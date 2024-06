Some decisions will be announced today (6/20), some tomorrow (6/21).

Holding my breath as I wait.

SCOTUSblog appears to be adding a quick summary as each opinion is released.

*****

Live blogging at The Guardian

.

First case was Moore v. US. This is a big tax case that has implications on the viability of the wealth tax.

7-2 ruling, by Kavanaugh, Thomas and Gorsuch dissent, saying that Congress CAN tax “pass through” entities. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 20, 2024

.

x