Let’s Check In with the Life Appointed Kings and Queen

by | 56 Comments

Let's Check In with the Life Appointed Kings and Queen

I want to be a wet blanket about the “big win” in the Rahimi domestic violence gun case from the Supremos.

First, the well-worn doctrine of constitutional law, first expressed by Holmes and reinforced by Brandeis*, that “even a blind pig finds an ear of corn once in a while” is in full operation here.  Most of these amateur politicians in robes knew god damned well that this case was a political loser:  Rahimi, a drug dealer, fired a shot at a bystander while Rahimi was beating up his girlfriend in a parking lot. She escaped, and he called her to tell her he’d shoot her if she told anyone about the assault.  She got a restraining order that suspended Rahimi’s gun license, making him a prohibited possessor.  After that order went into affect, Rahimi was involved in five shootings.  When the cops arrested him (on some other charge, not a gun charge), they found a shit-ton of guns in his house, so he was charged with illegal possession.  Even old white men who don’t give two shits about a woman’s life have to at least acknowledge that Rahimi’s girlfriend and mother of his child was in a wee bit of danger from the arsenal this motherfucker was maintaining.

Note that I said most of the amateur politicians in robes knew this was a sure political loser:  Thomas was the lone dissent. Clarence has transcended the realm of mere petty political considerations to an exalted plane of existence where all that matters is whether his rulings will satisfy the most inflamed, butthurt Fox-News-watching paw paw.  (A lawyer I know says that Thomas’ last act as a justice will be to write the opinion overturning Loving v Virginia.)

Second, these fuckos just threw us all a bone.  Just as with the mifepristone decision, where they ruled the “right way” on a case that was a slam-dunk and should never have made it to the court, the Rahimi decision was supposed to show everyone that there’s a kinder, gentler side to the Supreme’s brand of sharia law.  They just want to soften the blow of whatever fuckery they’re going to throw down on the Trump immunity decision.  Also, mark my prediction well:  there will be a case with better facts where they’re going to take a bite out of gun restrictions for domestic violence convicts. ( The current law is that anyone who was convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence can’t own firearms.)

Finally, the really sad thing is that the press is aching to portray these fuckers as “kinder gentler facists”.  Here’s a Politico piece on how philosopher-queen Amy Coney Barrett is going to “split” the conservatives on the court, based on her concurrence with the majority opinion where she took a couple of shots at Thomas.  Baby Jesus save us from the soft bigotry of low expectations on display there.

In closing, Democrats should never press pause on their constant efforts to portray the court for what it is:  a bunch of corrupt hacks out to take away our rights.

——-

* This is bullshit I just made up, similar to most recent Supreme Court decisions.

    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      So, with all your expertise, what is the horrible for which you think they are softening up everyone?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I think Cole will back me up when I say human tears are a really shitty lube for a semiautomatic firearm.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Omnes Omnibus: “with all of your expertise”  LOL.    I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not a lawyer, but I think what bothers lawyers is that their expertise is useless when predicting what the Supremes will do.  It’s all politics at the moment…

      Anyway, predictions are hard, especially about the future, but I predict that the Trump immunity decision will be crafted in a way that makes it particular to Trump’s situation, requires the maximal amount of delay in lower court proceedings to parse out which of his actions were “official acts” and gives Trump as much opportunity as possible to appeal to the Supremes.  I’ll leave the details to the Federalist Society eager beaver clerks who will do the heavy lifting of cloaking Republican bullshit in legalisms

      (Also, the actual constitutional lawyer who I was texting with today thinks the amateur politicians on the court will time it for debate day to give Trump a bump.  I don’t know if I agree with that, but it’s a possibility.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Politico helping to normalize something from the extremo right (Coathanger Barrett)?

      That wins this week’s Claude Rains Memorial Gambling Awareness Award with the coveted 4-Claude rating.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      narya

      @Omnes Omnibus: EMTALA, Chevron, and TCFG’s immunity claims. Whether being unhoused is a state or a behavior. And maybe the air pollution case and/or the J6 obstruction interpretation for good measure

      ETA: should be a side bet on which will be released on the day of the debate.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      This post was way too long, but I just read Josh Marshall’s reaction to the decision and he made this point:

      But with Rahimi, it got better, or worse, as the case may be. If you’re on the gun rights side of this issue you want a case that’s maybe something like this: Fred is getting divorced from his wife. She got a restraining order but the facts didn’t clearly merit it and Fred has no history of violence at all. Fred’s also a security guard. So confiscating his guns meant he lost his security guard job and now his kids are eating at a soup kitchen because he can’t support them. You get the idea. You want a set of facts like that, which puts the regulation in the worst possible light.

      This was not that set of facts. To put it mildly.

      I think Josh has it right.  I think they won’t go after restraining orders (which are of limited duration) but instead prohibited possession after a domestic violence conviction.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      New Deal democrat

      @$8 blue check mistermix:

      I think what bothers lawyers is that their expertise is useless when predicting what the Supremes will do.  It’s all politics at the moment

      Yes this.

      There is no way the Supremes engaged in this much delay in order to write an opinion that says “nobody is above the law.”

      The best we can hope for is a deeply fractured court that cobbles together a bare majority to say that “in this circumstance the former President was not above the law.”

      Much more likely, in my opinion, is that a majority of this court will find that Presidents, as chief law enforcers, have “qualified immunity.” How broad or how narrow that immunity is will determine whether all of the Trump indictments have to be thrown out or not. If they decide that Presidents, at least retrospectively, wink wink nod nod, are entitled to the same “qualified immunity” as police officers, unless Congress specifically states elsewhere in statutes, we are well and truly eff-ed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      FastEdD

      I expect the fuckery over “immunity” to go something like this. Orange Man is completely immune from prosecution for all time for everything. 6 to 3. This decision applies only to Orange Man, and cannot be applied to any other case, rather like the Bush v. Gore decision. I’m going to need industrial strength Tequila. Or what New Deal democrat said.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      I keep hearing about all the responsible gun owners, but I also keep hearing about Americans “accidentally” bringing ammunition into Turks and Caicos, and, like…. if you’re responsible, aren’t you keeping track of that shit?!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Major Major Major Major

      Yeah, a win is a win (or at least the lack of a loss is the lack of a loss), even if this one is a pretty clear “the constitution is not a suicide pact” decision on their part, if you assume they care about their own recent precedent.

      I do expect the immunity decision will just be to maximize delays, but set it up so that the inevitable decision is the correct one (we do not have a king).

      As for Barrett, I mean, it is interesting that none of Trump’s appointees are nearly as bad as Alito.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      caphilldcne

      5th circuit just ruled in the Braidwood case. They basically state that the US prevention task force is unconstitutional. Creates the way for undoing part of the affordable care act  that requires insurers to cover prevention interventions. In this case it’s HIV prevention (PrEP) but had the potential to be applied to lots of cancer interventions etc. basically the courts are tearing down the ACA piece by piece. Every one of these fuckers needs yo be impeached. And I guess since they made it so hard to impeach a judge they need to expand every circuit and the Supreme Court and dilute these fuckers. I’m utterly disgusted. And yes, a law degree is useless. It’s just what these clowns say goes.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      frog

      @New Deal democrat

      Much more likely, in my opinion, is that a majority of this court will find that Presidents, as chief law enforcers, have “qualified immunity.”

      That will give President Biden the green light to hoover up Trump and his co-conspirators. As the top law enforcement dude, he can take action to get known and thoroughly implicated law breakers off the streets.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Anonymous At Work

      Throwing some more wet blankets, Roberts’ POS decision tries to carve an exception out of Bruen, rather than limiting it, based on an effable “traditions” standard for Bruen’s strict framework of 1776-or-bust “historical evidence” canard.  Thomas’s dissent and Jackson’s concurrence were honest and in agreement in one regard: Under Bruen, Rahimi should have kept his guns and the law should have been struck down.  Where the two disagreed is whether Bruen is a POS decision or not.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @frog:

      That will give President Biden the green light to hoover up Trump and his co-conspirators.

      I know this is a bit of hyperbole, but it hits at an important point. I think there are a bunch of bright, bushy-tailed Federalist Society best-and-brightest burning the midnight oil to craft an opinion that gives Trump as much of a pass as possible without empowering a filthy mudblood Democrat President..

      Reply
    22. 22.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Anonymous At Work: Agreed.  Roberts is hard at work trying to make his court look a tiny bit rational.

      “Some courts have misunderstood the methodology of our recent Second Amendment cases,” Roberts wrote. “These precedents were not meant to suggest a law trapped in amber.”

      Since the whole point is to trap law in amber where it benefits Republicans, this is just dumb boy talk.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Juju: I am genuinely unsure about  a Chevron decision.  No idea where they will come out.  On immunity, I predict a finding of limited immunity for official acts and remand for a determination as to whether any of Trump’s acts were official.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ryan

      No screw that.  They don’t have an army.  They can’t appropriate monies to themselves.  One of their first decisions was that they Lord above all of us.  Make them earn it.  In other words, what if we say no?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      narya

      @Omnes Omnibus: What about EMTALA and J6 obstruction and homelessness? I am MORE than willing to be wrong; curious about your thoughts. (Note that I do best mentally if I try to prepare for the worst, and I’m basing my thoughts on the Strict Scrutiny analyses that followed the arguments in the cases.)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Major Major Major Major: Alito, like Scalia, is bitter and angry that he has to explain himself and that he doesn’t run everything through the sheer power of his brilliance.  Bitter, brittle, academic pedigrees.  TFG wanted hacks that would support him politically.  So, TFG got politicians or, for ACB, someone not blinded by their own arrogance to assume that others would worship their infinite wisdom.

      Problem is that such people are loyal to power only, and now their power is “History Proclaims Only Nine on the Supreme Court” (Ron Howard: This is a lie).

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Fake Irishman

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Agreed. I think this take is needlessly cynical. I’m not sure what the alternative here is: the fifth circuit has made numerous bonkers rulings, it’s not a performative act to clean it up, it’s just doing your freaking job, no more, no less. We shouldn’t be reading into these wins too much: we’re fighting in the the realms of very reactionary takes on the law, so wins help establish boundaries (yes, you can fund the consumer protection board, yes you need something remotely resembling standing to challenge the FDA ruling on a drug) but don’t really move the ball forward for the good guys. On the other hand, these are rulings that go the right way are good things and we shouldn’t look for dark clouds for the heck of it.

      No, I am not a lawyer. So I’m not sure if whether that makes me more or less qualified to comment on these topics.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Omnes Omnibus: Nope.  Looking for a way to avoid having more Justices join them.

      Setting Rahimi free and giving him back his guns is just asking for a few murders by him, and a few hundred like him in short order.

      This was about “Bruen was wrongly decided, badly written, and several members of that majority did not think through all the consequences.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @narya: EMTALA and homelessness are probably going to be shitty.  I am on the fence over J6.  It should be obvious m, but the six did not seem to take the danger of J6 all that seriously at the oral argument.  My usual caveat about reading too deeply into what happens at an oral argument applies.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Rusty

      @$8 blue check mistermix: The knife was in the rest of that section of the opinion.  The history and tradition standard was clearly stated to not apply to improvements in weapons, otherwise the second amendment would only apply to “muskets and sabers”.  Robert’s used the design to solidify that an AR-15 is a sacred object that no one dare regulate.  That was turd in the punch bowl of the decision.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Baud: what sentence does a first time, non violent offender, who will likely express remorse and contrition before the judge, usually receive in screening case?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      scav

      @$8 blue check mistermix: Poor Fred!  Losing his job prospects!  Can’t have that, just as we couldn’t possibly impinge on the possible career prospects of that convicted student rapist.  Unhinged wimminz clearly getting above themselves if they put their well-being above the (potential) lives of their embryos or the livelihoods of any male they interact with.  Cops, security guards, gun dealers, they’re just all rated lifetime double-O status as the founders and GoD intended.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Anonymous At Work: I go along with you on them realizing Bruen was a fuck up.  I may have stated it too broadly.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      BlueGuitarist

      This is the only time there’s been a
      majority of scotus
      Nominated by presidents who lost the popular vote and
      confirmed by senators who didn’t represent a majority of the population
      We need fairer and larger
      Senate (DC statehood, at least)
      Scotus (fight for 15)
      House of Representatives (if we can significantly reduce gerrymandering)
      (popular vote, anything requiring constitutional amendment, is a way heavier lift)

      First: elect more Democrats.
      NC thermometer is right here; almost at the goal.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      HumboldtBlue

      The Polish national team is the first team eliminated from the Euros after the Netherlands and France ended up tied, and the Poles lost to Austria.

      That means Poland was eliminated in Germany by the Austrian, while France and Netherlands stood aside and did nothing. We’ve seen this scenario before.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      TBone

      The “history and tradition standard” does not pass the history and tradition standard, because it is shit they just made up.  Throw this entire court in the garbage can, set it on fire, and start over completely.  With enforceable oversight rules and term limits.  Yes, I’m pissy today.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @BlueGuitarist:

      Stolen from a long-gone blog. I used to have tiny photos of him as Capt Renault to award the 1-4 Claude Rating (like stars) on sites that allowed for photos.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      On immunity, I predict a finding of limited immunity for official acts and remand for a determination as to whether any of Trump’s acts were official.

      I concur because I think it is the most likely outcome to get five votes. Total guess, the three liberals, plus Roberts and Gorsuch. Roberts writes the opinion.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      hueyplong

      The 24/7/365 bad faith of the Supreme Court is so bad it arguably renders irrelevant the transparent obstruction by Cannon. If she wasn’t spreading the floor to run out the clock, they would.

      We’re where we always were. Win the election. Or else. Rampant criminality is only an issue to the extent awareness of it marginally helps to win the election.

      My contempt for the Supreme Court is too overwhelming to articulate. And FWIW, I am a lawyer (now retired and glad of it).

      Reply
    47. 47.

      bbleh

      I don’t care, I’ll take a W. I want Gloomis I’ll read LGM.

      And I understand Thomas was whining publicly about people being all MEAN to him.  This from a guy who’s playing politics as overtly as any Senator.

      I had always thought of hardcore “conservatives” as clench-jawed assholes, but the era of Trump has made it clear what a bunch of whining snowflakes they are.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Captain C

      @frog:

      That will give President Biden the green light to hoover up Trump and his co-conspirators including the shitty six on the SCOTUS and Aileen “Loose” Cannon.

      FTFY

      Reply
    52. 52.

      M31

      cnn article: “Justice Samuel Alito absent from Supreme Court session for second day in a row”

      probably didn’t choke on his own bile

      but my little black wizened heart went pitter patter at the thought

      Reply
    53. 53.

      smith

      @M31: Didn’t Thomas miss a couple days a few weeks back? Maybe the stress is getting to be too much, and they should consider retiring

      Reply
    55. 55.

      MomSense

      I think I’ve become somewhat numb to SCOTUS and how anti-Democratic and just generally horrific it has become.

      Part of the problem for me is that this court, these 6 asshole justices were completely predictable.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      M31

      @smith: the pair of them with their hideous wives should get in the RV, hang the upside down flag and yeet themselves into the sun

      the world will rejoice

      Reply

