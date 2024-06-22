Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Cole is on a roll !

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

Consistently wrong since 2002

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

We’re not going back!

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

The willow is too close to the house.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Let Them Fight.

Let Them Fight.

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: ,

Maybe I’m just petty, but I love this feud Kevin McCarthy has with the people who booted him out of the House. I hope it’s the gift that keep son giving.

It appears that McCarthy maybe played a role in the Rep. Good’s race.  Did he lose, or is it still too close to call?

I’m generally in favor of anything that pits Republicans against Republicans.

Totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous at Work
  • bbleh
  • BretH
  • Cacti
  • Chet Murthy
  • E.
  • Geminid
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • Major Major Major Major
  • MattF
  • mrmoshpotato
  • RaflW
  • Redshift
  • Ryan
  • smith
  • Suzanne
  • Tony G
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    3. 3.

      Cacti

      I saw that charges were dropped against all the Columbia students and the two faculty who were arrested in the anti-Gaza war protests.

      Good.  Suck it, AIPAC!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RaflW

      While so far most things seem to be holding together over in that other party, I do feel a strong swirl that the GOP could really devolve into explosive infighting. And that’s fine with me.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      Matt Gaetz is a spectacularly awful, creepy person. Add to that his rich and influential daddy, who has bailed the bad boy out over and over and over again. There may actually be a limit to what little Matty can get away with, but we shall see.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      Good is still behind, but barely and there’s sure to be an automatic recount. Good has also shifted into “rigged election!!!” mode. 🎻 (enlarged so y’all can see)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ryan

      Just to be clear, Matt Gaetz F****s 17 year olds.  That I can’t prove it doesn’t mean it isn’t true.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      @Jackie: #ProudToBeOneOfThe300  =)

      (VA-05 Dems who crossed over to get Good booted)

      It is just sooo sweet to see yet another MAGAt making all kinds of crazy allegations instead of just…losing gracefully.  Keep reinforcing that perception with the public, dimwits!

      ETA: McGuire was supported by Kevin McCarthy as revenge for Good’s support of his (McCarthy’s) ouster.  Jail-bound Steve Bannon also supported Good, so there’s some karma kicking in there as well.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jackie

      @Ryan: This, from today:

      The constant “drip drip drip” of information about questions about Rep. Matt Gaetz’s conduct filtering out of the House Ethics Committee should be cause for concern for both the Florida lawmaker and the Republican party he represents.

      This past week it was revealed that the committee is continuing its inquiry into allegations that Gaetz paid for sex with underaged women and attended drug-fueled parties, and former Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) claimed that should be setting off alarms.
      Writing for MSNBC, Jolly asserted the accusations “should not be ignored. For one thing, the various accusations have always been serious, many following him from his bachelor days as a Florida state legislator.

      Noting the Republican majority-dominated committee is going where a previous DOJ investigation did not go, he explained “We do not know how the House Ethics Committee’s investigation will end. The committee’s potential actions range from closing the matter without comment to recommending censure or even expulsion from the House.”

      With that, he noted Gaetz’s “angry denials’ and pointed out that, if that sounds familiar, we are experiencing something completely similar to Donald Trump’s legal travails.

      “Their proven ability to offend norms, shatter convention and defy political gravity. Trump is literally a convicted criminal, and yet he is also a contender to again control the White House. Gaetz flexed his political might during the speaker debacle, and may now be eyeing a run for the Florida governorship in 2026,” he wrote before continuing, “Today, Donald Trump is 78 years old. Matt Gaetz is 42. The GOP is truly in trouble if it allows a full transfer of power and momentum between this old and new guard. Hopefully, the House Ethics Committee will ensure justice is done, certainly if the allegations against Gaetz are confirmed. It’s been a depressing decade for the GOP.”

      “Enough is enough,” he added.

      https://www.rawstory.com/matt-gaetz-misconduct/

      Reply
    18. 18.

      smith

      The Goober-on-Goober violence looks like it could escalate to nuclear levels in Milwaukee:

      Trump campaign seeks to head off convention revolt from its right flank

      PHOENIX — Arizona delegates to the Republican National Convention gathered this month in a Phoenix suburb, showing up to get to know each other and learn about their duties.

      Part of the presentation included a secret plan to throw the party’s nomination of Donald Trump for president into chaos.

      The instructions did not come from “Never Trumpers” hoping to stop the party from nominating a felon when delegates gather in Milwaukee next month. They instead came from avowed “America First” believers hatching a challenge from the far right — a plot to release the delegates from their pledge to support Trump, according to people present and briefed on the meeting, slides from the presentation and private messages obtained by The Washington Post.

      I chuckled all the way through this one. People who have pickled their brains in conspiracy theories find it a huge uphill climb to trust one another to get anything done.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      japa21

      @trollhattan: I love that.  Now, if just Republicans and Republicans could get along like that. //​
       

      ETA: Of course, since all Republicans are asses, that wouldn’t work.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      E.

      The local GOP party in my purple county in Red Tennessee is in the process of splitting in two, maybe permanently. A young hot shot came in stirring up accusations of RINOism in the state party (old guard too soft on LGBTQ and abortion) and now they are all screaming at each other. The young hot shot publicly refuses to shake hands with the party chair. The “True” conservative newcomers now have rival websites, FB pages and their own meetings, and they endorse or at least promote very different candidates from the old party. These are deeply unpleasant people and it’s nice to see they recognize this and all hate each other so much.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      mrmoshpotato

      I’m generally in favor of anything that pits Republicans against Republicans.

      Especially when it involves an absolutely toe-headed, alleged pedophile.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @smith:

      The Goober-on-Goober violence looks like it could escalate to nuclear levels in Milwaukee: 

      Yes please!  Enjoy the shitshow, Milwaukee!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      E.

      @Chet Murthy: It’s nice to see any state GOP disintegrate but most of the truly helpless ones are in solidly blue states like CA. Maybe now we will see some more chaos in the red state parties too. One “wedge” issue here seems to be the rape and incest exception for abortion. It seems they are bitterly, and very publicly, divided over this issue.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      bbleh

      Did he lose, or is it still too close to call?

      IIRC mailed ballots could arrive as late as yesterday, so I can’t imagine they’ve got a final count yet, and in any case it’s sure to be subject to a recount, and then court challenges, and then outright refusal to acknowledge the results at all.  I mean, this is the head of the Freedumb Crazies Caucus being challenged from the right

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Redshift

      @Jackie: There’ll be a recount, but based on how these things usually go, it’s still very unlikely Good will win. So it’s the best of both worlds – the nasty fight drags out, and Good (probably) still loses.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      @Jackie: I think Good was trailing by around 350 votes going into the weekend, and it’s very unlikely he can make that up in the cew mail in ballots not yet counted. McGuire declared victory election night.

      Bob Good’s claims of various irregularities don’t hoĺd water. He’s just a sore loser. My takeaway is that Good took his seat for granted and never engaged with his constituents the way most new Representaves do even if their district is relatively favorable to their party. Good’s DeSantis endorsement wouldn’t have sunk him if he’d built up a store of “Good” will in his district.

      Another factor: in 2020, Good unseated Rep. Riggleman through a caucus/convention process, and that’s how he won his renomination in 2022. But Virginia’s General Assembly changed the rules for Congressional races and Good had to face voters in a primary for the first time.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Chet Murthy

      @E.: I sure don’t expect these state G(r)OP to fall apart enough to help our side, but still, it’s funny to read about!  In this case, Michigan, and BOY HOWDY too funny!  MI Dems must be rolling in the aisles watching this shit.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Tony G

      Ha ha ha.  However, in fairness, the evidence indicates that when Matt Gaetz engaged in “horizontal refreshment” with that seventeen year old girl, there wasn’t much sleeping going on.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      smith

      @Chet Murthy: It’s especially fun to watch it in the swing states. The GQP really can’t afford that kind of disarray when they’re hanging by a thread already.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.