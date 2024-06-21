President Joe Biden ordered expansive action to allow certain U.S. citizens’ spouses without legal status a path to permanent residency, aiming to balance his recent aggressive crackdown on the southern border that enraged advocates and many Democratic lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/kHyuKWopD1

Today, on World Refugee Day, it's important to remember that Donald Trump tried to destroy the Refugee Program, and Joe Biden spent 4 years rebuilding it. Trump's actions led to record low admissions in FY20 and 21, while in FY24 we expect to see over 100k, the most in 3 decades.

Under President Biden’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, our Administration implemented a rule to make clear that no gun show loophole exists and ensure fewer guns are sold without background checks. pic.twitter.com/MUrEHu63gv

A federal appeals court Thursday night rejected Steve Bannon’s bid to delay the July 1 start of his criminal contempt-of-Congress prison sentence.

Following the ruling from the US DC Circuit Court of Appeals, it is likely the former adviser to former President Donald Trump will seek the intervention of the Supreme Court…

A jury found Bannon guilty of contempt nearly two years ago for not complying with a House January 6 Committee subpoena for his testimony, but his trial judge initially paused his four-month prison sentence for his appeal to play out.

Earlier this month, however, US District Judge Carl Nichols lifted that hold on Bannon’s sentence at the request of the Justice Department, which pointed to a recent decision by the DC Circuit that upheld his conviction.

In recent days, Bannon has amped his rhetoric against the Justice Department, telling a conservative gathering in Detroit this month that they would “purge” the department and “take apart” the FBI if Trump won the election.

Absent a Supreme Court intervention, Bannon is slated to serve his sentence at a low-security prison camp in Danbury, Connecticut, CNN previously reported. Because he is facing New York state criminal charges for his involvement in an the allegedly fraudulent “Build the Wall” fundraising scheme, he will not be sent to the minimal-security prison camps known as a “Club Fed.” …