(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: Rosie is still doing excellently with little to no side effects from this week’s chemo treatment. Thank you all for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

As I start tonight’s update – 7:40 PM EDT – all of eastern and southern Ukraine are under air raid alert. I haven’t seen anything about cruise missiles yet, but I’ll keep an eye out.

Here’s the butcher’s bill from Russia’s attack on Ukraine last night/this morning.

Russia hit Ukraine’s power infrastructure with a massive missile and drone attack, damaging facilities in four regions. Explosions reported in Dnipro region, thermal power plant seriously damaged. Russia’s trying to leave Ukraine without heating, employing gaps in air defense. pic.twitter.com/Qmd4oKXK8Y — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 20, 2024

Last night @KpsZSU shot down 5 missiles & 27 attack UAVs across Ukraine. The main focus of the strike was in the East, in particular in Dnipropetrovsʼk region. At least 4 people were killed & 15 others were injured due to the attacks. TPP was attacked for the seventh time in the… pic.twitter.com/d83IlE7Zxh — Гюндуз Мамедов/Gyunduz Mamedov (@MamedovGyunduz) June 20, 2024

Last night @KpsZSU shot down 5 missiles & 27 attack UAVs across Ukraine. The main focus of the strike was in the East, in particular in Dnipropetrovsʼk region. At least 4 people were killed & 15 others were injured due to the attacks. TPP was attacked for the seventh time in the last 3 months: 3 workers were injured & the plantʼs equipment was seriously damaged. At least 60 private houses, a shopping center, a farm & construction equipment were destroyed.

#StopRussianAggression

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The Life of Ukraine Must Be Preserved, Particularly in Terms of Energy Supply – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Today, I held a meeting of the Staff that was dedicated primarily to protecting the energy sector from Russian attacks and protecting our people from the consequences of Russian energy terror. A very specific task is to provide maximum support to people and communities and to do everything possible to prevent Russian terrorists from achieving their goals. The life of Ukraine must be preserved, particularly in terms of energy supply. At the Staff meeting, there were reports from government officials, heads of energy companies, military personnel, and security sector leaders. Specific decisions were made. First. The government has been tasked with immediately presenting a program to encourage the installation of solar generation and energy storage systems in Ukraine, a program that is as favorable as possible. It should be as easy to use as the “5-7-9” program, but with a zero percent annual interest rate in hryvnia for citizens. Second. A clear plan for completing all protective structures for the energy sector, with a specific deadline for each facility. Executives at every level need to accelerate their efforts. Third. All public and administrative buildings in the country, as well as all critical infrastructure facilities, need appropriate alternative energy sources. To this end, the Government, regional and local administrations, energy companies, and everyone else involved must work together to ensure that Ukraine enters the heating season prepared at the level of each community and our entire country. Fourth. The state will continue to work on creating new energy generation and new decentralized energy capacities. Specific projects must be approved, and deadlines for each of them must be presented. And fifth. The state must significantly intensify efforts to stimulate the construction of new balancing and maneuverable capacities for the energy sector. This process is quite challenging in wartime conditions, but we must implement it, just as we have already implemented many difficult projects. Of course, there were reports and instructions at the Staff meeting today regarding the security component, namely the protection of energy facilities from Russian strikes and sabotage activities. Clear work is also being done in this regard. I am grateful to everyone in the Defense Forces, intelligence and Security Forces who protect our infrastructure and prevent the occupier from weakening Ukraine. And a few more things. I thank Romania for the decision to transfer the Patriot system to Ukraine – this is a truly powerful step. As a result, there will be greater security throughout our region, for all our neighbors. For Moldova, for the Baltic states, for Romania as well. We are now capable of defeating Russia’s imperial ambitions, and this will bring peace and confidence back to our entire Europe. We are now working with the team to secure the delivery of several more Patriots. Today I would also like to thank the European Union for another step in the preparation of a new EU sanctions package. It is very important to keep up the pressure on Russia for this war and the violation of the rules-based international order. In addition, we have another signatory to the Joint Communiqué of the first Peace Summit in Switzerland. Zambia has joined, increasing the representation of Africa among those who genuinely want to restore the full effectiveness of the UN Charter. There will be more accessions to the communiqué. Thank you to our team and everyone who helps! Thank you to each and every one who stands with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Romania:

Romania will provide a Patriot system to Ukraine! The Supreme Council of National Defense of Romania decided to donate a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

We are grateful to our Romanian friends for their unwavering support. This decision will help protect the Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/yTfEdl365j — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 20, 2024

Romania will provide a Patriot system to Ukraine! The Supreme Council of National Defense of Romania decided to donate a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

We are grateful to our Romanian friends for their unwavering support. This decision will help protect the Ukrainian people from russian terror. Together, we are stronger.

🇺🇦🤝🇷🇴

Related from the US:

White House confirms Ukraine will get priority on air defense missile deliveries over orders from other countries; Romania will transfer a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine; and more. https://t.co/0rdMMeyNaY — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 20, 2024

The Kyiv Independent has the details:

The U.S. is to prioritize deliveries of air defense missiles to Ukraine over orders from other countries, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 20. “The United States government has made the difficult but necessary decision to reprioritize near-term planned deliveries of foreign military sales to other countries, particularly Patriot and NASAMS missiles, to go to Ukraine instead,” he said in comments reported by AFP. Comments from U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month strongly suggested such a move was on the table. “We let it be known to those countries that are expecting from us air defense systems in the future that they’re going to have to wait,” Biden said after signing a 10-year security deal with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy on June 13. In a post on social media on June 20, Zelensky thanked President Biden for the latest decision. “The partnership between Ukraine and the United States is strong and unwavering. Together, we are protecting life against terror and aggression,” he said.

I am deeply grateful to @POTUS and the United States for prioritising Ukraine in the delivery of air defenses that we critically need to defeat Russian attacks. These additional air defense capabilities will protect Ukrainian cities and civilians. I thank President Biden for the… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 20, 2024

I am deeply grateful to @POTUS and the United States for prioritising Ukraine in the delivery of air defenses that we critically need to defeat Russian attacks. These additional air defense capabilities will protect Ukrainian cities and civilians. I thank President Biden for the essential support, which we discussed during our recent meeting in Italy. The partnership between Ukraine and the United States is strong and unwavering. Together, we are protecting life against terror and aggression.

The US decision to prioritize Ukraine in the delivery of air defense interceptors is groundbreaking and deeply appreciated. Two major decisions from Romania and the United States in just one day: on delivering the Patriot system and additional air defense missiles. After months… — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) June 20, 2024

The US decision to prioritize Ukraine in the delivery of air defense interceptors is groundbreaking and deeply appreciated. Two major decisions from Romania and the United States in just one day: on delivering the Patriot system and additional air defense missiles. After months of hard work we are not going to stop here. There will be even more systems and missiles to defend Ukraine. Work is in progress. I would like to specifically thank @SecBlinken for his dependable partnership in rallying the world and finding solutions with various partners to strengthen Ukraine’s defense. Today’s message is crystal clear: our unity and resolve are rock solid.

Seoul:

South Korea blasts Russia-North Korea deal, says it will consider possible arms supplies to Ukraine https://t.co/bprlujn7uc — The Associated Press (@AP) June 20, 2024

From the AP:

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said Thursday that it would consider sending arms to Ukraine, a major policy change that was suggested after Russia and North Korea rattled the region and beyond by signing a pact to come to each other’s defense in the event of war. The comments from a senior presidential official came hours after North Korea’s state media released the details of the agreement, which observers said could mark the strongest connection between Moscow and Pyongyang since the end of the Cold War. It comes at a time when Russia faces growing isolation over the war in Ukraine and both countries face escalating standoffs with the West. Yoon’s national security adviser, Chang Ho-jin, said that Seoul would reconsider the issue of providing arms to Ukraine to help the country fight off Russia’s full-scale invasion. South Korea, a growing arms exporter with a well-equipped military backed by the United States, has provided humanitarian aid and other support to Ukraine, while joining U.S.-led economic sanctions against Moscow. But it hasn’t directly provided arms to Kyiv, citing a longstanding policy of not supplying weapons to countries actively engaged in conflict. Speaking to reporters in Hanoi, where he traveled after Pyongyang, Putin said Thursday that supplying weapons to Ukraine would be “a very big mistake” on South Korea’s part. If that happens, Putin said that it would lead to “decisions that are unlikely to please the current leadership of South Korea.” He said that South Korea “shouldn’t worry” about the agreement, if Seoul isn’t planning any aggression against Pyongyang. Asked whether Ukrainian strikes on Russian regions with Western-supplied weapons could be considered an act of aggression, Putin said that “it needs to be additionally studied, but it’s close to it,” and that Moscow isn’t ruling out supplying weapons to North Korea in response.

Lyptsy, Kharkiv Oblast:

If this is not a FREAKING MASSIVE WAKE UP CALL for finally doing everything possible and impossible to find a solution to the notorious UMPK problem, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/tak36iqdR8 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 20, 2024

Remember how we discussed Nova Poshta opening stores/outlets throughout the EU a few weeks back when Russia hit the main sorting facility in Ukraine? And that many of them had been vandalized? This strike is part of that campaign to target Nova Poshta inside and outside of Ukraine.

Speaking of vandalism, Kyiv:

The suspect has been arrested by the police. I guess the violator who did that was simply mentally unstable. pic.twitter.com/tu39KmnToB — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 20, 2024

Here’s the full text of Ponomarenko’s first tweet:

Last night, someone vandalized the graves of our friends and heroic warfighters @_juicefighter_, @VovkyDaVinchi, and @vkrainets at Askoldova Mohyla memorial site in Kyiv. It was apparently done by a female violator who is yet to be identified (and I’m sure we’ll know the name)… the police is investigating the crime.

Hopefully the Ukrainian authorities can get this woman the help she needs.

Vasylkiv:

Meet Serhii. He shot down a russian missile with a machine gun. It happened on June 12, when his mobile fire group intercepted an enemy missile headed for the Kyiv region. “We were informed that the target is close. A few seconds later, we saw an enemy missile heading towards… pic.twitter.com/EcIj6IM2k1 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 20, 2024

Meet Serhii. He shot down a russian missile with a machine gun. It happened on June 12, when his mobile fire group intercepted an enemy missile headed for the Kyiv region. “We were informed that the target is close. A few seconds later, we saw an enemy missile heading towards Vasylkiv. Without hesitation, I took a machine gun and opened fire on the target. There was only one thing on my mind: I had to shoot it down! After firing a round from the machine gun, I saw that the missile began to deviate from its course and descend,” Serhii recalls. Serhii believed that the missile was shot down only when he saw its fragments with his own eyes. 📷: @KpsZSU

Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar front:

Yesterday Russians gathers forces to attack Ukrainian positions in Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar direction. On the video, a tank of the Defense Forces of Ukraine fires at Russian BMP. Deepstate regarding Russian attack in Kalynivka area: “A total of 6 Russian AFVs were destroyed.… pic.twitter.com/qeAKWTVaSL — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 20, 2024

Yesterday Russians gathers forces to attack Ukrainian positions in Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar direction. On the video, a tank of the Defense Forces of Ukraine fires at Russian BMP. Deepstate regarding Russian attack in Kalynivka area: “A total of 6 Russian AFVs were destroyed. Among them are 2 tanks, 2 BMPs, 1 unidentified type of equipment and 1 MT-LB. MT-LB was a kamikaze, it is the one that explodes at 00:50 second of the video.” https://t.me/DeepStateUA/19738

Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Better quality video of the same strike on Russian base in Vasylivka. As said the strike was carried out by MiG-29. https://t.co/hKEE9mVGr0 https://t.co/Z5R6Pj9nCo pic.twitter.com/fI4DZyQa2z — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 20, 2024

The Kharkiv front:

Soldiers of the 36th brigade of Ukraine clear Russian positions on the Kharkiv front. https://t.co/SJATLQ3oxm pic.twitter.com/PODF1qba0Q — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 20, 2024

Kharkiv:

Kids are getting ready for their graduation ceremony performance in a bunker in Kharkiv. Most of them have only experienced school online. pic.twitter.com/SZmVa4BoGf — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 20, 2024

Not quite sure where in Ukraine this is:

The occupiers are filming the moment of the epic annihilation of a Russian tank (Ukrainian operators of attack drones are working) — Мисливець за зорями (@small10space) June 20, 2024

Tatarigami and his Frontelligence Insight team take a deep dive into the gaps and holes in the sanctions regime. Via the Thread Reader App:

Sanctions enforcement against Russia remains weak, as companies, including those from the West, continue to supply critical manufacturing equipment to sanctioned Russian firms. Frontelligence Insight reveals details of its investigation and provides evidence. 🧵Thread: 2/ The Russian UAV manufacturer “Albatros,” based in Alabuga, is led by Aleksei Florov, also a chief designer involved in the localization of Iranian Shahed drones in Alabuga. Both “Albatros” and Aleksei Florov are sanctioned by several countries, including the US. The Russian UAV manufacturer “Albatros,” based in Alabuga, is led by Aleksei Florov, also a chief designer involved in the localization of Iranian Shahed drones in Alabuga. Both “Albatros” and Aleksei Florov are sanctioned by several countries, including the US. 3/ The documents obtained by @CyberResUa and analyzed by Frontelligence Insight reveal that Aleksei Florov and his “Albatros” not only maintain trade relations with foreign companies through intermediaries but often engage directly with them. 4/ While Chinese companies play a key role, other companies, including French and Korean, have also been spotted. For instance, the Russian branch of the South Korean software company Midas Engineering Software directly offered to provide manufacturing software to Albatros While Chinese companies play a key role, other companies, including French and Korean, have also been spotted. For instance, the Russian branch of the South Korean software company Midas Engineering Software directly offered to provide manufacturing software to Albatros 5/ Thanks to an email conversation between Florov and Dmitry Vorontsov, the regional manager of “UNIT MARK PRO,” we know that Unit Mark Pro supplies the Russian military industry, including Zala Aero (Lancet manufacturer), with industrial equipment from SIC Marking, France Thanks to an email conversation between Florov and Dmitry Vorontsov, the regional manager of “UNIT MARK PRO,” we know that Unit Mark Pro supplies the Russian military industry, including Zala Aero (Lancet manufacturer), with industrial equipment from SIC Marking, France 6/ Chinese companies often work directly with Albatros to supply crucial components like semiconductors. Leaked emails reveal that Asia Semiconductor openly offer to bypass sanctions and supply with Mean Well, Aimtec, Siemens, Chinfa, Maxim, XILINX, Atmel, Wago, Vicor, and ST/TI Chinese companies often work directly with Albatros to supply crucial components like semiconductors. Leaked emails reveal that Asia Semiconductor openly offer to bypass sanctions and supply with Mean Well, Aimtec, Siemens, Chinfa, Maxim, XILINX, Atmel, Wago, Vicor, and ST/TI 7/ Another example is Ericco Inertial System, based in Xi’an, China, which reached out directly to the CEO of Albatros, offering to sell MEMS MIUs (navigational devices for measuring navigational data) for their UAVs. Another example is Ericco Inertial System, based in Xi’an, China, which reached out directly to the CEO of Albatros, offering to sell MEMS MIUs (navigational devices for measuring navigational data) for their UAVs. 8/ Unfortunately, it doesn’t stop at relatively small items. The Russian company AREAL was in contact with Albatros, offering to deliver industrial manufacturing equipment such as milling machines, lathes, CNC machines, metal laser, and plasma cutting machines from China and ROC Unfortunately, it doesn’t stop at relatively small items. The Russian company AREAL was in contact with Albatros, offering to deliver industrial manufacturing equipment such as milling machines, lathes, CNC machines, metal laser, and plasma cutting machines from China and ROC 9/ Based on billing and invoice documents, we know that some transactions were successful. For instance, in October 2023, at least five Japanese Saito engines were purchased for over 1.13 million rubles. The invoice lists Florov as the Chief Designer of “Alabuga”. Based on billing and invoice documents, we know that some transactions were successful. For instance, in October 2023, at least five Japanese Saito engines were purchased for over 1.13 million rubles. The invoice lists Florov as the Chief Designer of “Alabuga”. 10/ It was also disappointing to see NVIDIA representatives reaching out directly to sanctioned Florov to participate in an AI conference. While this may not constitute a violation of sanctions, the careless attitude of corporations shows that sanctions lack seriousness It was also disappointing to see NVIDIA representatives reaching out directly to sanctioned Florov to participate in an AI conference. While this may not constitute a violation of sanctions, the careless attitude of corporations shows that sanctions lack seriousness 11/ At the same time, it might not be surprising – after all, Agroassist, another company affiliated with Florov specializing in software for his drones, as covered in our previous investigation, is a member of the Nvidia Inception Program. At the same time, it might not be surprising – after all, Agroassist, another company affiliated with Florov specializing in software for his drones, as covered in our previous investigation, is a member of the Nvidia Inception Program. 12/ The list of companies and products provided here is not exhaustive – the actual number of sanctions violators is much larger, spanning a wider geographic area. However, none of them appear concerned with sanctions or their consequences, due to the lack of enforcement 13/ Our team will continue to investigate and compile a list of violators. The full article, including all names, will be published this week, further detailing how lax sanction enforcement leads to the expansion of Russian military production, particularly in the UAV sector 14/ We appreciate your support. Please consider retweeting and liking this thread to aid with visibility, as raising public awareness is the key. You can also contribute to our efforts by donating to help fund further investigations like this one: Tatarigami_UA is All Source Public IntelligenceSatellite imagery and other expenses https://buymeacoffee.com/frontelligence

Several different locations in Russia, including air bases and petroleum facilities.

/2. Fire in the direction of Russian military airfield in Eysk after drone attack.

POV: 46.679742,38.296845https://t.co/0dQ8kf2oNE pic.twitter.com/eUtxwK114l — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 20, 2024

/2. Krasnodar oil refinery area was targeted.

Approximate POV: (44.9997123, 38.9570887) pic.twitter.com/BxMTHHmVTZ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 21, 2024

/2. Aftermath of the drone strike on oil depot in Platonovka. (52.7167227, 41.9622082) pic.twitter.com/5inIPRw6aJ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 20, 2024

/1. Two Russian oil depots were hit by drones tonight. – Oil depot in Platonovka, Tambov region of Russia. 400km from the frontline.

-Lukoil oil depot in Enem, Adygea Republic of Russia. 340km from the frontline. P.S: Some media also say that Afipskiy oil refinery was hit, but it’s not the case. Enem oil depot and Afipskiy oil refinery are located in close proximity, which has caused erroneous media reports.

/4. Satellite imagery of Russian oil depot in Tambov region after tonight’s drone attack. https://t.co/whgDaUd3Xf — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 20, 2024



That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos tonight. Here is some adjacent material from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Open thread!