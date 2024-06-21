Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The US Supreme Court is on the ballot in november.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Donald Jessica Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

The willow is too close to the house.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

I was promised a recession.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

No one could have predicted…

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

I really should read my own blog.

Cole, when it comes to calico cats, restraint is overrated.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Something Attempted, Something Done

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Something Attempted, Something Done

by | 50 Comments

This post is in: , ,


A federal appeals court Thursday night rejected Steve Bannon’s bid to delay the July 1 start of his criminal contempt-of-Congress prison sentence.

Following the ruling from the US DC Circuit Court of Appeals, it is likely the former adviser to former President Donald Trump will seek the intervention of the Supreme Court…

A jury found Bannon guilty of contempt nearly two years ago for not complying with a House January 6 Committee subpoena for his testimony, but his trial judge initially paused his four-month prison sentence for his appeal to play out.

Earlier this month, however, US District Judge Carl Nichols lifted that hold on Bannon’s sentence at the request of the Justice Department, which pointed to a recent decision by the DC Circuit that upheld his conviction.

In recent days, Bannon has amped his rhetoric against the Justice Department, telling a conservative gathering in Detroit this month that they would “purge” the department and “take apart” the FBI if Trump won the election.

Absent a Supreme Court intervention, Bannon is slated to serve his sentence at a low-security prison camp in Danbury, Connecticut, CNN previously reported. Because he is facing New York state criminal charges for his involvement in an the allegedly fraudulent “Build the Wall” fundraising scheme, he will not be sent to the minimal-security prison camps known as a “Club Fed.” …

Confirmation of yesterday’s speculation:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • gene108
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • Ksmiami
  • Layer8Problem
  • matt
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Raoul Paste
  • raven
  • sdhays
  • SFAW
  • smith
  • TBone
  • Tony Jay
  • topclimber
  • Trivia Man
  • WereBear
  • wjca
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      It’ll be a showdown between Biden and Trump

      Or Biden and an empty chair.

      I did read that the money caucus is pulling out all the stops. Biden will end up having to win with less funding than Trump.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      With even Fox News now acknowledging that Biden is pulling ahead,

      the nation turns to the NYT as it’s last hope.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Baud: I flinched when I saw the news about the relative fund raising. But I take comfort in knowing that much of Trump’s money will go to his legal bills. Also, I believe that under Lara Trump money is going for an army of election observers, lawyers, etc, and not funding local candidates or GOTV

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      People like to talk about fighting the oligarchs until you tell them they need to turn out and vote.

      I’m most interested in seeing whose side labor will be on. Labor leaders know what’s what, but I’m not sure about the workers.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      Kyle Rittenhouse’s sister Faith is seeking $3,000 on a crowdfunding website in a bid to prevent the eviction of herself and her mother Wendy from their home, citing her “brother’s unwillingness to provide or contribute to our family.”

      He may not have it. I think he’s a failed Right wing influencer. Considering the quality of Right wing influencers and how much billionaire money is sloshing around on the Right, failing at it is quite an accomplishment.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      When I watched the piece on “essentially closing the gun show loophole at the federal level”, my immediate reaction was “Why hasn’t anybody sued to stop this?”  Sure enough:

      https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/01/politics/gun-show-loophole-lawsuit-biden-administration/index.html

      Wonder how many years it’ll take to get before the Not-Surpeme Court so they can overturn the rule.

      I often make the analogy of how modern day ‘Murka and it’s love of guns really isn’t different than the late stages of the Aztec Empire.  By that I mean the blood sacrifices a large chunk of our population thinks is just a-okay in order to satisfy the God of the Second Amendment.  Aztecs just did their blood sacrifices with less technology.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      wjca

      @Baud: Labor leaders know what’s what, but I’m not sure about the workers.

      Sometimes,  a top down approach can be the best shot at getting the job done.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      topclimber

      Bannon: Put me in jail and we will purge the FBI and DOJ when Trump wins.

      Bannon: Don’t put me in jail and we will purge the FBI and DOJ when Trump wins.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud:I did read that the money caucus is pulling out all the stops. Biden will end up having to win with less funding than Trump.

      I’m not so sure about that. He’s got to feed a lot of lawyers and he is loathe to let any money slide thru his grubby little mitts without some of it being left between his sticky fingers.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Layer8Problem

      @topclimber:

      Bannon:  “If you put me in the federal lockup, I and my friends shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.”

      Non-MAGAts:  “Yeah, sure, maybe, but in the meantime we’ll be enjoying remembering the look on your face as the bars slammed shut on you.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Trivia Man

      I’m reminded of Animal Farm and the whisper campaigns. Whenever the pigs want to do something clearly counter to the revolution, the sneaky pig walks around offering a plausible reinterpretation and all the animals get on board. Two legs bad? No! Here is why 2 legs are actually better!
      The billionaires have plenty of money to buy just the right messaging to sow confusion and Bothsideserism.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      smith

      @Layer8Problem: He might as well get comfy, as his NY fraud trial is coming up in September. That’s a state trial, so no federal pardon, and it’s a crime that will get him more than a few months.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘My heart does not have any other job’: Lhakpa Sherpa, the record-breaking Nepalese climber who cleans houses in Connecticut

      When Lhakpa Sherpa was a small child growing up in a tiny village in the Himalayas, her mother warned her that if she didn’t behave herself, the yetis would come and snatch her away.

      It was a hollow threat – or so she thought. Then, one day as she played outside with her friends, she saw them: very tall, with blond hair and blue eyes, climbing up the hill in her direction. The children screamed in panic and scattered. When Sherpa’s mother heard the commotion and saw the figures reaching the village, she too screamed and ran from the yetis. It was her community’s first encounter with western tourists.

      She tells this story to illustrate how far she has come: from Makalu – a verdant, temperate and sparsely populated Nepalese region on the doorstep of Mount Everest – to the slightly less atmospheric northern English city of Sheffield, where we meet during DocFest to talk about the documentary Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa.

      It is a film that details the extraordinary life of a 48-year-old single mother working in a supermarket in the US state of Connecticut, who also happens to be one of the best mountain climbers in the world.

      Gonna have to catch her documentary.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SFAW

      @Baud: ​
       

      Or Biden and an empty chair.

      TCFFG will show up, if for no other reason than to Gish gallop through a series of lies and fake “proposals.”

      I did read that the money caucus is pulling out all the stops. Biden will end up having to win with less funding than Trump.

      $50M of that was from Tim “Walking Talking Advert for Why Inherited Billions Should Largely Be Confiscated” Mellon. I wonder — although not enough to research it — whether that’s the difference in putting TCFFG’s campaign ahead of Biden’s re: money.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      smith

      @WereBear: This was a federal crime, so he’s going to a federal prison. Not the one called Club Fed, which he preferred, but a less comfortable one.

      As I mentioned above, though, he has an upcoming NY state trial on much more serious charges, so you can hope for some Rikers time for that one.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SFAW

      @WereBear:

      Tell me Bannon is going to Rikers! Tell me please.

      With any luck, he’d be going to Rikers to visit one of the inmates. Specifically, his former boss, TCFFG.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      smith

      @SFAW: I’d wait for FEC reports before concluding Biden is behind. We keep hearing stories about the Felon’s big money hauls, and then when report time comes a lot of that money seems to have evaporated.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      He’s got to feed a lot of lawyers and he is loathe to let any money slide thru his grubby little mitts without some of it being left between his sticky fingers.

      QFT.

      Also, I don’t think that, within certain parameters, more vs. less money is a meaningful metric. The question is whether a campaign has enough money to do the necessary work, without feeling constrained.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      gene108

      @smith:

      Rikers is only if he’s denied bail or cannot pay the bail amount before the trial.

      I doubt either are likely possibilities.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      wjca

      @Trivia Man: The billionaires have plenty of money to buy just the right messaging to sow confusion and Bothsideserism.

      I’ve seen an argument (maybe even here, when I was reading while falling asleep) that the billionaires figure supporting TCFG is a one-way bet.  Because if Biden wins, he won’t lock them up for “disloyalty” or something.  Whereas TCFG well might.

      But it seems to have escaped their notice that Democratic politicians can hold grudges, too.  TCFG is a threat to democracy — i.e. to their jobs, not to mention power.  A history of supporting that might be the spur needed to get Democrats to not only roll back the TCFG’s tax cuts (the ones which aren’t already slated to expire), but to getting serious about making some long overdue fixes** to our tax system.

      And, apparently, some of them feel getting taxed is about as bad as getting locked up.  Except for being harder to avoid.

      ** And they are fixes.  Not anything radically new.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      raven

      @TBone: RE your “I can’t believe I have to defend. . .here”. There is nothing here that someone won’t have a problem with. It’s the nature of BJ, don’t let it bring you down, it’s only castles burning.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      CNN sources say this treasonous shitheel will be going to a Fed prison in Danbury CT:

      https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/17/politics/steve-bannon-danbury-prison-contempt-of-congress/index.html

      The prison in Connecticut where Bannon will live houses a large number of white-collar criminals, but it also may house violent and sex offenders in its men’s population.
      It doesn’t have cells, and instead houses its inmates in open pods. Yet it does have a noticeable barrier — referred to colloquially as “the wall” — between the prison facility and the outside world, which prison camps don’t have.
      More than 1,000 male prisoners are in the Danbury facility.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Tony Jay

      Jackal News – Breaking News

      Pro-Biden elements within the Armed Forces accused of deploying top-secret ‘Havana Syndrome’ technology to sabotage Trump campaign.

      It would explain a lot” reveals anonymous insider.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      @wjca: Taxes and regulation are the only real thing rich people have to fear from government.  But they also fear loss of social status, and that’s something we can take away from them if we become dominant.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TBone

      I am stirring my cauldron today, adding noxious ingredients while thinking about the fuckery Aileen Cannon is about to get up to today and next week.  Bless her heart.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      sdhays

      @Baud: The CEO is Winnett’s buddy and brought him in a transparently corrupt “process”. Getting rid of him is the real prize.

      I find it odd (well, not when I consider billionaire politics) that the “big idea” from Bezos to get to 100m subscribers is to hire some asshats from foreign right-wing media and just “let them do their thing”. It seems to me that if I were him, I’d be looking outside media altogether if I really wanted to shake things up, from a business perspective. Hiring from British media is just….tired.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      topclimber

      @SFAW: I think almost all of this money comes via PACs. At least for broadcast media, they pay more for ads than do candidate committees. So maybe any differential will not be that great.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      smith

      @gene108: He might be able to pull off some really flagrant contempt of court during his trial. That would mean Rikers, I believe. He’s good at contempt.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      gene108

      @Kay:

      Right wing influencers and how much billionaire money is sloshing around on the Right, failing at it is quite an accomplishment.

      Even talented grifters have a limited shelf life in making big money as right-wing influencers.

      Sarah Palin, Ann Coulter, Michelle Malkin, etc. had their time in the Sun and are now living off those earnings. I’m sure there are more examples of former right-wing influencers falling by the wayside.

      Kyle doesn’t strike me as talented.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      wjca

      @gene108: Rikers is only if he’s denied bail or cannot pay the bail amount before the trial.

      Wouldn’t it also be a possibility if he’s still jailed on Federal charges when his state trial comes around?  Rather than hassling with transporting him daily from whatever Federal prison he is gracing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.