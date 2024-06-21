Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nothing Changes, Until It Does (Open Thread)

This is the Financial Times, so I can’t get to the whole article, but what I can see is very good news.

US to redirect Patriot air defence orders to Ukraine

Interceptor missiles destined for other countries will be diverted to help Kyiv protect cities and critical infrastructure.

Update:  (Washington Post)  GIFT LINK  (thanks Mr. Bemused Senior!)

The White House characterized the shift as a “difficult but necessary decision” as Ukraine’s military and civilian infrastructure face unrelenting Russian bombardment.

The United States will suspend the planned export of hundreds of air defense munitions to its allies and partners and redirect them to Ukraine, the White House said Thursday, as Russia continues its assault on the country’s power grid and other vital infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby characterized the decision as “difficult but necessary,” and said it would affect deliveries of Patriot and NASAMS interceptor missiles, principally. Ukraine, he said, faces a “desperate” need.

Who knew 10 years ago that VoteVets would be one of our strongest allies?

Open thread.

  • Baud
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Dadadadadadada
  • Eolirin
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • thruppence
  • WaterGirl

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      PSA: If you make a donation to NC today, I will checking this thread to be sure donations count toward the match.  We have a new angel match, so everything resets, and donations are matched 4x.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Call me an optimist, but I doubt that Mark Kelly is not the only senator who will change his tune on the filibuster.  It’s now or never if we want to have a functional Senate again, and we definitely do!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Eolirin

      @WaterGirl: I’m not sure he’s changing his tune though, those remarks sound a lot like the specific carve outs he’s already been supporting rather than blanket abolishment.

      The thing that’ll make a big difference if we can hold the Senate, and Montana is going to be the heaviest of lifts if we can’t beat Rick Scott, so very large if, is that there won’t be a Sinema or Manchin as part of our 50 vote majority. Angus King is also pro carve outs on specific topics. So I think we’d have the fifty votes we need.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dadadadadadada

      @WaterGirl: Call ME an optimist, but I’ve been thinking for a few months now that every day of the campaign is going to be TCFG’s last best day. His campaign is badly organized, misfocused, and undisciplined, and too much of the money going into it will be stolen.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Eolirin

      @BlueGuitarist: We could have already had all three of these things and would be in a very good position to hold the Senate, and probably wouldn’t have lost the house in the first place, if Manchin and Sinema didn’t fucking suck.

      We are always losing by inches, even when we win. It’s maddening.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Eolirin

      @Dadadadadadada: What will concern me, up until election day, is Church driven GOTV’s ability to compensate for those lacks.

      Which should really be putting their tax exempt status into far more question than it does.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      We can’t go on with the Supreme 6 saying Congress must do everything and a Senate that has a supermajority rule that prevents Congress from doing anything.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:

      We can’t go on with the Supreme 6 saying Congress must do everything and a Senate that has a supermajority rule that prevents Congress from doing anything.

      Truth.

      That exact situation is part of why many of us feel every day like our heads are going to explode.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: They’ll change tactics the second congress is able to do things. We’ll need to get the composition of the courts fixed to really stop this bullshit.

      Reply

