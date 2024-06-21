The NC thermometer is at $21,000 right now.

All we need to do is get the thermometer to $24,000 with your donations today – and we will have hit our $30,000 goal for Phase I of NC Black Alliance Campus Engagement!

For this last push today, there’s no need to send an email or list your donation in the comments. (Though you can if you want to!) At this point all we care about is that the thermometer gets to $24,000.

THE MATH

If you can get the thermometer to $24,000 – with donations of any amount – then our two angels today will add $3,000 or $3,500 – whatever it takes to get us to exactly $27,500.

Plus we have a paper check for $2,500 from one of our Angels whose match was met this week, and that will take us from $27,500 to $30,000!

I am so excited about the plans with this group. Let’s do this!

Open thread!