Friday Good Vibes

It’s been a rough week, so when I sat down to unwind, I chose some feel-good documentaries. I thought I would recommend three that I really enjoyed.

 

I stumbled on this when I picked up a month of Prime (I see it’s also available on YouTube TV). It’s a few years old, but I had no idea about these brilliant musicians and I added quite a few songs to my summer playlist with a new understanding of the magic behind their beautiful sounds.

 

============

Finally had time to sit down and watch Butterfly in the Sky (Netflix) and man, bring the tissues if people doing what they love and loving what they are doing makes you teary. I was much too old for Reading Rainbow when it aired, but my brothers were still of an age to watch it. You don’t need to have been a fan to enjoy this documentary.

These are amazing creatives – most with teaching in their backgrounds – who wanted to change the world for children. And boy did they. I absolutely recommend this one.

 

==========

Outstanding will both break your heart and restore your faith. These are some of the bravest folks who just want to make us laugh. I had watched the comedy special (I want to say two years ago – time has been sooo weird since the pandemic) when it came out and it’s a good watch, too. Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

I couldn’t find a trailer for it, but the YouTube channel Netflix is a Joke has several cuts from the show.  Watch here. 

=======

I feel like I should give you a Reggie update. We had our first official vet visit with my vet last week. He’s doing great, we won’t know the extent of his Manx syndrome until he’s fully grown, but she did give me some things to watch out for. Mostly if he’s having any back pain. He had acupuncture with his foster mom when he still couldn’t walk, and it seemed to help, so the vet suggested we continue that therapy.

Good Vibes Friday

Scout is going in for an acupuncture/chiropractic session next week (she tweaked her neck when she lunged on her halti a while back – the LAST time she wore it, btw – and it continues to bother her occasionally) and I’m going to talk with that vet about her recommendations for Reggie. She mostly does only these therapies full-time now, so I’m hoping she’s had some experience with Manx syndrome herself.

Friday Good Vibes
Yes, he jumped up onto the washing machine (which is a top loading HE w/o an agitator, super efficient). Nothing wrong with his motor skills, for sure.

 

Good Vibes Friday 1
This is why Little Man gets put in a room at dinnertime

Funny story – Scout actually had an appointment for a session at my vet office and I got a call yesterday saying that vet wasn’t comfortable working on a dog that big. I tried not to be offended for Scout, but they recommended another vet, who just happened to be who I used for Bixby’s treatments. I was going to call her originally, but since my vet office had chiropractic on site, seemed easier to just stick with them. Teach me to be efficient. LOL

Good Vibes Friday 2
This is my cervical pillow, but it works well for her – 10 minutes a day

 

To close out, Alex Trebek stamps went on sale today at the USPS

Friday Good Vibes 1
CLUE: This Naturalized U.S. Citizen Is Now Honored With a Forever Stamp. CORRECT RESPONSE: Who Is Alex Trebek?

This is a good vibes open thread

 

 

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Those Trebek stamps are pretty awesome.

      Also too:  Reggie is the bestest boy in the house, and he knows it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dr. bloor

      My favorite factoid from the Wrecking Crew documentary–well worth anyone’s time–is that Glen Campbell, monster guitarist, couldn’t read music.

      Reply

