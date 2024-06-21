Sutherland died yesterday. He’s on my list of “greats.” I’ve been thinking of what was great about him, and I’m going to pick one performance, his role as Calvin Jarrett in Ordinary People.

One of the aspects of Sutherland’s greatness is that he turned in great performances in so many genres by taking up just the right amount of space. Ordinary People had so many good performances: Timothy Hutton, as Conrad Jarrett, the boy who lived when his brother drowned, and then attempted suicide. Mary Tyler Moore, playing against type as Beth Jarrett, the mother who wants to appear to be perfect yet has her world shattered. Sutherland’s reserved performance was, in my opinion, the best of the bunch. He had a tough part to play, an apparently superficial, successful Lake Forest attorney who spouts platitudes in an attempt to keep his family together.

He never intruded on his co-stars performances. But there are two pivotal scenes where the mask comes off the superficial glad-hander Calvin: one is when he has a talk with Conrad about how he’s the stronger kid in the family, and the other, painful, awful scene where he tells Beth that their marriage is over. Each is played with emotion that’s just so much and nothing more, consistent with the self-censorship and oppression of their WASP environment. He inhabited the character — the ability to be Hawkeye Pierce in M*A*S*H, the stoner professor in Animal House, and Calvin Jarrett, showed his versatility and talent.

Contrast Sutherland’s performance with Judd Hirsch chewing up the scenery as Conrad’s therapist. Sutherland could have been supercilious, maudlin or cardboard in his role. He was none of those things, and that’s greatness.