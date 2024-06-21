Long time no see! I’ve been pretty disconnected from politics ever since I left Twitter, and weighing in on any of the threads here has just felt like a heavy lift. Been working a lot, writing/programming a lot on the video game (website btw, more on that soon), house stuff, travel (nowhere exciting). You know how it goes.

But, I have been meaning to drop a note about my garden, so, here it is! For all pictures, click to embiggen; the small versions are a little blurry. I’ll start you off with a picture of these lovely irises that TaMara gave me last fall:

When we bought this house, it was just surrounded by a dirt lot. The builders put some low-maintenance stuff out front, but the rest has been up to us, which is to say, up to me. I’ve been throwing stuff at the proverbial wall to see what sticks. It’s been pretty tricky—we get a crazy amount of sun in a lot of places, even on the narrow strip between houses because of the way we’re facing, and I’ve been avoiding bluegrass, because it’s boring and so thirsty. So I’ve been shotgunning ground covers around. The creeping thyme and sweet woodruff have been big successes; the phlox isn’t creeping like I’d like it to, though it still has lovely flowers in early spring. So this year, I planted a bunch more thyme, and phlox, and some strawberries for good measure. Hopefully I’ll have a nice jungle going on in the back by this time next year.

I have had pretty good success with my roses. They didn’t do so hot last year, but I did plant them in June, which is not ideal. This year, though, my hybrid tea and top gun roses are looking great. I have a floribunda that’s underperforming–thrips, I realized. Trying to get rid of them. I also planted some columbines this year. Wasn’t expecting any blooms, but it looks like they managed to get one out. Er, ignore the bugs… still figuring everything out!









For the remaining unmulched dirt, I sort of just gave up and bought a kilo of wild grass seeds last time I was at the garden center. It’s coming in patchy, but that’s a lot better than nothing, or more mulch! I also tossed wildflower seeds in some of the bare strips, which are coming in and should actually bloom next year.

And then there’s the veggie garden. I decided to try doing everything from seed, which was a real crash course in… everything… I got four good tomato plants out of it, and several pepper varieties from Matt’s Peppers (it looks like the Purple Naga is going to be doing the best; hopefully the one Carolina Reaper I got to sprout will bear fruit). Also some giant “Megaton” cabbage that I’m very excited for.

Oh, and we’re growing corn out front (“glass gem” variety), because there’s nothing in the rules that says we can’t.

It’s not much to look at from this angle, but it’s coming in, and more importantly, I’m proud of what I’ve managed to do with a pile of dirt and some elbow grease!

Finally, some wildlife pics. Obligatory cats, who are getting on a bit better:

And, we had a family of great horned owls in a nearby tree! The two weeks when the wee ones were out on the branches were delightful.