Open Thread: Billionaires Making Bad Choices

Open Thread: Billionaires Making Bad Choices

Billionaires Making Bad Choices - STOCKPILE

(Jeff Danziger via GoComics.com)

 

This should be front-and-center in every “hey why are so many VCs backing Trump this time” article.
Joe Biden has spent 3.5 years rebuilding administrative capacity.
We now have regulators actually saying “hey knock it off that’s illegal.”
The VCs would much prefer autocracy to accountability.

— Dave Karpf (@davekarpf.bsky.social) Jun 18, 2024 at 9:39 AM



Conservative Never-Trumpist spells it out:

… [W]why would Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase), Brian Moynihan (Bank of America), Jane Fraser (Citi), Charlie Scharf (Wells Fargo), Tim Cook (Apple), Doug McMillon (WalMart), and scores of others show up to kiss the ring of a man they privately mock?…

There is a simple reason why these CEOs are cozying up to Trump and showing Joe Biden the back of their well-manicured hands:

Because crossing Trump could be costly; but crossing Biden is free.

We do not live in a truly free market system. The government is too big and sprawling; there are too many inputs, and externalities, and rent seekers.

But in general, the government doesn’t pick the winners and losers in a liberal democracy.

That is not true in illiberal democracies…

So pretend you’re Thurston Moneygood, the CEO of Widget AI. Your business is doing well, but the future is uncertain. What should you do about Trump and Biden? There are four possible pathways.

(1) You support Biden and Biden wins. You continue as you are now. The overall economic climate remains good. The rule of law stays intact. Maybe the second Biden administration will grant you an audience and listen to your concerns or advice. But you can’t expect special favors. You’re still pretty much on your own, competing against all the other AI companies.

(2) You support Biden and Trump wins. Not great. Trump and his people keep score and if the CEO of a competing AI company goes to Trump and asks for his help kneecapping you and Widget AI . . . well, you know what Trump thinks about loyalty.

(3) You support Trump and Trump wins. At the very least, this guarantees your status quo. At best? Sky’s the limit: You would not want to trade places with the CEOs of the AI company who supported Biden…

(4) You support Trump and Biden wins. What happens? Nothing. Literally nothing. Elon Musk’s businesses are built on exploiting the federal government through tax breaks and Defense contracts. Musk has been railing against Biden for four years. And he is fine. His businesses are fine. There is no retaliation. (Which is as it should be!)…

In a liberal democracy, institutions exist to prevent the demos from being offered the choice between liberalism and illiberalism. The job of institutions—from the political parties, to the media, to the business world, to think tanks and religious organizations and all the rest—is to stop aspiring authoritarians from ever getting in front of The People and offering them the choice between the rule of law and rule by law.

Over the last decade our institutions failed that task. Americans are now free to choose illiberal democracy if they please. The Business Roundtable isn’t going to save us.

The only way this gets fixed is from the inside

Yes, sure, the Trump administration might jail me for writing mean things on the Internet.

Their climate policy will boil the ocean.

Their tariff plans will be a macroeconomic nightmare.

But regulators asleep at the wheel are *great* for Marc Andreessen’s investment portfolio.

— Dave Karpf (@davekarpf.bsky.social) Jun 18, 2024 at 9:54 AM

Reminder — this is the clip that set off the social-media chatter:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      We have to tax the absolute shit out of these people, if for our own protection if nothing else.

      Otherwise, they just use all that extra dough to buy luxury items, like Supreme Court justices and the complete absence whatsoever of regulations that protect the common good.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      hrprogressive

      As has been true for a long time; Most of the shareholders may not be explicit Fascists – IE, not “true believers”, not foaming at the mouth to subjugate oppressed peoples, etc.

      But the vast majority of them are absolutely Fash For Profit.

      If Trump/Insert Strongman Here can guarantee them even greater greed and riches, they are fine with whatever else happens. They’ll have enough cash to either curry favor, or are “the right people” who won’t be targeted by the cult.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      CaseyL

      Confiscatory tax rates for billionaires. NOW.

      These cynical assholes need to be driven from power before they kill us all.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      smith

      It should be clear to anyone who can think straight that the Felon longs for a Putinesque dictatorship. It doesn’t take a lot of insight to recognize that in a Putinesque dictatorship, oligarchs fly out of upper story windows just like anybody else. Or do these CEOs imagine that the Felon would leave some aspects of rule of law in place just for them?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Quiltingfool

      Someone below made a mention about Michigan’s Rep Friske and his troubles (shooting at a stripper in his room).  I read this story at LGM, and here was something about Friske that made me chuckle (well, lots of things in the story were, shall we say, “interesting.”)

      Friske’s immigrant father was a former state rep (for one term in 1971-72, he lost in the 72 primary). His father was a Bircher and later in life donated to David Duke. His father noted on his campaign literature that he was a World War II veteran. Without mentioning that he was in the Luftwaffe. Dad also said former Governor Bill Milliken was part of an international satanic conspiracy.

      Apple don’t fall far from the tree…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      smith

      @Quiltingfool: I’ve seen more reports of this incident, and it should surprise no one that in addition to being charged with chasing the woman and threatening her with a gun, he’s also charged with sexual assault.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      I could take or leave Tim Miller, but he’s dead on in his analysis here. Publicly, the safe choice for them is to appear to support tcfg; wouldn’t surprise me that privately several would vote for Biden, because the stupid tariff talk and undermining the rule of law would wreak havoc on the economy. And though they may talk a good game, more than a few can’t be positive tcfg can actually be controlled. He’s getting too volatile and erratic.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      I agree with Miller that the Biden admin shouldn’t target Musk because of his fascist political views. But I hope to hell they have a plan to disentangle critical government operations from businesses Musk controls since he’s already demonstrated a penchant for freelance foreign policy.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jay

      09-30-2019
      IMPACT

      Elon Musk makes 40,668 times more than a median Tesla employee

      Workers at 50 U.S.-based corporations would need to work 1,000 years to make what their CEOs earn in one year. New legislation aims to close these pay gaps.

      https://www.fastcompany.com/90411122/elon-musk-makes-40668-times-more-than-a-median-tesla-employee

      And that is from 2019.

      The 2021 figure marks an increase from 2020, when the ratio was 366-to-1. And both 2020 and 2021 had a ratio markedly higher than ones from decades ago. By the institute’s calculations, the CEO-to-worker pay ratio was 20-to-1 in 1965 and 59-to-1 in 1989.

      https://www.wral.com/story/fact-check-do-ceos-today-earn-400-times-more-than-their-typical-workers/21073957/#:~:text=And%20both%202020%20and%202021,%2Dto%2D1%20in%201989.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jackie

      @satby:

      Publicly, the safe choice for them is to appear to support tcfg; wouldn’t surprise me that privately several would vote for Biden, because the stupid tariff talk and undermining the rule of law would wreak havoc on the economy.

      TCFG will definitely keep tally of the ones who don’t financially support him – and put them on his enemies list.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I suspect a lot of CEOs hate Biden because he is strongly pro-labor.  They can’t feel like gods if they can’t grind their employees under their heel.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Soprano2

      @satby: If they think they can control him they’re fools. This won’t be like the first term because there won’t be anyone to tell him that he can’t have the Justice Department arrest people just because he wants them arrested. I don’t think there’s much else other than getting revenge that he actually cares about, so the Project 2025 people will be able to run amok. I was reading a business columnist today who thinks there will be worse inflation under TCFG because of the tariffs. Most people have no idea what that would do to the economy, but the financial and business people do.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Soprano2

      @Frankensteinbeck: I think a lot of them reflexively support R’s because they’ve always done that. They don’t want more labor shortages which we’d definitely have with TCFG because he’d try to deport anyone with a funny accent who’s not white.  They’re dumb to support TCFG even with the tax cuts.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      smith

      Michael Bloomberg has given nearly $20 million for Biden’s campaign, so #NotAllBillionaires. Here’s hoping Melinda Gates backs up her endorsement with cash as well.

      In other news, the Biden-Harris campaign now has 1,000 organizers on staff in battleground states. I’m not sure the Felon has any.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Leto

      Just to continue to add to the Ai-hellscape:

      Neo-Nazis Are All-In On AI
      Extremists are developing their own hateful AIs to supercharge radicalization and fundraising—and are now using the tech to make weapon blueprints and bombs. And it’s going to get worse.

      As the US election approaches, Purdue’s team is tracking a number of troubling developments in extremists’ use of AI technology, including the widespread adoption of AI video tools.

      “The biggest trend we’ve noticed [in 2024] is the rise of video,” says Purdue. “Last year, AI-generated video content was very basic. This year, with the release of OpenAI’s Sora, and other video generation or manipulation platforms, we’ve seen extremists using these as a means of producing video content. We’ve seen a lot of excitement about this as well, a lot of individuals are talking about how this could allow them to produce feature length films.”

      Extremists have already used this technology to create videos featuring a President Joe Biden using racial slurs during a speech and actress Emma Watson reading aloud Mein Kampf while dressed in a Nazi uniform.

      Last year, WIRED reported on how extremists linked to Hamas and Hezbollah were leveraging generative AI tools to undermine the hash-sharing database that allows Big Tech platforms to quickly remove terrorist content in a coordinated fashion, and there is currently no available solution to this problem

      Reply
    21. 21.

      scav

      @Quiltingfool: I somehow think he’s going to very much regret getting his — and his family’s — name above the parapet. I mean,  Papa asserting that the Vietnam War was prolonged in order to raise taxes might still be a step too far for current Repubs, although his claims that more than 72% of the US economy had been taken over by Communists due to a conspiracy by LBJ, JFK and Tricky Dick might be MAGA-friendly by now. The socialists controlling public schools bit is boilerplate.  That’s rather a low-hanging all-you-can-eat buffet for people to play with.
      Odd to learn that bits of the sheer madness of some of this current kurfuffle are actually retreads — Conservation of Lunacy is actually a thing.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Elizabelle

      @Jeffro: Agreed.  It’s not fair to have the billionaires carry us along on the nihilist train.  They are too dangerous and destabilizing.

      Reply

