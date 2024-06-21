This is the Financial Times, so I can’t get to the whole article, but what I can see is very good news.

US to redirect Patriot air defence orders to Ukraine

Interceptor missiles destined for other countries will be diverted to help Kyiv protect cities and critical infrastructure.

Scoop: The US is set to halt all open orders for Patriot air defence systems & interceptor missiles until Ukraine has enough to defend itself from Russia’s air attacks. 3 people with knowledge of the decision said the move would be announced today. https://t.co/NF6sq6Vt94 v @FT — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 20, 2024

Update: (Washington Post) GIFT LINK (thanks Mr. Bemused Senior!)

The White House characterized the shift as a “difficult but necessary decision” as Ukraine’s military and civilian infrastructure face unrelenting Russian bombardment.

The United States will suspend the planned export of hundreds of air defense munitions to its allies and partners and redirect them to Ukraine, the White House said Thursday, as Russia continues its assault on the country’s power grid and other vital infrastructure. Speaking to reporters, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby characterized the decision as “difficult but necessary,” and said it would affect deliveries of Patriot and NASAMS interceptor missiles, principally. Ukraine, he said, faces a “desperate” need.

.

BREAKING: Senator Mark Kelly says that if President Biden is reelected with a Democratic House and Senate, he will support ending the filibuster and codifying Roe v. Wade. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/6dYGaqGATa — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) May 5, 2024

.

Who knew 10 years ago that VoteVets would be one of our strongest allies?

🚨 U.S. Air Force Vet Jeff Bakke sounds the alarm! 🚨 Five high-ranking conservative military leaders who served under Trump warn he’s unfit to command. pic.twitter.com/sxDyv5iVJl — VoteVets (@votevets) June 20, 2024

.

There’s no one who has a better feel for the actual state of the electorate over the past few years than @SimonWDC. I could listen to him all day. Always learn a lot. https://t.co/cNfY7G0YT0 — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) June 20, 2024

