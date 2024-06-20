Let there be light!
This is Bryn Celli Ddu, a neolithic burial site on Anglesey, Wales, aligned to allow the sun to reach the back of the chamber at daybreak on the Summer Solstice.
May it shine bright on the longest day of the year.#SummerSolstice #folklorethursday #longestday pic.twitter.com/enqnO3J28i
— Mark Rees (@reviewwales) June 20, 2024
The Biden administration swore in the first class of the American Climate Corps, a federal program that is meant to place young people in the clean energy, conservation and climate resilience sectors. https://t.co/kBLAyXfKDV
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 18, 2024
This is a bill that could actually pass Congress that would further raise the stakes for the 2024 election. It would create 63 new district level judgeships, half in 2025 and half in 2029. Whoever wins in 2024 would get to appoint the 32 new judges for 2025. https://t.co/DdrM0pkVgK
— The Biden Accomplishments Guy (@What46HasDone) June 19, 2024
The IRS wants to end another major tax loophole for the wealthy and raise $50 billion in the process https://t.co/jnVNMK0bfY
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2024
Multiple shells (companies), one pea, some assembly required…
… The proposed rule and guidance announced Monday includes plans to essentially stop “partnership basis shifting” — a process by which a business or person can move assets among a series of related parties to avoid paying taxes.
Biden administration officials said after evaluating the practice that there are no economic grounds for these transactions, with Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo calling it “really just a shell game.” The officials said the additional IRS funding provided through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act had enabled increased oversight and greater awareness of the practice.
“These tax shelters allow wealthy taxpayers to avoid paying what they owe,” IRS commissioner Danny Werfel said…
Miles Johnson, a senior attorney adviser and partnership tax specialist at the Tax Law Center at NYU Law, said “these transactions effectively make income disappear from the tax system by creating depreciation deductions or other tax reductions that don’t reflect any true economic cost.”
He said the proposed rule and guidance shows that the IRS wants to stop these sorts of transactions “by eliminating their tax benefits and better identifying them to the IRS as without substance.”
Monday’s announcement is part of the IRS’s ongoing effort to zero in on high-wealth tax cheats who manipulate the tax code or don’t pay their taxes at all…
This is a genuinely good policy and great news! Turns out there *are* companies that profit from "deductions" and Joe Biden's IRS is closing that loophole
That's a major Biden win!https://t.co/zSaX5MHMTt
— The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) June 17, 2024
Crime at near 50-year lows. Unemployment near record lows. Stock market at record highs. Wage growth strong for low earners.
Seems like “go woke” actually means “build a successful country that includes everyone” pic.twitter.com/W01SmrcKPY
— Ramit Sethi (@ramit) June 18, 2024
7-point swing to Biden from March to June in Fox News polling pic.twitter.com/detq0szSzN
— Bill Scher (@billscher) June 19, 2024
Fox News Poll: Biden opens up two point lead https://t.co/OQlouM7mIQ
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 19, 2024
It’s almost as if the Biden campaign has their own polling, analytics, field operation, and has no incentive to telegraph their strategy to win these, or any other voters. https://t.co/9OXWWxvVYY
— Tom Bonier (@tbonier) June 19, 2024
Biden's reelection campaign raises $40 million in five days, including $8 million with Bill Clinton https://t.co/qVHVit3hys
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2024
Don’t mistake compassion for weakness. From the death, destruction, and global destabilization of two raging wars to his own son’s conviction on gun charges, Biden has proven he (not Donald Trump) is the tough guy in the 2024 race. My latest @bulwarkonline https://t.co/TRGQIyaAhm
— Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) June 12, 2024
