On the thermometer, the temperature today was the same as it had been the last few days, but, for whatever reason, it felt sooo much hotter today. Maybe less wind? You stepped outside and it just felt like you were walking into a wall of pea soup. Here’s to hoping Geg6 got her ac fixed because if not she is gonna be miserable.

As I write this, both cats are engaging in a coordinated attempt to gaslight me into thinking they were not fed. I fed them at 5 pm, went downstairs and finished the end of Dune 2 and had dinner, and then came back up here to write this, and both animals are freaking out like it is dinner time. Maxwell is doing his performative dance in between and around my legs while crooning, and Steve is sitting next to a food bowl acting as hype man, occasionally throwing out a LOUD MEOWRAWR. I’m not fooled you fuckers, I’m not that senile yet.

Last night we had a touch of drama as I was watching tv. Maxwell started making a loud noise in the front hallway wile I was watching tv, and I was able to ignore him for a few minutes before he got really loud. So I walked over, turned on the light, and he had cornered a live mouse and was keeping it there so the idiot human could learn how to hunt. I didn’t want to kill the thing, so I got a dustpan and a magazine and scooped him up in the dustpan and covered it with the magazine. I was making my way to the door to let it out outside when it squirted out and plummeted to the wood floor and either killed itself or knocked itself out. Regardless, I scooped it up again and took it outside. No idea whether it lived or died, but I feel like I did my best.

Other than that, not much going on. Little reading, little tv, little quality time with the cats.