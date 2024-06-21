Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Supreme Court Decisions Again Today at 10 am Eastern

1

If you want to follow along on SCOTUSblog.

Here we go!

In Texas v. New Mexico, the court upholds the U.S.’s objections to a consent decree that would resolve the dispute over each state’s allocation of the waters of the Rio Grande.

RATING:  ?

The court rules 6-3 in Department of State v. Munoz that a citizen does not have a fundamental liberty interest in her noncitizen spouse being admitted to the country.

RATING:  Looks bad to me.  Attorneys?

In Erlinger v. United States, the court rules that under the Armed Career Criminal Act, which imposes mandatory prison terms, a judge should use a preponderance-of-the-evidence standard to decide whether the offenses were committed on separate occasions or instead a jury must make those decisions unanimously and beyond a reasonable doubt.

RATING: ?

In Smith v. Arizona, the court rules for the state that the confrontation clause does not bar an expert to present an absent analyst’s true statements in support the expert’s opinion.

RATING: ?

The Supreme Court rejects the challenge to the constitutionality of a federal law that bans the possession of a gun by someone who has been the subject of a domestic violent restraining order in United States v. Rahimi.

RATING: Seems good to me.  Attorneys?

 

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      When an individual has been found by a court to pose a credible
      threat to the physical safety of another, that individual may be tempo
      rarily disarmed consistent with the Second Amendment.

      Rahimi

      Reply
    2. 2.

      J. Arthur Crank

      That Munoz ruling seems baffling to me.  How can a person not have an interest in the ability of their spouse to freely travel?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Also too, I think kicking certain Supreme Court justices in the balls should routinely be put on President Biden’s official calendar.  Once these activities are official, perhaps CSPAN can cover them so that we can all watch.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @J. Arthur Crank:

      Because Mu oz cannot clear the second step of Glucksberg, the
      Court need not decide whether such a category of implied rights pro
      tected by the Due Process Clause exists. Glucksberg requires a demon
      stration that the asserted right be “deeply rooted in this Nation’s his
      tory and tradition.” 521 U. S., at 721. This Nation’s history and
      tradition recognizes the Government’s sovereign authority to set the
      terms governing the admission and exclusion of noncitizens, and
      Mu z points to no subsidi ary tradition that curbs this authority in
      the case of noncitizen spouses.

       

      Basically, an immigration exception.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      Maybe that dude that brought a gun to Kavanaugh’s home did the country a solid.  Court had been going full steam ahead on the Second Amendment.

      Reply

