanting to hand out green cards with diplomas (“But Keep The Student Debt!”).  Especially as it seems to have been floated by Hillary at some point.

    35.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @SpaceUnit: no. they do. they really, really do.

      some indicators are positive, fine.

      however you can’t ignore the rising tide of right wing autocrats that thrive off of the network out of moscow.

      you can’t ignore that the environment is never getting better. we missed that moment, the tipping point is tipped. this is gonna be the coolest summer you’ll remember for the rest of your life.

      barring some sort of thames-type barriers or really innovative ideas like damming the east river and jamaica bay, a BIG chunk of nyc is gonna be underwater in 50-75 years.

      our country is full of ill-informed morons who are being bombarded by right-wing propaganda CONSTANTLY from every direction.  the right wing has MANY dedicated mainstream media outlets, the left has NONE.

      with concurrent procurement, our MIC can’t manage to make a ship that works right for the job it’s designed to do (hi, LCS program!!) nor can it re-tool to make simple things like 155mm shells on an industrial scale for the hot war in europe which adam KEEPS telling us is WWIII…

      but things are groovy? i mean, i could go on. yah. some things have gotten better.

      for the most part, we’ve been on a SERIOUSLY downward spiral since 2000, when the brooks brothers riot stopped the counting and we ended up with bush the lesser as POTUS with the non-precedent decision.

      but yeah. let’s blame social media  for society atomizing, depression and MI. remind me again how we woulda known about george floyd, how BLM woulda happened, sans social media?!

      @HumboldtBlue: heh. nice.

