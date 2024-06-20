(Jeff Danziger via GoComics.com)

This should be front-and-center in every “hey why are so many VCs backing Trump this time” article. Joe Biden has spent 3.5 years rebuilding administrative capacity. We now have regulators actually saying “hey knock it off that’s illegal.” The VCs would much prefer autocracy to accountability.

Particularly gross for me to see Tim Cook continuing to play patsy for Trump. Totally unnecessary and gross. https://t.co/90xVyEgzng

A psychoanalysis of the CEOs who are playing nice with Trump from @JVLast .





Conservative Never-Trumpist spells it out:

… [W]why would Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase), Brian Moynihan (Bank of America), Jane Fraser (Citi), Charlie Scharf (Wells Fargo), Tim Cook (Apple), Doug McMillon (WalMart), and scores of others show up to kiss the ring of a man they privately mock?…

There is a simple reason why these CEOs are cozying up to Trump and showing Joe Biden the back of their well-manicured hands:

Because crossing Trump could be costly; but crossing Biden is free.

We do not live in a truly free market system. The government is too big and sprawling; there are too many inputs, and externalities, and rent seekers.

But in general, the government doesn’t pick the winners and losers in a liberal democracy.

That is not true in illiberal democracies…

So pretend you’re Thurston Moneygood, the CEO of Widget AI. Your business is doing well, but the future is uncertain. What should you do about Trump and Biden? There are four possible pathways.

(1) You support Biden and Biden wins. You continue as you are now. The overall economic climate remains good. The rule of law stays intact. Maybe the second Biden administration will grant you an audience and listen to your concerns or advice. But you can’t expect special favors. You’re still pretty much on your own, competing against all the other AI companies.

(2) You support Biden and Trump wins. Not great. Trump and his people keep score and if the CEO of a competing AI company goes to Trump and asks for his help kneecapping you and Widget AI . . . well, you know what Trump thinks about loyalty.

(3) You support Trump and Trump wins. At the very least, this guarantees your status quo. At best? Sky’s the limit: You would not want to trade places with the CEOs of the AI company who supported Biden…

(4) You support Trump and Biden wins. What happens? Nothing. Literally nothing. Elon Musk’s businesses are built on exploiting the federal government through tax breaks and Defense contracts. Musk has been railing against Biden for four years. And he is fine. His businesses are fine. There is no retaliation. (Which is as it should be!)…

In a liberal democracy, institutions exist to prevent the demos from being offered the choice between liberalism and illiberalism. The job of institutions—from the political parties, to the media, to the business world, to think tanks and religious organizations and all the rest—is to stop aspiring authoritarians from ever getting in front of The People and offering them the choice between the rule of law and rule by law.

Over the last decade our institutions failed that task. Americans are now free to choose illiberal democracy if they please. The Business Roundtable isn’t going to save us.

The only way this gets fixed is from the inside…