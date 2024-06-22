Maybe I’m just petty, but I love this feud Kevin McCarthy has with the people who booted him out of the House. I hope it’s the gift that keep son giving.

Kevin McCarthy: “I’ll give you the truth why I’m not speaker. It’s because one person, a member of Congress [Matt Gaetz] wanted me to stop an ethics complaint because he slept with a 17-year-old”

pic.twitter.com/LN85Ttm8BS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 21, 2024

It appears that McCarthy maybe played a role in the Rep. Good’s race. Did he lose, or is it still too close to call?

I’m generally in favor of anything that pits Republicans against Republicans.

