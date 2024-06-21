Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

Friday Night Open Thread

On the thermometer, the temperature today was the same as it had been the last few days, but, for whatever reason, it felt sooo much hotter today. Maybe less wind? You stepped outside and it just felt like you were walking into a wall of pea soup. Here’s to hoping Geg6 got her ac fixed because if not she is gonna be miserable.

As I write this, both cats are engaging in a coordinated attempt to gaslight me into thinking they were not fed. I fed them at 5 pm, went downstairs and finished the end of Dune 2 and had dinner, and then came back up here to write this, and both animals are freaking out like it is dinner time. Maxwell is doing his performative dance in between and around my legs while crooning, and Steve is sitting next to a food bowl acting as hype man, occasionally throwing out a LOUD MEOWRAWR. I’m not fooled you fuckers, I’m not that senile yet.

Last night we had a touch of drama as I was watching tv. Maxwell started making a loud noise in the front hallway wile I was watching tv, and I was able to ignore him for a few minutes before he got really loud. So I walked over, turned on the light, and he had cornered a live mouse and was keeping it there so the idiot human could learn how to hunt. I didn’t want to kill the thing, so I got a dustpan and a magazine and scooped him up in the dustpan and covered it with the magazine. I was making my way to the door to let it out outside when it squirted out and plummeted to the wood floor and either killed itself or knocked itself out. Regardless, I scooped it up again and took it outside. No idea whether it lived or died, but I feel like I did my best.

Other than that, not much going on. Little reading, little tv, little quality time with the cats.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Soprano2

      I guarantee the humidity was higher today that’s why it feels hotter.

      On another note, my new central air is working! Yay!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      UncleEbeneezer

      We finished Becoming Karl Lagerfeld on Hulu last night and it was so much better than we expected.  I know a lot of liberties were taken with the history but the acting is superb, and the costumes were great. If you are into fashion and like these sorts of stories/series’, give it a look.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      You stepped outside and it just felt like you were walking into a wall of pea soup.

      Haha!  YUMM-O!

      ETA – could you taste the ham? 😋

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      A long time ago I caught a little mouse at work. Trapped it under a huge Big Gulps or something cup, one of those ginormous ones. Punched holes in the lid so it could breathe. My dad had some woods behind his house, so my plan was to take it home with me and release it. But on the drive home it must have had a heart attack because by the time I pulled in the driveway it was as dead as John Cleese’s parrot. I went into the living room where my dad was stretched out watching Wheel of Fortune. Sadly, I held out the cup and said, “Oh Daddy, there’s a dead mouse in here.”  Without missing a beat, he said, “No thanks, honey, I just had some chocolate milk.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      stinger

      Mr. Cole, I’m sure you are aware of what we just did for the NC Black Alliance group, and I want to thank you for making this space available for that kind of group endeavor and building this community. We’re better together! It takes a village, and we’re it!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Almost Retired

      @stinger:  Amen many times over!  John Cole’s support for fundraising sets Balloon Juice apart from the pearl clutching blogs.  He probably has no idea how much positive impact he has had.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      No idea whether it lived or died.

      99% of the time the answer is ‘It ran right back inside as soon as its head cleared.’  It is very difficult to kill a mouse with a fall, although they are prone to stress heart attacks.  They find getting into a building laughably easy.  Nevertheless, you saved it from immediate death by cat, so good for you.

      EDIT – And by ‘very difficult to kill with a fall’ you can drop that little bastard from orbit and if it doesn’t die from lack of oxygen it’ll hop back up and run away when it hits the ground.  Fatal impact speed is way higher than terminal velocity.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      Good on ya, John, for rescuing the mouse.

      Between only feeding Steve and Maxwell one dinner per evening, and not being able to kill a mouse they had already gone to the trouble of catching for you, your cats probably think you’re a hopeless incompetent.

      But to that mouse? You’re a hero.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      PJ

      99 degrees today on the first day of summer in Brooklyn.  That’s not official, just the temperature outside my building.  I may have to move to Maine.

      Reply

