Thursday Night Open Thread

Another hot day here today, and I didn’t spend much time outside other than filling the bird bath, heading to the pharmacy for a refill, and heading up the hill to the post office to check my mailbox. The house is at a very comfortable 78 at the moment, which is hotter than I would like, but I just have a hard time justifying cooling a house this big any lower than that for just one person. I have one of those portable ac units in my bedroom and in my office, and I turn them on when I am in those rooms. Other than that, the house will just have to stay at 78. Soon enough this heat wave will pass and I can open the windows at night and get temperatures down again.

***

I’m watching Dune again because I wanted to see the second installment but decided I should rewatch the first before doing so, and I have to say I am really impressed with how “big” and “grand” and “epic” the director made it feel. A lot of directors try to do that, but it just doesn’t work. This guy pulls it off. Several of his movies have that “big” feel to them, for lack of a better word.

Speaking of science fiction, one of the things I think about a lot is time. How we perceive it, how we treat it and use it, how our concepts of time change over time, etc. One of my favorite ways of looking at time is taking my current age (53) and go back to the year I was born, then subtract my lifetime, and you end up with the year 1917. Then think to myself- I know how long the time I have been a live has felt, and think back to what things were life in an equal period of time and you find us in the heart of WW1. And just think how different things are in that arc of time for which I have a frame of reference.

I suppose it is looking at time kind of the same way you look at the distance of a diving board before you jump. A six foot high dive seems so much bigger than six feet, and that is because it is. I’m six feet tall, so if I am standing on a 6′ diving board looking down, it’s not six feet from my eyes to the water, it’s 12 feet! Twice as large. It’s just a matter of perspective.

At any rate, it gives you a viewpoint on history and change that is different. It also leads to one of the things that irritates me a lot these days, which is that the rise of the internet and social media the virality of videos and well, life these days has really fooled so many people into thinking they are the main character when the fact of the matter is that in your life and personal story, you are the main character, but in the big scheme of things, you’re an NPC. More than likely you were cut from the game during beta.

If you think back to 1917 and on, how many people REALLY made history. How many people are in the books as titular characters of importance. How many do people currently remember. Honestly, how many people could you name from the last hundred years? A thousand? How many could the majority of people remember from the last 100 years? A couple dozen? That’s not to say most people aren’t important. Everyone makes a difference in someone’s life. But I digress.

One of the things that is curious to me is how an alien species would view time. We do things based on the time our planet rotates around the sun. How would alien life forms from different solar systems view time? Would they? Most certainly they wouldn’t in the same way we do. And how would it change their perceptions? I always thought the way the Ents took “forever” to the hobbits to think was for them no time at all was a neat framing. Then again, I don’t even really know how other people view time- I can’t really even know for sure if they perceive colors anywhere like I do. I’m almost sure they don’t.

I have nowhere to go with this thread and no I am not drinking again.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Other than that, the house will just have to stay at 78. Soon enough this heat wave will pass and I can open the windows at night and get temperatures down again.

      Same, for all the same reasons. Except I supplement with fans, not small air conditioners. I can’t wait for this heat to break so I can open windows at night again.

      One of my favorite ways of looking at time is taking my current age (53) and go back to the year I was born, then subtract my lifetime, and you end up with the year 1917.

      I do that a lot, John. I will be 82 in a few weeks, so subtract that from 1942, the year I was born, and we’re in 1860 — the year before the Civil War started, the year Abraham Lincoln was elected President. It is sobering and a bit scary and kind of hilarious, all at once.

      Ella in New Mexico

We're heading back to my husband's home town near Gettysburg PA for a family funeral.Leaving NM where today it's been in the mid to upper 80's due to cloud cover, was high 90's past week or so but dry. Weather forcast in PA is 95 with humidity 50-60%.

And not a lot of places with air conditioners for the family visits.

Pray for us.

      And not a lot of places with air conditioners for the family visits.

      Pray for us.

      geg6

The HVAC guy just showed up with a new AC unit.  I might just be able to sleep tonight!  It's only going down to 70F tonight, pretty much like the past four nights and I've been miserable.

      Randal Sexton

interesting discussion on perspective.  I just did your birth year age math, and came up with 1889 – which is the same year my Dad's Mom was born, she whose diary details living thru the 'Spanish' Flu.  She lived to see People on the Moon!

      @SiubhanDuinne: For me, it would be 1886.

      My great-grandfather on my mother’s side died in 1934(?) at age 106. Puts that in 1722, 54 years before the Declaration of Independence.

      History is never as ancient as we think, is it? Really humbling.

      Ella in New Mexico

Also our 7 month old kitten (he had an appointment to be spayed but-surprise to us- was already pregnant when we got her) had 4 kittens last night and is not doint the greatest Mommying job–we've been supplementing with formula all day. Our daughter in law is a vet tech, and she's going to graciously take them home with her while we're gone but dang, couldn't be a worse time for this to happen.

      When you are talking about the movie feeling “big,” are you talking about it feeling big visually or in space and time? I thought there were some scenes that felt visually big.

      And in discussing visuals with my son (13), I told him that a lot of things were CGI. He generalized that concept of CGI to everything, and I grew frustrated when we watched older (Star Wars) movies, and he thought the CGI was cool, and I was like “No, that is real effects (unless we are watching some digitally remastered and updated nonsense.)” They did things with models to make everything feel big, but they didn’t have a computer to make that happen.

      And everyone who makes CGI bugs needs to stop. Yes, even in that “Fly” episode of Breaking Bad that seemed pointless that all the movie people liked.

      Great essay, John.  Thank you.  It’s good to think about time, and about how so much “history” is actually the recent past.

      I think a lot of us are in that frame, since we seem to be living through what people should have wised up to in the 1920s and 1930s. We were warned.  At great cost to life.

      Baud

I feel like the Internet has messed with our collective conception of time.  The pandemic did not help either.

      1917? My grandpa Erv shipped out to France in 1917. The war ended before he had to enter the trenches, but he was still surrounded by death and injury, including and maybe most especially from the flu.

      1943? The same guy enlisted in the Navy, became a Sea Bee, and served in the South Pacific.

      His grandpa and great uncle both fought in the Dakota War of 1862 and were in Mankato for the Largest mass of execution in US history, after which they marched to Tennessee and fought in the Battle of Nashville.

      They both survived, although Uncle John lost his leg.

      We know their stories in part from diaries they kept.

      I’m old. I knew and loved some of these people so I can put names to the arithmetic.

      Ain’t that the shits.

      @SiubhanDuinne: for me, it’s 1874. A decade prior, my great grandmother had emigrated to Canada from Scotland, when Canada was barely a country. The rest of my ancestors on both sides were still scattered over England.

      The movie Midnight in Paris relates too, when Owen Wilson keeps going back in time and each generation keeps talking about how great the previous generation was, compared to now and he finally realized he could be happy in his own time. As can we, provided Biden wins the election. And Trudeau

      Interesting exercise.

      I am 68, born in 1955, so 68 years before would be 1887. In that time, there was the Russian Revolution, two world wars, the Holocaust, Hiroshima/Nagaski, and the Great Depression. Makes my 68 years almost tame.

      Martin

@Baud: Yeah, it's why I like Everything Everywhere All at Once so much. I think it does a very good job of capturing the overwhelming amount of exposure to the world thanks to the internet and of the sense of opportunities that we choose to not take.

      Xavier

In Kurt Vonnegut's novel Slaughterhouse Five, Billy Pilgrim is captured by aliens from the planet Tralfamador, who look at time entirely differently..

      That’s a fascinating perspective-trick. I was born in 1956, am now 68. 1956 minus 68 is, holy hell, 1888.

      I’ll have to look up 1888 to see what was happening. But from what I know of late 19th Century history, very little was good: it was the high tide of European and British Imperialism overseas; the Indian Wars were mostly over (and so was Native American sovereignty); Reconstruction was undone; and the first wave of oligarchy was sweeping the US. Not a good time at all.

      As someone who deeply loves Deep Time, I often think in terms of geologic or even cosmic time. All of human history is barely an eye-blink. I lately have been thinking a lot about a post-human world, wondering how long it will take Earth to recover from what we’ve done to it, and what the ecosystems will look like in a hundred thousand, or a million, years. It’s very comforting, in an odd way. Earth and its lifeforms have survived worse and bounced back. It may take a while, but…”life finds a way.”

      Both of the recent Dune movies are excellent on a nice dose of edible.  Or so I’ve heard…

      For people who are into horror films, I watched Infinity Pool last weekend and it was really good.  Alexander Skarsgaard and Mia Goth are really excellent.  The film is about a tourist (Skarsgaard) who finds himself on the wrong side of the law in a third-world country.  Don’t let the cover image or trailer fool you, it’s violent but not as much as you’d expect.  It has a very Jordan Peele or even Ruben Ostlund (Force Majeure, The Square) kind of vibe to it.  An interesting take on the vacation-gone-horribly-wrong sub-genre of horror.

      Archon

My friend and I got into a heated debate about Dune. Can't speak on the books or any previous version but this version to me was a supervillain origin story. I thought by the end it was pretty clear Paul was now the antagonist in the Dune universe. My friend was adamant he was still the hero who was forced by circumstance and destiny to make tough choices. I'm curious what other people think

      Ugh. I finished off something that was really difficult for me tonight, and two more unpleasant things to do at work tomorrow. Forget the stupid AI, I want forms that actually carry over data from one to the other. So I ate way too much tonight and right now all is dust and ashes and vanity; I am in official freak out mode. I want to go find a storage unit and haul everything out into it except the furniture and start painting the walls.

      I need a haircut and a massage and a manicure and pedicure from a place that can help my soft peeling nails.

      and it is too damned hot to knit and I have too many embroidery projects in progress none of which I want to work on tonight. So I am knitting on the monstrosity that seems to never end.

      Sometimes I think about how quickly we are all forgotten. I have a photo of my mother, her two siblings, and my grandmother from 1925.

      That was the year my grandfather stayed in the Bronx and ran his business while my grandmother took the children to visit her parents and family back in Hungary; the photo is of the entire Roth clan, the Hungarians and the New Yorkers, 25 of them all together, in rows like a class picture.

      There’s my mother, next to her cousin who somehow survived the Holocaust, next to her brother, the cousin who was in the underground. There’s my uncle at three, on his grandfather’s knee, his grandfather a foretaste of what my uncle would someday look like, and at the same time, my uncle is a foretaste of what his son would look like as a preschooler 38 years later.

      I have stories about many of the others. They are remembered. But the ones who came before them, that’s a black hole.

      They are totally forgotten. Even if photographs had been around for those earlier generations and had somehow been passed down in one piece, they’d just be anonymous faces without stories.

      And so will all of us be similarly forgotten in a few generation’s time.

      UncleEbeneezer

Seeing decent airfares to Vancouver in October and getting a little tempted to finally visit.  But we are already planning our Eastern Sierra Fall Color camping trip (just booked a great site at Reversed Creek/June Lake) and that will be so much more affordable than Vancouver, that we will probably just stick with that for our Fall trip since we definitely can't do both (time or $).  Our love of the Sierra definitely keeps us from exploring lots of other places because it's such a fairly easy getaway and there's still a ton of it for us to see.

      MagdaInBlack

@CaseyL: I found comfort in the same thinking. That earth will still be here, and we are just a blip in time. And how many other planets "out there somewhere" also had inhabitants who managed to destroy their environment.

      Dune drove me crazy with the endless brown & gray. You can’t blame the desert. Lawrence of Arabia had some of the most glorious colors ever filmed.
      We have a house where the basement is chilly, first floor cool, 2nd floor hot. Dogmatic – who prefers subfreezing & tolerates up to about 21C – stays on the first floor. Hit the limit of fan cooling upstairs today, but the 2nd thunderstorm has it going down to where sleeping will be easy without cranking up the minisplit.

      scav

Another detail to think of with those dates (for some of us, at least).  When I plot back, my great-grandparents (on one side) had just immigrated.  That family's entire period in the US is my lifetime.

      A time-travel thought experiment:

      It’s 2024, so the year 1900 was 124 years ago. The halfway point is 1962. Take someone from, say, San Diego (my joint) in the year 1900, explain to him that you’re going to transport him to 1962, then do so. He goes from cobblestone streets, gaslights, and horses, to cars (blaring rock ‘n’ roll!), neon lights, and 707s overhead on the flight path to the nearby airport. He’s never heard of radio, much less television. He may have seen a telephone or two, but has probably never used one. He’d faint dead away from the shock of the alien world around him.

      Now take a guy from 1962 and zip him to 2024. He looks around and asks why there are so many foreign-made cars. He looks up, sees a passenger jet approaching, and wonders why it’s so quiet. He’s impressed that we carry our phones around with us and can even Face Time, “Just like Dick Tracy!” He’s wowed, but not surprised, by the size of our TVs, laughs at the notion of 500 channels instead of three, and does a double-take when he hears someone on TV use an obscenity. If you put him in the driver’s seat of a car and show him how to start it and put it in gear, he’ll be able drive around town, and on the freeways, with no problem.

      Things are always changing, but not as fast as they did for a while. The world of 1900 was nothing like the world of 1962. But 1962 is — overall — pretty much like the world of 2024.

      I know, I know — computers. That has been huge. But most everything else from 1962 to 2024 has been a quantitative change; 1900 to 1962 was loaded with qualitative changes. The difference between no TV and TVs with three channels is gigantic, but going from three channels to 500 channels is (mostly) more of the same.

      @Manyakitty: I like
      to think that there are social scientists and historians of all stripes recording and documenting all ways the pandemic has changed us. The dust is still settling, we won’t have the results for a good while..

      I know Ohio Son’s launching into adulthood was abruptly derailed. I feel like he is finally getting a fragile momentum going again. As for me, i have still not shaken off the asocial lifestyle I was forced into. I’ve grown comfortable in it and I don’t think it’s good for me.

      @Archon: ​

      Frank Herbert considered Dune to be a cautionary tale against the idea of messiahs, strong leaders, and so-called “great men.” Paul Atreides became a messiah and an icon of devotion, and this only precipitates an unprecedented wave of destruction.

      (And, yes, I stole that wording from the Internet but I heard Herbert say more-or-less the same thing in person)

      1976 minus 48 gives us 1928. A lot of interesting things happened that year, stuff that still affects us now. Time is such an elastic concept: events feel so far away, but at the same time like they just happened. I’ve hit my 30 year high school graduation this year, but the 90s still feel… close. Closer than they actually are. Not always sure how to process that.

      @Anoniminous: which is why what his kid, and Kevin J Anderson, did to his work (all the prequels, and the subsequent 2 part book 7) is such an absolute criminal fucking shame. And no, I don’t like Denis interpretation either. Visually beautiful, story wise…

      I have often thought about my mother’s father. Born in 1904 – a year after the Wright Brother’s first flight. Died in 1982 – the year when the Space Shuttle became fully operational. Lots and lots and lots of changes over that period of time.

      His sister told some stories about an older relative who as a young man went off to fight in the Civil War and sent his pay back home to his family for safe keeping and returned to find that all the money was gone. :-/

      It’s corny, but Biden’s right that there’s (almost) nothing we can’t do if we work together. But it’s not easy!

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      When my mother (born  Jan1922) was a child of 8 in 1930,  there were more veterans of the Civil War still alive (albeit in their mid-to-late 80s) than there are veterans of WW2 still alive today.  And as much time has passed since D-Day in 1944 until now as passed between the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863 and D-Day in 1944 (ok, so +1 more year Gettysburg => D-Day than D-Day-present, but that’s a relatively trivial difference).

      One huge difference between now and past generations is that the personal history of our generation will be much better preserved in digital photos and videos for our great-grandchildren than my (obscure) great-grandfathers on either side are for me.  I know next to nothing about my maternal great-grandfather except he was a farmer, and have but a single photo of my maternal great-grandmother standing on the porch of her house c. 1924 near the end of her life.  But she lived near the end of her life in a neighborhood of a small eastern NC town that is very little changed over 100 years – four year ago. I got to see the house where the photo of her was taken on the porch, and the scene is identical to the 100 year old photo, except of course she wasn’t there.  But I could so vividly imagine her from the photos standing there, I was overwhelmed with a desire to start a conversation with her, if only I could have.  Photos weren’t yet a very common thing c. 1920, except in professional photo portraits.

      @Leto:

      Oh I don’t know.  the “Certified Public Accountants of the God Emperor of Dune Audits the Bene Gesserit” was a real page turner.

      I got halfway through “Dune Messiah,” gave it away, and never opened another in the series.

      Cultural changes have gone at a different pace. “Happy Days” premiered in the early ‘70s, looking back at that quaint, innocent time … 15 years earlier! Everything seemed different in the culture. Now imagine a show set in 2008. How could you tell? Well, the cell phones weren’t as good, and … and … ?

      @MagdaInBlack: That’s my latest hobby horse.  Sentience is fine, but sapience is a trap.  In brief: Sapience means a species gets just smart enough to destroy its ecosphere, but not smart enough NOT to do so.  So, no, there are no “advanced civilizations” out there; they all self-destructed, one way or another.

      I have to say, I read the Dune books* as a young adult, and it always seemed to me Paul was – if not a victim of prophesy – someone who couldn’t think of a way out of it.  In order to protect the Fremen, he had to defeat House Harkonnen and become Emperor.  I did wonder why he didn’t try harder to defy his visions of the future, but again: short of changing his name and leaving Arrakis forever, I’m not sure how he could have done so.  I never saw him as the outright “villain,” more the chew toy of Fate.​​

      *Up to God Emperor. If Frank didn’t write it, I wasn’t interested in reading it.

      @Hungry Joe:

      Could do a good series set in 2008.  That was the year Obama was elected and a ton of Americans – *cough*whitepeople*cough* – lost their marbles & have yet to find ’em

      Finally able to open all the windows tonight as we had a wonderful thunderstorm pass through.  I’m listening to the rain and the ceiling fan and it is making me sleeeeepeeey.

      After work my son came over and helped me switch out my mom’s mattress and put the beds together upstairs.  It was soooo hot and uncomfortable.

      @Leto:

      I think the high school years leave a much bigger imprint than we realize.  I was thinking about what you wrote, and I thought yeah, the 90’s were good, and I remember a lot.  But the 80’s, I was born 1968, I can still feel those.

