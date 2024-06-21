Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We Are So Close – Let's Do This! (Open Thread)

We Are So Close – Let’s Do This! (Open Thread)

The NC thermometer is at $21,000 right now.

All we need to do is get the thermometer to $24,000 with your donations today – and we will have hit our $30,000 goal for Phase I of NC Black Alliance Campus Engagement!

For this last push today, there’s no need to send an email or list your donation in the comments. (Though you can if you want to!)  At this point all we care about is that the thermometer gets to $24,000.

THE MATH

If you can get the thermometer to $24,000 – with donations of any amount – then our two angels today will add $3,000 or $3,500 – whatever it takes to get us to exactly $27,500.

Plus we have a paper check for $2,500 from one of our Angels whose match was met this week, and that will take us from $27,500 to $30,000!

I am so excited about the plans with this group.  Let’s do this!

Open thread!

  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Josie
  • Joy in FL
  • ljt
  • Maxim
  • sixthdoctor
  • WaterGirl

    4. 4.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Across the pond, where an election occurs in 13 days:

      Betting Scandal Could Be “Final Nail In Coffin” For Tory Party, Say Gleeful Labour Sources

      Rishi Sunak’s election campaign was dealt another blow on Thursday after it emerged that a second Conservative Party candidate was being investigated over a bet on the date of the general election.

      Carol Vorderman, the former leader of the Scottish Tories waded into the fallout of the alleged betting scandal: “What an absolute shit show. Firstly, I mean, how tawdry is it?” she said.

      She described it as akin to “insider trading”

      Tory on Tory crime

