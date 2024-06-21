Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – PaulB – The Cascade Loop, Part 2

On The Road – PaulB – The Cascade Loop, Part 2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

PaulB

Welcome to stage 2 of “Washington’s Ultimate Road Trip,” the Cascade Loop. Today, we’ll be visiting a town called Leavenworth. The town, like many western towns, was created because of the railroad. When the railroad was relocated to Wenatchee in 1925, the town was badly affected, as lumber mills and stores closed. In 1962, the town partnered with the University of Washington to see if they could come up with a strategy to bring the town back to life.

They ultimately decided to make the town a “theme town,” loosely based on an idealized version of a Bavarian town, with major buildings, hotels, and shops all remodeled to fit the theme. In the 1990s, the town took things to the next level, adding various festivals, most notably a Maifest, an Oktoberfest, and a month-long holiday celebration at the end of the year, with lights, concerts, caroling, Santa Claus, etc. My visit to the town coincided with Maifest, complete with a costume parade, Maypole dances, Bernese Mountain dogs, a bell-ringing concert, and an Alphorn concert.

Unfortunately, the town did not see fit to provide any festival food booths or carts, so I had to take a break to get lunch and, hence, missed the Alphorn performance, much to my regret. Here’s a link to a 39-second excerpt from a performance two years ago that was likely almost identical to what I would have heard had I stayed (and starved).

This is the third theme town that I’ve visited on vacation this past couple of years. The first was Port Townsend, in the Olympic Peninsula, which has a Victorian theme. The second is Leavenworth, with a Bavarian theme. And the third, is Winthrop, which is also on the Cascade Loop and which you’ll see a few pictures of in a later posting, which has an old mining town theme. Of these three, I think that Leavenworth is the most determinedly tourist-driven.

Note: You can see full-size versions of these photos here.

On The Road - PaulB - The Cascade Loop, Part 2 7
Leavenworth, WAMay 11, 2024

A view of the town’s main street, where you can see the Bavarian influence pretty clearly. You can see the Maypole in the lower far right of the picture. Across the street, and out of the frame, is the town’s central park and pavilion where most of its concerts take place.

On The Road - PaulB - The Cascade Loop, Part 2 8
Leavenworth, WAMay 11, 2024

A better view of the Maypole and of the mountains that border the town to the west. The booths sheathed in white plastic in the lower right were there for a local art fair. This early in the morning, the fair wasn’t yet open.

On The Road - PaulB - The Cascade Loop, Part 2 9
Leavenworth, WAMay 11, 2024

The town’s main “wilkommen” wagon.

On The Road - PaulB - The Cascade Loop, Part 2 5
Leavenworth, WAMay 11, 2024

The Wenatchee River flows through the town, and the town has a lovely waterfront park that parallels the river. The bridge in the picture connects the town (on the left) to Blackbird Island (on the right).

On The Road - PaulB - The Cascade Loop, Part 2 6
Leavenworth, WAMay 11, 2024

The next few pictures are all of the costumed parade along the town’s main street. The crowd was mostly to the right of this picture, and I’d estimate it to be a few hundred people. Maifest isn’t quite as popular as Oktoberfest or the holiday celebrations.

On The Road - PaulB - The Cascade Loop, Part 2 3
Leavenworth, WAMay 11, 2024

Yes, the Alphorns really are that big, although surprisingly light.

On The Road - PaulB - The Cascade Loop, Part 2 4
Leavenworth, WAMay 11, 2024

Apparently, the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of Greater Seattle is a regular participant at Leavenworth festivals. The dogs were just as friendly as could be, and were happy to be greeted and petted by the crowd.

On The Road - PaulB - The Cascade Loop, Part 2 1
Leavenworth, WAMay 11, 2024

This is a smaller version of the larger Maypole visible in the earlier pictures. The young ladies engaging in the Maypole dance were part of a dance academy.

On The Road - PaulB - The Cascade Loop, Part 2 2
Leavenworth, WAMay 11, 2024

The last two pictures are of a regional dance troupe performing a traditional Maypole dance around the larger Maypole. The dance was quite elaborate and also fairly lengthy. At this point in the dance, they haven’t yet begun dancing with the Maypole ribbons.

On The Road - PaulB - The Cascade Loop, Part 2
Leavenworth, WAMay 11, 2024

In this picture, they’ve dropped their garlands and are a little more than halfway done with the dance. You can see the ribbons entwined about the upper half of the pole. And yes, they did continue dancing until they had used up the entire ribbon lengths.

